Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi Trailer Promises Star Wars Fans A Must-See Adventure

Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi is an upcoming 8-episode limited anime series from Lucasfilm and Production I.G, and the first trailer and poster for the Disney+ and Hulu spin-off have just hit (via SFFGazette.com).

Available to watch in both English and Japanese, it promises fans another unique, thrilling Star Wars animated adventure. The sneak peek first debuted during a panel at the Los Angeles Convention Center as part of Anime Expo 2026, where supervising director Kenji Kamiyama, director Shunsuke Tada, and producer Hitoshi Ito were on hand to hype up The Ninth Jedi.

Part of an all-new Star Wars: Visions Presents banner, which will be used to tell longer-form Star Wars: Visions stories, the limited series picks up not long after the events of the Visions shorts: "The Ninth Jedi" and "The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope."

In the new series, Lah Kara continues to train in the ways of the Jedi under Margrave Juro. Kara goes on an epic journey of self-discovery as she and Juro's small fellowship of Jedi-in-training embark on a quest to save her father.

Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi is directed by Shunsuke Tada and written by Mitsuyasu Sakai. Kenji Kamiyama serves as supervising director. The executive producers are James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, Josh Rimes, Justin Leach, and Mitsuhisa Ishikawa; the producers are Hitoshi Ito and Kanako Shirasaki, and the co-producer is Caroline Keller.

The English dub voice talent includes returning voice cast Kimiko Glenn (Lah Kara), Andrew Kishino (Juro), Masi Oka (Ethan), Patrick Seitz (Homen), JP Karliak (Gramps), and Simu Liu (Lah Zhima). Neil Kaplan returns to voice The Narrator. The new English voice talent includes Feodor Chin (Gennoh), Young Mazino (Nawaam), Chase Sui Wonders (Tafflah), and Keone Young (Kwana).

The returning original language voice talent includes Chinatsu Akasaki (Lah Kara), Tetsuo Kanao (Juro), Hiromu Mineta (Ethan), Hinata Tadokoro (Homen), Cho (Gramps), and Shinichiro Miki (Lah Zhima). Akio Otsuka returns to voice The Narrator.

Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi premieres on Disney+ and Hulu on August 5.