WHAT IF...? Season 3 Trailer Sees Storm Wield Mjolnir As SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME Villain Mysterio Returns

The third and final season of What If...? is fast approaching, and Marvel Studios has just shared a new teaser offering a better idea of what's to come later this month.

While a lot of this preview is devoted to previous episodes - as a way of encouraging fans to go back and watch them - we also see plenty of intriguing season 3 footage. That includes Storm wielding Thor's hammer Mjolnir, the return of Mysterio, and Red Guardian assembling alongside The Avengers.

We still don't know whether What If...? will finally tie into the wider Multiverse Saga with this final season, though we'd imagine Marvel Animation will do something to at least tease what's to come in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Well, hopefully.

"What If...? season 3 feels like the completion of a trilogy," Marvel Studios' Head of Marvel Streaming, Television and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, recently revealed. "It takes us to places you'd never expect."

"It goes beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the Multiverse and it pulls in characters that are very unexpected," he teased. "It has what I think is an extremely moving and fulfilling culmination for Uatu, The Watcher."

Check out this new teaser for What If...? season 3 in the player below.

In two weeks, prepare for the epic new season that ends it all.#WhatIf Season 3 arrives December 22 on @DisneyPlus. Catch a new episode daily for 8 days! pic.twitter.com/tGAtdyaUL7 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 8, 2024

Watch as classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU. The Watcher (voice of Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters.

The series features an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Season 3 features fan-favourite characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder, and numerous others.

Episodes of What If...? season 3 are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley.

Executive producers are Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Bryan Andrews, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey, and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf.

What If...? season 3 premieres on Disney+ on December 22 with a new episode daily for 8 days. You can read the full list of returning MCU cast members here.