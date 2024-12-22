THE ACOLYTE: Disney Boss Reveals Why The Divisive STAR WARS TV Series Was Canceled After One Season

THE ACOLYTE: Disney Boss Reveals Why The Divisive STAR WARS TV Series Was Canceled After One Season

The Acolyte somehow proved even more divisive than the Star Wars sequel trilogy and Disney Entertainment co-chair Alan Bergman has now elaborated on the decision to scrap the short-lived Disney+ series.

By JoshWilding - Dec 22, 2024 01:12 AM EST
Source: Vulture (via SFFGazette.com)

The Acolyte divided opinions when it hit Disney+ back in June but the series had become a target of apparent review-bombing weeks before that; certain cast members, meanwhile, were faced with online abuse and trolling.

While the negativity surrounding the show did seem to lessen interest, there's no denying the fact Lucasfilm failed to deliver a story that hooked fans and non-fans alike. 

With that in mind, the news of The Acolyte's cancellation didn't come as a huge surprise. Still, season 2 not happening means several plot threads are left unresolved and fans have since been left with a long list of unanswered questions (the biggest ones all relate to that surprise appearance from Darth Plagueis). 

Talking to Vulture (via SFFGazette.com) about the past, present, and future of Star Wars on streaming, Disney Entertainment co-chair Alan Bergman explained that "as it relates to Acolyte, we were happy with our performance, but it wasn’t where we needed it to be given the cost structure of that title, quite frankly, to go and make a Season 2. So that’s the reason why we didn’t [renew it]."

That performance saw it initially do well in the Nielsen steaming Top 10 - the closest we have to streaming "ratings" - but it fell out of the rankings completely two weeks later and only returned when the finale aired (albeit in the bottom spot).

Bergman added that they've so far seen "some growth" with Skeleton Crew and described Andor season 2 as "excellent" before saying Ahsoka season 2 and "a number of additional series" are currently "in development."

The Acolyte received a 78% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics but only 18% from audiences. Recently, Master Sol actor Lee Jung-jae reflected on the backlash when he said, "My feelings were hurt. Especially for Leslye Headland—her feelings must have hurt a lot. I can only have faith that racism will end someday, even though it’s going to be hard."

"For some work, it takes time to gain traction, and I have strong hopes that people will like it as time passes," he added, sharing his hope that Star Wars fans might come to appreciate it more down the line. 

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

All episodes are now streaming on Disney+.

User Comment Image

