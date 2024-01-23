WHAT IF...? Official Season 3 Stills Feature The Return Of Sam Wilson's Captain America

We haven't seen Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but before the new Captain America returns in Brave New World, he will be a part of the third season of What If...?.

By MarkCassidy - Jan 23, 2024
The second season of Marvel Studios' animated anthology series, What If...?, debuted on Disney+ about a month ago to the day, and the studio has now thanked viewers for making the show such a success by sharing a first official look at season 3 via four promo stills.

The images spotlight the return of Black Widow's Red Guardian, who can be seen looking out a window alongside Bucky Barnes, and being held in the grip of a giant individual who could be either Scott Lang or his daughter, Cassie (those eyebrows suggest the former).

We also have what appear to be a couple of giant Marvel mechs, one of which is decked out in Captain America colors.

Speaking of the Sentinel of Liberty, fans are sure to be most excited about the return of Sam Wilson's take on Captain America, who we haven't seen since the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Former head writer A.C. Bradley recently revealed that the show was initially unable to utilize Wilson since he had not yet been established as Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier at the time the scripts were being written.

"We also couldn't do Sam Wilson's Captain America because, we didn't know when that would be coming out," Bradley explained. "Again, we were writing Season 2 as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier paused shooting and the scripts were being re-written because of other things. We don't know when anything is airing. So, we couldn't touch it because we're not allowed to introduce… It makes sense, you let the character live in live-action first and then go play in the multiverse."

Check out the images at the link below, and let us know if you're looking forward to more What If...? in the comments section.

"Season two of 'What If...?' continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU," reads the season 2 synopsis. "The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles."

View Recorder