WHAT IF...? Season 3 Trailer And Poster Introduce Storm The Goddess Of Thunder And Even More Variants

As promised, Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for Marvel Animation's What If...? season 3. It's also been confirmed today that, when the show returns to Disney+ on December 22, we're getting new a instalment daily for eight days.

Season 3 will be the show's last batch of episodes, and it's said fans will, "Watch as classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU. The Watcher (voice of Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters."

The series features an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

Season 3 features fan-favourite characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder, and numerous others.

Yes, you read that correctly: What If...? season 3 will feature the debut of Storm, Goddess of Thunder and she shows up at the end of this sneak peek voiced by X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men '97 star Alison Sealy-Smith.

There's heaps of epic action to be found here, including a mech-Avenger and surprise appearances from characters like Moon Knight and White Vision alongside returning Multiversal fan-favourites, Captain Carter and Kahhori.

Will What If...?'s final season set the stage for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars? Given when these episodes were produced and the fact those movies are being written, we doubt it. Characters from the show could, however, still appear in them.

Episodes of What If...? season 3 are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley.

Executive producers are Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Bryan Andrews, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey, and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf.

Check out the new trailer and poster below.