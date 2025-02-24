STAR WARS: Cassian Andor's Story Continues In The Epic First Trailer And Poster For ANDOR Season 2

Disney+ has released the teaser trailer and poster for the highly anticipated second season of Lucasfilm's Emmy-nominated thriller Andor, which returns for its long-awaited conclusion on April 22.

Season 2 will see the characters and their relationships intensify as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.

Rife with political intrigue, danger, tension, and high stakes, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans for the Empire's weapon of mass destruction, The Death Star, setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film.

Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from a disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.

"One of the great thrills of making 'Andor' is the scale of the story and the number of characters we're able to meet - ordinary people, Imperial overlords, passionate revolutionaries," said creator and executive producer Tony Gilroy today. "They are real people making epic decisions, all of them staring down questions with terrifying consequences."

"Cassian’s journey is the soul and spine of our story, but it’s the choir that makes the show. I’m so excited for audiences to see where we go in Season 2."

The final season will unfold over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week. That means we'll be able to breeze through the whole thing in one month.

It's fair to say this sneak peek is unlike any other Star Wars trailer we've seen. Highlighting quotes pulled from reviews for Andor season 1, the action is accompanied by music not typically associated with this franchise.

It's used to great effect, though, and we catch sight of several familiar characters (including K-2SO, voiced by Alan Tudyk, and Ben Men Mendelsohn's villainous Director Orson Krennic). As we rocket through the next few years of Cassian's life, it's clear the Rebel will see plenty of action during his war with the Empire.

You can check out the first Andor season 2 trailer and poster below (via SFFGazette.com).

Andor season 2 picks up with Cassian Andor and the emerging rebel alliance over the climactic four years that lead to the discovery of The Death Star and the events of Rogue One.

The next 12 episodes will see these relationships intensify as the horizon of galactic war draws near. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound. Who will live to see their dream realized? Who will realize what that dream cost?

The series stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker.

Andor was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull and John Gilroy. Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9 and Tom Bissell putting pen to paper for episodes 10-12.

The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (episodes 1-6), Janus Metz (episodes 7-9) and Alonso Ruizpalacios (episodes 10-12).

Andor season 2 premieres on April 22, 2025.