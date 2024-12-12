WHAT IF...? Season 3 Clip Shows The Mech Avengers Preparing To Battle A Giant "Apex" Kaiju

WHAT IF...? Season 3 Clip Shows The Mech Avengers Preparing To Battle A Giant &quot;Apex&quot; Kaiju

Marvel Studios held a low-key launch event for What If...? season 3 yesterday evening and the first clip from the series features Captain America and Maria Rambeau preparing to battle an "Apex" Kaiji...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 12, 2024 05:12 AM EST
Filed Under: What If

What If...? returns with its third and final season this month and the first clip from the show has just been released. In that, we see Captain America (Sam Wilson) and Monica Rambeau piloting massive Mech-Avengers.

The heroes are shown watching an "Apex" Kaiju leading an army of monsters into the ocean. A recently released promo confirmed that several of these heroic robots will assemble into a massive "Avenger" for an epic battle which feels very Power Rangers-inspired.

What If...? will be an interesting series to look back on once the Multiverse Saga ends; what was once a show meant to explore alternate realities where one decision changed everything has become an excuse to tell some pretty wacky stories. 

Still, we'd be lying to say this sneak peek isn't a lot of fun!

A handful of reactions from this launch event are circulating on social media but critics in attendance were only shown two episodes, so we'll wait until we have something a little more concrete to share with you before rounding them up. The few posts we have seen are positive, though. 

Check out this first What If...? season 3 clip in the player below. 

Watch as classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU. The Watcher (voice of Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters.

The series features an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Season 3 features fan-favourite characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder, and numerous others.

Episodes of What If...? season 3 are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley.

Executive producers are Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Bryan Andrews, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey, and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf.

What If...? season 3 premieres on Disney+ on December 22 with a new episode daily for 8 days. You can read the full list of returning MCU cast members here.

TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/12/2024, 5:46 AM
I know I'm becoming a grumpy old man, because there was a point in time I would have loved this. Now.... I feel compelled to bitch.

View Recorder