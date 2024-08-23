THE ACOLYTE Cancellation: Manny Jacinto And Lee Jung-Jae Share "Surprised" Response To The News

It seems two of The Acolyte's cast members were just as surprised and saddened by the news that the show will not return for a second season as many fans...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 23, 2024 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

The news that Lucasfilm will not be renewing The Acolyte for a second season broke earlier this week, and while some weren't overly surprised (or bothered), others were very disappointed that this High Republic era-story will not continue.

The series, which was created by Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), received mostly positive reviews from critics, but was not as warmly embraced by the fandom, earning just an 18% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. A certain amount of the negative feedback can be attributed to review-bombing, but even so, it's clear that The Acolyte was not one of the more popular Disney+ Star Wars shows.

The enigmatic Sith warrior known as The Stranger, aka Qimir, and the flawed Jedi Master Sol were two of the show's most popular characters, and actors Manny Jacinto and Lee Jung-jae have now shared their responses to the cancellation.

Lee admits that he was "personally, quite surprised" by the news.

“As you know, my character had died already in the first season,” the Squid Game star tells EW. “So I wouldn't have appeared in the second season if there was one anyway. But personally speaking, I really loved Leslye’s writing. I thought that she was a great writer and director who was very talented in the storytelling, as well as creating characters and creating meaningful structures within the story. So I was actually personally really looking forward to watching a season 2 with her at the helm.”

Even though Sol probably won't be back (a Force Ghist seems unlikely) one way or the other, Lee is holding out some hope that we will see Headland's story continue in some form.

“Honestly, I am hoping that maybe there could be changes in the future,” he added. “Because you never know what's going to happen. So on a personal level, I really hope we could get to see further stories of Leslye’s second season.”

As for Jacinto, The Good Place alum simply shared the final shot from the series with a heart emoji to Instagram.

How do you feel about The Acolyte's cancellation? Drop us a comment down below.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

 The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

"I really wanted to tell a story about the Sith," Headland told EW in a recent interview. "That was kind of my dream Star Wars idea. But it felt like the time period to do that in would be something pre-Phantom Menace. That seemed to be the most interesting trajectory for the Sith: How did the Sith go from the Rule of Two and being quote-unquote 'extinct' to Palpatine coming into power without the Jedi knowing about it?"

Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on Get Out and Us, scored The Acolyte.

Steel86
Steel86 - 8/23/2024, 10:38 AM
The show wasn't nearly as bad as most made it out to be. Star Wars are more fickle than probably any other fans. Didn't give the show time to breath and watch all the episodes before judging. Leave out the legacy characters and its a pretty good show. The villain and fight scenes were top notch.
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 8/23/2024, 10:49 AM
@Steel86 - No it's really...bad.
Spoken
Spoken - 8/23/2024, 10:52 AM
@Steel86 - It is the second most expensive SW show…and has one of the lowest numbers for live action SW show. I think it’s clear that it may have not been as engaging to watch as fans who liked it think it is.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/23/2024, 10:55 AM
@Steel86 - The biggest problem was how uneven and inconsistent it was. I agree that it had some great elements, but then an episode with the worst writing of anything Star Wars ever comes along and just killed the momentum. Headland is clearly a great writer (Russian Doll) but I suspect it was some of her co-writers that soured things, and the worst episodes were directed by Koganada.
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/23/2024, 11:05 AM
@JackBurton1 - Respectfully disagree. But dang I do love your name and pic.
DevilsDreams
DevilsDreams - 8/23/2024, 11:06 AM
@MarkCassidy - even great writers will struggle if they don't fully get what they are trying to write...

