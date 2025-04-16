AHSOKA Season 2 Story Details Reveal What Becomes Of Ivanna Sakhno's Shin Hati

In the season 1 finale of Ahsoka, several characters were left stranded on Peridia when Grand Admiral Thrawn and his Nightsisters escaped with Ezra Bridger stowing away on their ship.

With former Jedi Baylan Skoll (the late Ray Stevenson) setting off on his own to discover the secrets of the planet, his apprentice Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) is left to battle Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo).

Shin survives, and we last see her approaching a group of bandits with her lightsaber raised, seemingly as a gesture of surrender.

Hati's intentions were not fully made clear, but a short passage from the upcoming Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy book reveals that she does indeed join forces with these bandits before continuing her crusade to bring down Ahsoka and her allies.

"Shin teams with roving bandits on Peridea and resumes her hunt for Sabine and Ezra. Without Baylan to temper it, Shin’s impulsiveness could lead to challenging scenarios on the far-flung planet where she is stranded."

Updates on the second season of Ahsoka have been sparse, but production is expected to get underway later this year. We recently learned that Scottish actor Rory McCann, best known for playing The Hound on HBO’s Game of Thrones, is set to take over as Skoll in season 2.

Stevenson, who sadly died back in May of 2023 just before his 58th birthday, played the villainous(?) former Jedi in the series, and the finale featured his last scene as the character, as we see the powerful Force-wielder standing on the ruins of a mountain-sized sculpture of the Mortis gods.

