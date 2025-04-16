AHSOKA Season 2 Story Details Reveal What Becomes Of Ivanna Sakhno's Shin Hati

The first minor plot details for the second season of Ahsoka have been shared online, and they reveal what became of Ivanna Sakhno's Shin Hati following the season 1 finale...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 16, 2025 06:04 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

In the season 1 finale of Ahsoka, several characters were left stranded on Peridia when Grand Admiral Thrawn and his Nightsisters escaped with Ezra Bridger stowing away on their ship.

With former Jedi Baylan Skoll (the late Ray Stevenson) setting off on his own to discover the secrets of the planet, his apprentice Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) is left to battle Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo).

Shin survives, and we last see her approaching a group of bandits with her lightsaber raised, seemingly as a gesture of surrender.

Hati's intentions were not fully made clear, but a short passage from the upcoming Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy book reveals that she does indeed join forces with these bandits before continuing her crusade to bring down Ahsoka and her allies.

"Shin teams with roving bandits on Peridea and resumes her hunt for Sabine and Ezra. Without Baylan to temper it, Shin’s impulsiveness could lead to challenging scenarios on the far-flung planet where she is stranded."

Updates on the second season of Ahsoka have been sparse, but production is expected to get underway later this year. We recently learned that Scottish actor Rory McCann, best known for playing The Hound on HBO’s Game of Thrones, is set to take over as Skoll in season 2.

Stevenson, who sadly died back in May of 2023 just before his 58th birthday, played the villainous(?) former Jedi in the series, and the finale featured his last scene as the character, as we see the powerful Force-wielder standing on the ruins of a mountain-sized sculpture of the Mortis gods.

What do you make of this (minor) plot detail? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

The series stars Rosario Dawson in the title role, with Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, with Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.

Kevin Kiner was announced as the series' composer.

Ahoska is written by executive producer Dave Filoni, alongside executive producers Favreau, Kennedy, Wilson, and Beck. Gilchrist is co-executive producer. The series’ directors include Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa.

All episodes are now streaming on Disney+.

STAR WARS: TALES OF THE UNDERWORLD Trailer And Poster Released; Will Follow Asajj Ventress And Cad Bane
STAR WARS: TALES OF THE UNDERWORLD Trailer And Poster Released; Will Follow Asajj Ventress And Cad Bane
STAR WARS' Streaming Future Gets An Exciting Update But Could THE ACOLYTE Season 2 Now Be A Possibility?
STAR WARS' Streaming Future Gets An Exciting Update But Could THE ACOLYTE Season 2 Now Be A Possibility?

Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/16/2025, 6:31 AM
Sooo filler material
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2025, 6:49 AM
Cool , that description certainly makes sense given how the character ended off in the S1 finale.

I thought Shin was alright as a character in S1 and felt Ivanna Sakhno did well in the role by bringing her youthful impulsiveness to life…

However , I’m interested to see how she evolves now that she doesn’t have her master by her side.

User Comment Image
Blergh
Blergh - 4/16/2025, 7:09 AM
I loved the first season. It felt like a true adventure series following a goal, not just a McGuffin, and while the first half did have a boring look the series looked so much better when it moved to Peridia.
Baylan was a fantastic character and still has so much mystery to him; Thrawne could only dissapoint hardcore fans, so being just a "mild" dissapointment is a win in my book; the sense of exploration and excitement was grand.

Only dissapointing aspect was Ashoka herself, she felt so "low energy" for the lead role. Dawson can pull it off, so I'm totally in for more.

