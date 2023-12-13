WHAT IF...? Season 2 Trailer Features Huge Nod To LOKI And An Awesome Justin Hammer Twist

With just over a week to go before What If...? season 2 premieres on Disney+, Marvel Studios has released a new trailer that begins the countdown to Christmas.

There are lots of very cool moments in this sneak peek - and more than a few familiar voices - but the biggest talking point here will surely be our first look at the all-new Multiverse first introduced in Loki's season 2 finale.

The studio likely hadn't decided how it was going to look (or that Loki would create it) when What If...? season one was being produced, but now it's established, we'll clearly be seeing a great deal more of the Yggdrasil-inspired design. Here, though, it's decorated like a Christmas tree!

Another big moment we're sure you'll all appreciate comes when Justin Hammer, voiced by Sam Rockwell, dons the Hulkbuster armour for a confrontation with Tony Stark. Fans have spent years hoping the Iron Man 2 villain might return, and it's happening...just in animation for now, at least.

Earlier this year, composer Laura Karpman (The Marvels) confirmed she returned to score What If...? second batch of episodes.

"Oh, I love it. The thing about What If...? that's amazing is that every episode is different, so you're kind of starting all over again," she explained. "So every episode is its own little world or a big world. And so it really is... It's doing these series of little films, and it's a pleasure. It's a great gig."

Check out the new trailer below.

‘Tis the season for 9 new episodes of Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf Season 2, streaming daily on @DisneyPlus beginning December 22! pic.twitter.com/2e9dX6G5xO — What If...? (@whatifofficial) December 13, 2023

Season two of What If...? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

The series features fan-favourite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, with episodes directed by Bryan Andrews (episodes 2-9) and Stephan Franck (episode 1) and written by AC Bradley (episodes 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (episodes 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (episodes 6, 8). The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.

What If...? season 2 returns with a new episode debuting nightly beginning December 22.