WHAT IF...? "The Watcher Disappeared?" Spoiler Recap: A Nod To Kang, A Surprise Return, And Storm Debuts

WHAT IF...? &quot;The Watcher Disappeared?&quot; Spoiler Recap: A Nod To Kang, A Surprise Return, And Storm Debuts

The penultimate episode of What If...? season 3 is now streaming on Disney+ and we're breaking down all the biggest moments and reveals, including a surprise return and a big nod to Kang the Conqueror...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 28, 2024 03:12 AM EST
Filed Under: What If

What If...? season 3's penultimate episode opens by revisiting the reality inhabited by the Nebula from season 2 (who is now Xandar's "Nova Prime"). The interdimensional tentacle monster from previous seasons is attacking the planet but Captain Carter, Kahhori, Byrdie - the daughter of Howard the Duck and Darcy - and a Mjolnir-wielding Storm intervene.

Peggy kills the monster we first saw her face in season 1 and, moments later, the shards from the Observational Plane, shattered when the Eminence captured The Watcher, land nearby. 

New opening credits reveal that the Eminence, Incarnate, and Executioner watch the Watchers and, with The Watcher captured, it's made clear that they now have no other choice but to intervene and undo his past actions (starting with Captain Carter and her team, a group referred to here as the "Exiles").

Aboard Byrdie's ship, a foosball table features players with the likeness of characters such as Wolverine, Galactus, Rogue, Kang, and Beta Ray Bill. 

Also of note is the fact Peggy has been traversing the Multiverse with the use of a Time Chair strongly resembling the one used by Kang in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. We never learn how she got it but wonder if that changed after Jonathan Majors' villain was ousted from the Multiverse Saga. Regardless, our heroes attempt to modify it so they can travel to the Fifth Dimension and help The Watcher. 

Neither that nor Storm's attempt to break the boundary between realities works and, with one shard left, they hatch a plan. Kahhori suggests they find an Infinity Ultron Variant and use him to reach their friend. If the plan fails, they can use reset charges stolen from the TVA to wipe out his timeline. 

Captain Carter and Storm have a heart-to-heart before the former tracks an Ultron down on her own (in his reality, all life was wiped out following an epic battle with Captain Marvel). Eons have passed since then and Peggy pleads with him to help. 

Kahhori, Storm, and Byrdie arrive to find Captain Carter's broken shield and assume Ultron is responsible. Instead, he's realised there is no peace without life and concludes that he made a mistake. While it's too late for redemption, he's willing to atone for his actions and absorbs the shard before agreeing to take them to Peggy - who was kidnapped by the Eminence - and The Watcher. 

To be continued...

The Watcher must stand trial for his many interventions.

The cast for episode 7 includes Jeffrey Wright, Hayley Atwell, Jason Isaacs, Devery Jacobs, Alison Sealy-Smith, and Natasha Lyonne. The episode is directed by Stephan Franck, with a story by Bryan Andrews, Matthew Chauncey, and Ryan Little, and a teleplay by Matthew Chauncey and Ryan Little.

WHAT IF...? Season 3 Review: A Disappointing End To One Of The Multiverse Saga's Best Ideas
Related:

WHAT IF...? Season 3 Review: "A Disappointing End To One Of The Multiverse Saga's Best Ideas"
WHAT IF...? Director Explains Why Season 3 Doesn't Feature More Mutants And His Wolverine Regrets
Recommended For You:

WHAT IF...? Director Explains Why Season 3 Doesn't Feature More Mutants And His Wolverine Regrets

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Huskers
Huskers - 12/28/2024, 3:37 AM
What If…this show was never made? What a waste of a great concept that was so well executed in the comic series!
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 12/28/2024, 3:52 AM
This has been a great show. I have enjoyed it a lot.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/28/2024, 3:57 AM
@Mrnorth1921 - you're probably in the minority. I agree it is cool as hell to see stuff like Storm wield Mjolnir, even though I don't get why it's included.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/28/2024, 3:54 AM
Cool to see that Nebula variant return. Think that's still one of the show's better episodes. Wonder if we'll get some more S2 characters return, like Hela or Peter Quill.

Anyway, I guess they dropped "Guardians of the Multiverse" in favor of "Exiles" officially now. Hope Ghost Rider, the D&W team, Photon, Binary and Beast join them in Secret Wars.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder