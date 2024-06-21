THE ACOLYTE: Disney+ Releases New Series Of Character Posters - Are We Looking At The Master?

Disney+ has released a new series of character posters for The Acolyte, and there's a very good chance that one of these individuals will be unveiled as "The Master."

By MarkCassidy - Jun 21, 2024 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Now that the fourth episode of The Acolyte is streaming on Disney+, Lucasfilm has released a second batch of character posters, this time spotlighting Mae's twin Osha (Amandla Stenberg) and a group of highly enigmatic supporting players.

Each banner is accompanied by a profile of each character, and while they make for interesting reading, you won't find any hints about the true identity of the mysterious "Master." Even so, there's a very good chance one of these individuals will ultimately be unmasked as the Dark-side warrior who made his presence felt in the closing moment of this week's episode.

Right now, the most popular theory points to Manny Jacinto's former smuggler Qimir, who appears to know a bit too much about Mae's mission and the Master's orders. This would seem a little too obvious, however, and could turn out to be a red herring.

Check out the new posters at the links below, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

 The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

"I really wanted to tell a story about the Sith," showrunner Headland told EW in a recent interview. "That was kind of my dream Star Wars idea. But it felt like the time period to do that in would be something pre-Phantom Menace. That seemed to be the most interesting trajectory for the Sith: How did the Sith go from the Rule of Two and being quote-unquote 'extinct' to Palpatine coming into power without the Jedi knowing about it?"

Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on Get Out and Us, scored The Acolyte.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/21/2024, 7:21 AM
I cam comfirl now The Acolyte 2: Acolyte harder
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/21/2024, 7:41 AM
@Malatrova15 - Keep going
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/21/2024, 7:29 AM
Qimir definitely seems like the most obvious & only choice to be “The Master” imo which makes me think it’s a red herring…

He’s been dodging Mae’s questioning about his involvement and when she tried to kill him because she thought he ratted her out , he was able to restrain her relatively easily it seemed.

He may not be the main baddie but there’s definitely more there then meets the eye imo.

Otherwise maybe one of the 2 mothers survived and is behind the mask?.

User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 6/21/2024, 7:31 AM
Kinda OT: youtuber star wars theory is getting blamed for the supposed death threats being sent to the people at wookipedia. This is in spite of the fact he never once said anything about going after the people involved and always says to his audience to be respectful.

This is what I've been saying before. When the finger is placed on the star wars Fandom, they aren't just pointing at the few bad apples doing bad things. No, they're pointing it at...the Fandom. All of us.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/21/2024, 7:42 AM
@Origame - Where were those death threats posted? I suspect there's some Jussie'n goin' on over there...
IvanBadski
IvanBadski - 6/21/2024, 7:34 AM
why else would this budget ezra miller be of any significance...
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/21/2024, 7:41 AM
@IvanBadski - Not a fan of The Good Place I take it?

