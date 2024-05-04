New STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE Trailer Unveils The Mysterious Villain Hunting The Jedi

May the 4th is here again, and to mark the Star Wars Day celebrations, Lucasfilm has unveiled a brand-new trailer and poster for Disney+'s next live-action Star Wars series, The Acolyte...

By MarkCassidy - May 04, 2024 02:05 PM EST
May the 4th be with you!

To mark this year's Star Wars Day celebrations, Lucasfilm has released a brand-new trailer and poster for its next live-action Disney+ Star Wars series, The Acolyte.

In addition to some exciting lightsaber action, the teaser reveals more story details, as Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) vows to bring his wayward former apprentice Mae (Amandla Stenberg) to justice.

Mae doesn't appear to be the only one taking down Jedi, however, as we also get a first proper look at the mysterious Sith villain who is behind the murders. His (her?) face is obscured (with a mask not too dissimilar to the ones Kylo Ren and his Knights wore in the sequel trilogy), which may indicate that this formidable warrior will ultimately be unveiled as an already established character.

"I really wanted to tell a story about the Sith," showrunner Leslye Headland tells EW. "That was kind of my dream Star Wars idea. But it felt like the time period to do that in would be something pre-Phantom Menace. That seemed to be the most interesting trajectory for the Sith: How did the Sith go from the Rule of Two and being quote-unquote 'extinct' to Palpatine coming into power without the Jedi knowing about it?"

Check out the trailer below along with a new poster, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

 The series also stars Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on Get Out and Us, scored The Acolyte.

AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 5/4/2024, 2:08 PM
User Comment Image

Guess they forgot that 🙄👎
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/4/2024, 2:12 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - NOTHING PRE KENEDDY IS CANON UNDERSTAND THIS IS A NEW ERA
Itwasme
Itwasme - 5/4/2024, 2:16 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - maybe they aren't a sith? Does every bad Jedi need to be a sith?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/4/2024, 2:50 PM
@Itwasme - I don't know mate, maybe those red lightsabers are a bit of a red flag.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 5/4/2024, 3:04 PM
@Itwasme - time will tell but rumblings are saying it’s either Darth Plagueis or Darth Tenebrous.
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 5/4/2024, 2:10 PM
I have the urge to hate modern Star Wars content but the optimist in me thinks this show might be decent!

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/4/2024, 2:12 PM
@GaruVonDoom - we need more optimists , atleast on this site.
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 5/4/2024, 2:18 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I think the show might be great! I'll never know until I watch it and the premise is interesting.

And on the topic of pessimists... we only need to eat pizza and keeps our head up my friend

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/4/2024, 2:11 PM
Oh my god is GLUP SHITTO!!!!!
Itwasme
Itwasme - 5/4/2024, 2:16 PM
This looks great to me. Not sure I get the hate.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/4/2024, 2:41 PM
@Itwasme - There's hate already? Never change internet.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 5/4/2024, 2:45 PM
@ObserverIO - I think people have problems that women can be Jedi. You can see their posts below. This trailer had more penis's in it so I would have thought they would like it more, but I guess any vagina is too much for them.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/4/2024, 2:52 PM
@Itwasme - Oh don't get me started on penises and vaginas. Right @Clintthahamster?
TheLight
TheLight - 5/4/2024, 3:07 PM
@Itwasme - "I think people have problems that women can be Jedi"


Incorrect.

People have problems with modern writers and their very mundane way of storytelling in today's society of entertainment. That every female protagonist has to be some self made flawless girl BOSS that has all the strengths and none of the weaknesses. It's a tiresome trope that has only gone downhill more and more. Now hopefully it won't be the case for The Acolyte and there will be solid and good character development for each of the characters pushing the story forward but I won't hold my breath since this is Disney we're talking about. Shogun recently reminded me how a true strong female character is depicted and I'm really hoping that Hollywood takes notes on that (and yes I know that FX/Hulu is owned by Disney, but Disney didn't write the miniseries).
Itwasme
Itwasme - 5/4/2024, 3:09 PM
@TheLight - ahh, Anakin, Luke, even Han Solo... SW is riddled with Mary Sue's, but the only one they have a problem with is the women. That's ridiculous.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/4/2024, 2:19 PM
Looks good imo!!.

I’m intrigued by the premise (definitely think Carrie Anne Moss’s character being killed is the inciting incident) aswell as the reveal of Mae being Sol’s previous padawan apparently , makes me wonder what exactly happened…

Also , that shot of the ship falling from space was 🔥.
NGFB
NGFB - 5/4/2024, 2:19 PM
Man, this is gonna suck hard. . . because all the cool kids are hating everything now.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 5/4/2024, 2:24 PM
@NGFB - and then one day everything goes away and the cool kids will talk about how great things used to be when they were hating on everything.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 5/4/2024, 2:23 PM
I actually got to read some High Republic Era Comics, but honestly I wasn't that invested in them, but still gives me an idea of what to expect.
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/4/2024, 2:34 PM
Can't wait to see this....

Get ratio to shit.

User Comment Image
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/4/2024, 2:34 PM
Out of all the SW limited tv shows I only watched the mandalorian and boba fett wasn’t bothered about andor or ashoka and I’ve never been into clone wars or bad batch but this has peaked my interest. Carrie-Ann being in of this sold me because I’m a huge matrix fan.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/4/2024, 2:36 PM
Wait a minute.....If the force is female then why the phuck did it need to bust a nut in Shmi in order to make the chosen one? User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/4/2024, 2:41 PM
Good is bad. Bad is good. Find your own truth. Reality is what you make it. Morality is malleable. Ovaries can be bought on the open market and hamas is a defense force for human rights!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/4/2024, 2:44 PM
@McMurdo - Two thirds of my brain fell out reading that. Maybe if I drink this whiskey it'll fix it. Probably, right?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/4/2024, 2:43 PM
OMG did you guys see that red lightsaber? that that's gotta be Mace Windu!, notice that he's holding the lightsaber with the hand that wasn't chopped off? It's him!
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/4/2024, 2:45 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I guarantee he comments in here.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/4/2024, 2:46 PM
I love how the O looks like a ring at the end. Because of the One Ring. Hang on... no. That makes no sense.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/4/2024, 2:52 PM
@ObserverIO - Either it's a clever reference to a superior franchise or it's just a straight up c00ckkring
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 5/4/2024, 2:55 PM
I don't understand why it has to look fan made though.
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/4/2024, 2:58 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - If it was fan made, yes it would look cheap but it would have a better story.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/4/2024, 3:00 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - Disney's moto is Quantity over quality.

