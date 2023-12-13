WHAT IF...? Season 2 Trailer Features Huge Nod To LOKI And An Awesome Justin Hammer Twist

Marvel Studios has released a new minute-long promo for What If...? season 2 and it's packed full of never-before-seen footage from the animated series...including a very interesting nod to Loki season 2!

By JoshWilding - Dec 13, 2023 12:12 PM EST
With just over a week to go before What If...? season 2 premieres on Disney+, Marvel Studios has released a new trailer that begins the countdown to Christmas. 

There are lots of very cool moments in this sneak peek - and more than a few familiar voices - but the biggest talking point here will surely be our first look at the all-new Multiverse first introduced in Loki's season 2 finale. 

The studio likely hadn't decided how it was going to look (or that Loki would create it) when What If...? season one was being produced, but now it's established, we'll clearly be seeing a great deal more of the Yggdrasil-inspired design. Here, though, it's decorated like a Christmas tree! 

Another big moment we're sure you'll all appreciate comes when Justin Hammer, voiced by Sam Rockwell, dons the Hulkbuster armour for a confrontation with Tony Stark. Fans have spent years hoping the Iron Man 2 villain might return, and it's happening...just in animation for now, at least. 

Earlier this year, composer Laura Karpman (The Marvels) confirmed she returned to score What If...? second batch of episodes. 

"Oh, I love it. The thing about What If...? that's amazing is that every episode is different, so you're kind of starting all over again," she explained. "So every episode is its own little world or a big world. And so it really is... It's doing these series of little films, and it's a pleasure. It's a great gig."

Check out the new trailer below.

Season two of What If...? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

The series features fan-favourite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, with episodes directed by Bryan Andrews (episodes 2-9) and Stephan Franck (episode 1) and written by AC Bradley (episodes 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (episodes 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (episodes 6, 8). The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.

What If...? season 2 returns with a new episode debuting nightly beginning December 22.

WHAT IF...? Season 2 Stills Reveal First Look At Strange Supreme, New Avengers, And A Christmastime Adventure
BLACK PANTHER: EYES OF WAKANDA Story Details Revealed Along With Synopses For WHAT IF...? Season 2 Details
WhatIfRickJames - 12/13/2023, 12:21 PM
Wow, not brought to us by Toonado?
TheVisionary25 - 12/13/2023, 12:27 PM
Cool , looks fun!!.

I’m glad Sam Rockwell is back as Justin Hammer in this!!.
RedFury - 12/13/2023, 12:33 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Sam Rockwell is such a gem. The more of him we get in any form, the better! Especially with those dance moves he brings lol.
DrReedRichards - 12/13/2023, 12:38 PM
@TheVisionary25 -

Iron Man 2 might be my guiltiest pleasure in the MCU, and Sam's Hammer is a big reason for that. This movie kinda sucks as a film for the most part, but I'm sorry, I cannot help but love it!
JoeInTheBox - 12/13/2023, 12:44 PM
@DrReedRichards - IM2 is a mess, but the cast came to play. Everyone was super entertaining.
TheVisionary25 - 12/13/2023, 12:45 PM
@DrReedRichards - it’s still one of my least favorite MCU films but he’s the highlight of it no doubt.
Vigor - 12/13/2023, 12:50 PM
@DrReedRichards - I love it too!

I love Rockwell
I love that widow is in it
I love the suitcase suit up scene
I love the final team up with war machine
DrReedRichards - 12/13/2023, 12:55 PM
@Vigor -

Everything about War Machine just stole the show. From Hammer's tanking the suit up to the final 2-v-E with Tony, everything about it was just perfect.
Gabimaru - 12/13/2023, 12:31 PM
Oof
Lokiwasright - 12/13/2023, 12:33 PM
Can I get a serious Thor?
CharlesLeeRay - 12/13/2023, 12:38 PM
@Lokiwasright - Can I have a Thor with a Mjolnir that doesn’t get hold by anyone?
DrReedRichards - 12/13/2023, 12:38 PM
@Lokiwasright -

Watch Infinity War.
JonC - 12/13/2023, 12:41 PM
@Lokiwasright - we've had serious thor here and there... but the reality is anyone so OP as Thor that has existed for thousands of years would have essentially cleaned up the universe by now... not unlike what would happen if Superman existed. The only way to really write thor is to have him flawed and that is what they have been doing... that gives wiggle room for bad guys to exist and other good guys. thor has parental, sibling and love issues... even Ego had this. Even Eternals and Celestials have this. Even Loki.
you need go no further back than to the storyline where superman rids the world of nuclear weapons...done, new world peace reigns... no more issues to solve. no more OP dude fighting baddies.
bobevanz - 12/13/2023, 12:58 PM
Justin Hammer should have returned at some point in the movies, so much wasted potential. Maybe we can hope for Armor Wars lol
mountainman - 12/13/2023, 1:07 PM
@bobevanz - Agreed. One of the better one off villains in the MCU. Iron Man 2 was just ok, but Hammer was a highlight in it.
marvel72 - 12/13/2023, 1:04 PM
Just interested in 1602,Doctor Strange And Spidey episodes.

