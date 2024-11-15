WHAT IF...? Season 3 Reveals Full List Of Returning MCU Actors...And There Are Some Surprising Guest Stars

Marvel Studios has shared a cast list for the upcoming third and final season of What If...?, and Jeffrey Wright's Watcher looks set to be joined by another A-List lineup of Marvel Cinematic Universe talent.

We heard some time ago that season 3 would add some key Phase 4 characters to the mix, and that's evident from the presence of Kingo, Shang-Chi, Kate Bishop, and Moon Knight.

There aren't many surprises beyond that, though we are intrigued to see what the likes of Sonny Burch and Arishem the Judge bring to the table.

What If...? will also deliver some big MCU debuts, with Barbie star America Ferrera and Harry Potter icon Jason Isaacs among the guest stars set to appear in the 8-episode series.

Here's the full list of MCU actors set to lend their voices to What If...? season 3 (along with who they play on Earth-616 because who knows which Variants some of them will show up as).

Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter)

Anthony Mackie (Captain America)

Sebastian Stan (Bucky)

David Harbour (Red Guardian)

Mark Ruffalo (Hulk)

Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau)

Kathryn Hahn (Agatha Harkness)

Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo)

Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury)

Seth Green (Howard the Duck)

Laurence Fishburne (Bill Foster)

Dominique Thorne (Ironheart)

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi)

Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

Devery Jacobs (Kahhori)

Michael Rooker (Yondu)

Karen Gillan (Nebula)

Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie)

Dominic Cooper (Howard Stark)

James D’Arcy (Jarvis)

Josh Brolin (Thanos)

Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight)

Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent)

Walton Goggins (Sonny Burch)

Clark Gregg (Agent Coulson)

Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter)

Meng’er Zhang (Xu Xialing)

Taika Waititi (Korg)

Rachel House (Topaz)

Kat Dennings (Darcy)

Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm)

Ross Marquand (Red Skull, Infinity Ultron, Professor X, Apocalypse, Doctor Doom)

Gene Farber (Vasily Karpov)

Hamish Parkinson (Beerbot 5000)

Tom Vaughn Lawlor (Ebony Maw)

David Kaye (Arishem the Judge)

As noted, Marvel Animation has also attracted some big-name guest stars, including America Ferrera, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Lyonne, Allen Deng,

DC Douglas, and Darin De Paul. There's currently no word on who most of them are playing, though Lyonne has been confirmed as Byrdie.

Marvel's animated series What If...? returns in Season 3 for its culminating adventure through the multiverse. Watch as classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU. The Watcher (voice of Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters

What If...? season 3 premieres on Disney+ on December 22 with a new episode daily for 8 days. You can watch the trailer here.