THE ACOLYTE: Carrie-Anne Moss' Jedi Master Indara Is "Very Much Inspired By [THE MATRIX's] Trinity"

Many of you will know Jessica Jones star Carrie-Anne Moss best for her role as Trinity in The Matrix movies. It's because of that iconic character so many Star Wars fans are excited to see the actress head into a Galaxy Far, Far Away for the upcoming Disney+ series, The Acolyte.

Moss has already battled like a Jedi on screen and, with a lightsaber in hand, she'll bound to be an even bigger badass. Thanks to Empire Online (via SFFGazette.com), we have a new look at Jedi Master Indara, a character who looks set to bring her own unique blend of martial arts excellence to the High Republic Era.

"She is very much inspired by Trinity," showrunner Leslye Headland tells the site, adding that casting Moss was a "no-brainer."

"I personally wanted to see someone who had the highest status you could imagine in a Force-fu fight - somebody that would come in and you immediately would be like, ‘Oh, that’s the most powerful Jedi in the room.’ And that’s Trinity," Headland teases.

For Moss, Headland's vision for The Acolyte is ultimately what sold her on playing a Jedi Master in a series which will see her character, and others, investigate what many fans expect to be the resurgence of the Sith.

"I felt that a few times in my career with some of the big things I’ve done - Memento, The Matrix - where you’re talking to the filmmaker and you just go, 'Oh, they totally get it,'" she says. "Within my soul and my spirit, to get to play this Jedi Master and train for the fight was [an] amazing experience."

"A part of me forgot how much I love action. I love it. It’s hard. But I was just really thrilled that I could do it, and I wanted to do it well. 'Gimme another take! Gimme another take!'"

See Jedi Master Indara gearing up for a fight in the X post below.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The next Star Wars TV series will premiere on Disney+ on June 4.