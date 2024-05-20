STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE TV Spot Reveals A Major SPOILER About The Show's Mysterious Villain

A lot of footage has been released from The Acolyte recently, but Disney and Lucasfilm may have dropped a major spoiler for the next Star Wars TV series.

Speculation has been running rampant for a while now about Amandla Stenberg potentially playing two characters in the show, and it looks like she will indeed be portraying twins. The theory stems from the fact recent previews have shown Mae sporting different clothing and what seems to be a contrasting personality in those scenes.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the subtitles for The Acolyte's latest TV spot have confirmed Stenberg isn't Mae in those scenes, she's "Osha." Disney moved quickly to remove the spoiler, though the Loth-cat is very much out of the bag at this stage.

Based on past plot leaks, it's safe to assume that Mae and Osha were separated as children, with the latter being trained by the Jedi and the other becoming enthralled by the dark side. This likely means we'll see Osha caught up in a case of mistaken identity, an intriguing premise for the High Republic-set story.

Also noteworthy is the fact The Acolyte's original synopsis seemed to suggest a Jedi Master (Sol) would team up with his former Padawan (who we can safely assume is Osha) to hunt a Jedi killer. If she's not that murderer then Mae is likely connected to them somehow.

Could these twins embrace the dark side together, bringing the Sith back to prominence in this Galaxy Far, Far Away? We'll have to wait and see.

"Now she's a student of the dark side."



The two-episode premiere of #TheAcolyte, a Star Wars Original series, arrives June 4 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/PdzR9splzq — Star Wars (@starwars) May 18, 2024 THE ACOLYTE AKA STAR WARS: THE PARENT TRAP IS REAL… MAE AND OSHA… EVIL AND GOOD TWIN BOTH WITH POTENTIAL TO SWITCH SIDES OR DISGUISE AS EACH OTHER… FIGHTING WHILE ALWAYS HAVING LOVE FOR EACH OTHER… MAYBE A FORCE DYAD FR… WERE SO BACK pic.twitter.com/VqGegm38Bc — Ethan 🦎 (@sheevthan) May 18, 2024

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The next Star Wars TV series comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The Acolyte will premiere on Disney+ on June 4.