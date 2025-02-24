STAR WARS: Cassian Andor's Story Continues In The Epic First Trailer And Poster For ANDOR Season 2

STAR WARS: Cassian Andor's Story Continues In The Epic First Trailer And Poster For ANDOR Season 2

The first trailer and poster for Andor season 2 is finally here and, it's a very different kind of sneak peek for a Star Wars project. You can see what's next for Diego Luna's Cassian Andor right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 24, 2025 02:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Cassian Andor
Source: SFFGazette.com

Disney+ has released the teaser trailer and poster for the highly anticipated second season of Lucasfilm's Emmy-nominated thriller Andor, which returns for its long-awaited conclusion on April 22.  

Season 2 will see the characters and their relationships intensify as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound. 

Rife with political intrigue, danger, tension, and high stakes, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans for the Empire's weapon of mass destruction, The Death Star, setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film.

Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from a disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny. 

"One of the great thrills of making 'Andor' is the scale of the story and the number of characters we're able to meet - ordinary people, Imperial overlords, passionate revolutionaries," said creator and executive producer Tony Gilroy today. "They are real people making epic decisions, all of them staring down questions with terrifying consequences."

"Cassian’s journey is the soul and spine of our story, but it’s the choir that makes the show. I’m so excited for audiences to see where we go in Season 2."

The final season will unfold over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week. That means we'll be able to breeze through the whole thing in one month. 

It's fair to say this sneak peek is unlike any other Star Wars trailer we've seen. Highlighting quotes pulled from reviews for Andor season 1, the action is accompanied by music not typically associated with this franchise.

It's used to great effect, though, and we catch sight of several familiar characters (including K-2SO, voiced by Alan Tudyk, and Ben Men Mendelsohn's villainous Director Orson Krennic). As we rocket through the next few years of Cassian's life, it's clear the Rebel will see plenty of action during his war with the Empire. 

You can check out the first Andor season 2 trailer and poster below (via SFFGazette.com). 

Andor season 2 picks up with Cassian Andor and the emerging rebel alliance over the climactic four years that lead to the discovery of The Death Star and the events of Rogue One

The next 12 episodes will see these relationships intensify as the horizon of galactic war draws near. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound. Who will live to see their dream realized? Who will realize what that dream cost?

The series stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker.

Andor was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull and John Gilroy. Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9 and Tom Bissell putting pen to paper for episodes 10-12.

The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (episodes 1-6), Janus Metz (episodes 7-9) and Alonso Ruizpalacios (episodes 10-12).

Andor season 2 premieres on April 22, 2025.

New ANDOR: A STAR WARS STORY Season 2 Stills Tease The Next Five Years Of Cassian Andor's Story
Related:

New ANDOR: A STAR WARS STORY Season 2 Stills Tease The Next Five Years Of Cassian Andor's Story
ANDOR Season 2 Magazine Covers And Stills Reveal Director Krennic's Return And Cassian's New Look
Recommended For You:

ANDOR Season 2 Magazine Covers And Stills Reveal Director Krennic's Return And Cassian's New Look

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
mountainman
mountainman - 2/24/2025, 2:08 PM
Modern music in a Star Wars trailer is odd, but can’t wait for the best Disney produced Star Wars content to return!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/24/2025, 2:19 PM
@mountainman -

Being the best Disney produced Star Wars content is like being the smartest halfwit.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/24/2025, 2:21 PM
@mountainman - its a weird music choice for sure... but for some reason it sucked me in and i dig it
mountainman
mountainman - 2/24/2025, 2:31 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Definitely feels like it’ll be more action packed than season 1. I just hope it doesn’t lose the great story and character moments in favor of spectacle
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 2/24/2025, 2:56 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - So you haven’t watched it? It’s plucking phenomenal. Better than Rogue One by leaps and bounds if that’s stopping you. Just a thought, not trolling.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/24/2025, 2:08 PM
User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/24/2025, 2:11 PM
@MisterBones -

User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/24/2025, 2:10 PM
User Comment Image
Rastarapha
Rastarapha - 2/24/2025, 2:12 PM
The music choice is weird, but they seems to go in full punk mode for the rebelion, more than the marxist guerrilla we had for the 1st season
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/24/2025, 2:20 PM
@Rastarapha -

NA NI?!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/24/2025, 2:17 PM
That poster is epic?

That trailer is epic?

Is the poster supposed to be like an Old West wanted poster?
S8R8M
S8R8M - 2/24/2025, 2:41 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Don't you mean new West, Hermann?
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/24/2025, 2:18 PM
Interesting choice for the poster. Renaissance painting vibes
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/24/2025, 2:21 PM
@DarthOmega -

I considered that too.

But maybe they were trying for an Old West wanted poster?

Or both?
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/24/2025, 2:23 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Hey, they could have made the poster Lego style for all I care. This looks damn good lol. [frick]ing finally!
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 2/24/2025, 2:19 PM
User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/24/2025, 2:20 PM
The music is baaaad but also I'm not the audience for this ad. Not that I need any convincing . . .
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/24/2025, 2:22 PM
I am so [frick]ing ready. Just put the right people in place to make these projects and we will be there!!!

User Comment Image
abd00bie
abd00bie - 2/24/2025, 2:25 PM
Cringe lol
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/24/2025, 2:27 PM
@abd00bie - Not this time bud. Not this time.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 2/24/2025, 2:29 PM
The most un-Star Wars thing I've ever seen. Trash.
Order66
Order66 - 2/24/2025, 2:41 PM
Looks like they added more action in this season. Thank god because season 1 had too much expositions.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 2:41 PM
Idk if the music used for this trailer works or not (I grew to it towards the end) but otherwise , it looks solid!!.

The release schedule is interesting too and makes sense since Tony Gilroy had said previously that S2 would compress the remaining 4 years of Cassians life pre-RO into 3 episode arcs each so releasing it weekly is fitting I think.

Anyway looking forward to it since I do think it’s the best SW live action show so far!!.

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 2/24/2025, 2:48 PM
Season one was boring maybe season. Two redeem itself
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 2/24/2025, 2:50 PM
Great trailer. Looks like Andor is getting into all sorts of [frick]ery and I love it.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 2/24/2025, 2:50 PM
Phenomenal trailer, season 2 looks so dope. This is the kind of Star Wars show we need.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 2:59 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - we need all types of Star Wars show since variety is good even if it speaks to me and you or not.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/24/2025, 2:51 PM
Bad song choice. Good footage. The weird dance piece was strange but no context.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 2/24/2025, 2:54 PM
User Comment Image
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 2/24/2025, 2:58 PM
Very smart showing all action for this trailer. Looks great. Its a shame people just didn't have the retention to sit through the slower pace of the first season. Its shot, written, and directed incredibly well.

Also, that poster looks like AI garbage again.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 2/24/2025, 2:58 PM
Finally something “Star Wars” that has me excited.
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder