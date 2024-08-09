STAR WARS: First SKELETON CREW Trailer And Poster Introduces Jude Law's Mysterious Jedi Jod Na Nawood

We were starting to grow concerned about Lucasfilm's Amblin-inspired Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, but the first trailer for the long-awaited Disney+ series has finally been released (via SFFGazette.com) more than a year after it premiered at Star Wars Celebration.

The footage is almost identical to what was shown in London; however, that was never officially released online, and it means many of you can now finally see Jude Law's mysterious Jedi, Jod Na Nawood, in action for the first time.

Accompanying the trailer is a new poster for the series which is spearheaded by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts.

Law recently said that "first word that comes to my mind" when describing Skeleton Crew is "joyful." He also shared that "seeing children in that environment in a Star Wars environment is thrilling and very, very unique."

"It is a fun place to be, the universe of Star Wars. And there are great references to old films and recent episodes and series. There's a lot of originality and I hope that will bring the feeling of fun to those who watch it."

According to the Captain Marvel star, the series is "very much a piece about working together and overcoming fears and overcoming...perhaps [one's] opinion of oneself or one's own weaknesses in order to succeed."

Check out the new trailer and poster for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew below.

Get ready for a brand new Star Wars adventure.



Watch the trailer for Skeleton Crew, streaming with a two-episode series premiere December 3 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/pfj8E8WJ8n — Star Wars (@starwars) August 10, 2024 Adventure is calling.



On December 3, Skeleton Crew is streaming, with a two-episode series premiere, only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/1knQkRnN1n — Star Wars (@starwars) August 10, 2024

Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy, crossing paths with the likes of Jod Na Nawood, the mysterious character played by Jude Law.

Finding their way home - and meeting unlikely allies and enemies - will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

Starring Jude Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost, episodes of the original live-action series are directed by Jon Watts, David Lowery, the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard and Lee Isaac Chung.

The executive producers are Christopher Ford, Jon Watts, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson.

Skeleton Crew premieres on Disney+ on December 3.