If Leslye wanted to write a story about the Sith, then there are much better ways she could have done it, set it much earlier, seeing as in the prequals it was stated "the Sith have been extinct for a millennium." so go back and write during that time period...
It was nice to see nods to elements of the EU, but just throwing them in and expecting some of the bigger fans to accept it with the other questionable decisions does them a disservice
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/23/2024, 11:09 AM
@MarkCassidy - This is a fair take. There are some episodes I really like and then there are some episodes I'd probably never watch again which makes it uneven. But honestly that can be said about alot of shows. But I will say this; with a low episode count that really shouldn't happen.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/23/2024, 10:43 AM
Maybe they should have just told everyone Beyonce and Taylor Swift would perform live before every ep to get people to watch.
Spoken
Spoken - 8/23/2024, 11:01 AM
User Comment Image

Judging by the numbers it doesn't look like it has little to do with the toxic fan community but more to do with the fact that nobody cared by the time the finale came around. Why on Earth would it be anything else but that?

And these podcasters who try to be this persona of someone who is filled with positivity and can do no wrong, don't make much of a contribution either when in every podcast they do, they go right ahead to point out "Don't listen to the toxic fans! The incels, the whatever their called". Like what a way to turn off potential new fans to the show if someone has to constantly bring up "toxic fans" who have different opinions.

Even then, why bother anyways when half the fans who lets say watch these podcasters, probably don't even watch the show because their constantly doing spoiler breakdowns of what they just seen? An average viewer's attention span has changed, it isn't the same as say 20 years ago. They don't have time to sit down and watch a show all the time possibly. Granted what hasn't changed is that if a show is really good and has a strong following, then the newcomers to said show will follow. Here, it DIDN'T. It averaged the viewership of a CW DC show on a Season 6...on its FIRST SEASON........

Like ME, I never watched Ashoka, I never seen Andor, Acolyte, Mando S3, stopped watching Book of Boba, hell the last SW I watched from beginning to end was OBI-WAN. Everyone's spoiling it! I don't even watch these podcasters and articles are flying left and right spoiling it like it's just this big event.

At the end of the day, it's over. Please make me care about Star Wars again Disney.
DevilsDreams
DevilsDreams - 8/23/2024, 11:12 AM
@Spoken - I think a lot of people had just lost interest by the finale due to the bad writing...
My fiancé and I started watching it, but she just couldn't get into it, and even I struggled with it...

It was just stupid decisions from the get go... the Jedi suspect someone of killing a Jedi Master... so they send a couple of newly minted Knights to go and get her... rather than escorting her back to Coruscant where they all seem to be going, they pop her into a droid manned prison transport and leave her to it...
Then they get the rest of the prisoners from the escape pods in orbit, bring them back to Coruscant but don't bother checking the planet below...

both of those could be "fixed" fairly easy... the Jedi knights could have left her in the cell during transport and been unable to get back once the transport was damaged... same result but it makes more sense...
They could have been transporting the prisoners back because there was a storm on the planet which meant they couldn't reach the downed transport... hence why there were probe droids waiting in orbit.. same result but makes more sense...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/23/2024, 11:05 AM
The 2 best characters in the show for me honestly (Aniseya & Jecki might be close too).

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

I liked especially how Sol initially felt very Qui Gon-esque until the whole truth was revealed which made him into a Jedi cautionary tale and almost a “What if” if the former had taken his interest in Anakin too far.

Anyway , I do hope the characters & their stories also continue in some form or another soon if we aren’t getting more of the show since I liked it overall!!.
LeDiableBlanc
LeDiableBlanc - 8/23/2024, 11:06 AM
I liked the show. I think the twins characters were good. The stranger character could have been better.
DevilsDreams
DevilsDreams - 8/23/2024, 11:14 AM
@LeDiableBlanc - honestly, it felt like pretty much all of the characters lacked emotional maturity and made at best questionable decisions, or they just made stupid choices which don't make sense with established lore about Star Wars.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 8/23/2024, 11:09 AM
Kathleen Kennedy is the ultimate Sith Lord.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 8/23/2024, 11:15 AM
I’m just waiting for the reaction to the Dave filoni that people swear will be the best version of Star Wars

