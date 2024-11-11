WHAT IF...? Season 3 Trailer And Poster Introduce Storm The Goddess Of Thunder And Even More Variants

Marvel Animation has released the first trailer for What If...? season 3 and it features heaps of surprises, including an appearance from Storm, the Goddess of Thunder. Check out that, and a poster, here!

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 11, 2024 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: What If

As promised, Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for Marvel Animation's What If...? season 3. It's also been confirmed today that, when the show returns to Disney+ on December 22, we're getting new a instalment daily for eight days. 

Season 3 will be the show's last batch of episodes, and it's said fans will, "Watch as classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU. The Watcher (voice of Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters."

The series features an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

Season 3 features fan-favourite characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder, and numerous others.

Yes, you read that correctly: What If...? season 3 will feature the debut of Storm, Goddess of Thunder and she shows up at the end of this sneak peek voiced by X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men '97 star Alison Sealy-Smith. 

There's heaps of epic action to be found here, including a mech-Avenger and surprise appearances from characters like Moon Knight and White Vision alongside returning Multiversal fan-favourites, Captain Carter and Kahhori. 

Will What If...?'s final season set the stage for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars? Given when these episodes were produced and the fact those movies are being written, we doubt it. Characters from the show could, however, still appear in them. 

Episodes of What If...? season 3 are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley.

Executive producers are Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Bryan Andrews, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey, and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf.

Check out the new trailer and poster below. 

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/11/2024, 12:48 PM
Ancient sands, heed my command and reclaim these relics of hatred!
Vigor
Vigor - 11/11/2024, 12:50 PM
Hairs rose with storms introduction

I think disney marvel will be treating the mcu xmen with a lot of respect and carefulness
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 11/11/2024, 1:02 PM
@Vigor - Samesies
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/11/2024, 12:52 PM
I'm down, as long as it's a daily release again. Not expecting much though.
xfan320
xfan320 - 11/11/2024, 12:54 PM
These "What If" scenarios have been fairly tame when it comes to the overall potential of storytelling that they could have had.

They've been alright overall, but felt to be playing it too safe or going in narrative tangents nobody cared for.

Let's just get the Multiverse wrapped up already.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/11/2024, 12:56 PM
MechAvenger and Storm as Goddess of Thunder are cool as [frick], but I don't really get what makes this What If. Especially the latter should've just been saved for the Sacred Timeline imo.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 11/11/2024, 1:04 PM
Way more impactful than getting Halle Berry to voice her again, but I wouldn’t mind if we get her back alongside Hugh Wolvie, Kelsey Grammar Beast, and Patrick Stewart Prof X in Secret wars
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/11/2024, 1:10 PM
Love how good the Photon costume looks with the helmet, the Avengers Mech just looks badass.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 11/11/2024, 1:12 PM
Heh, never gets old.

