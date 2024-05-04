New STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE Trailer Unveils The Mysterious Villain Hunting The Jedi

May the 4th be with you!

To mark this year's Star Wars Day celebrations, Lucasfilm has released a brand-new trailer and poster for its next live-action Disney+ Star Wars series, The Acolyte.

In addition to some exciting lightsaber action, the teaser reveals more story details, as Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) vows to bring his wayward former apprentice Mae (Amandla Stenberg) to justice.

Mae doesn't appear to be the only one taking down Jedi, however, as we also get a first proper look at the mysterious Sith villain who is behind the murders. His (her?) face is obscured (with a mask not too dissimilar to the ones Kylo Ren and his Knights wore in the sequel trilogy), which may indicate that this formidable warrior will ultimately be unveiled as an already established character.

"I really wanted to tell a story about the Sith," showrunner Leslye Headland tells EW. "That was kind of my dream Star Wars idea. But it felt like the time period to do that in would be something pre-Phantom Menace. That seemed to be the most interesting trajectory for the Sith: How did the Sith go from the Rule of Two and being quote-unquote 'extinct' to Palpatine coming into power without the Jedi knowing about it?"

Check out the trailer below along with a new poster, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

The series also stars Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on Get Out and Us, scored The Acolyte.