THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Reveals Scrapped Plans For Darth Plagueis And Manny Jacinto's Sith "Stranger"

THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Reveals Scrapped Plans For Darth Plagueis And Manny Jacinto's Sith &quot;Stranger&quot;

In a new art of book for cancelled Disney+ Star Wars series, The Acolyte, showrunner Leslye Headland reveals what the plan would have been for Manny Jacinto's Qimir had the show continued...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 26, 2025 02:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Last August, we got word that Lucasfilm/Disney had decided not to move forward with a second season of The Acolyte despite several major storylines and character arcs being left unresolved by the end of the season 1 finale.

The announcement was met with a mixture of indifference and disappointment, but it soon became clear that a lot of Star Wars fans - and some of the actors involved with the show - were surprised by this development.

The season concluded with Osha (Amandla Stenberg) murdering Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) and embracing the Dark Side by joining with Qimir/The Stranger (Manny Jacinto), as Darth Plagueis is revealed as the mysterious Sith master behind Qimir's mission to bring down the Jedi order.

Now, a new book, The Art of The Acolyte, reveals what fate would have lay ahead for Qimir and his master had the story continued beyond a single season.

According to showrunner Leslye Headland, Qimir would have become the first Knight of Ren, the Sith cult that Kylo Ren led (and ultimately destroyed) in the sequel trilogy.

“It was in the design of the character, as well as knowing that we were going to introduce Darth Plagueis, who has to end up with Palpatine as his apprentice. Following the Rule of Two - a precept that limited the Sith to just two at any given time, a master and an apprentice - one way to keep it going it is if the Stranger is the first Knight of Ren, part of a Sith-adjacent cult that we know eventually survives."

This was actually one of the many fan-theories that did the rounds during the series, and would certainly have been an interesting way to connect the High Republic Era to the sequel trilogy while also giving fans some more backstory on the Knights of Ren, who we learned so little about in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

 The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

"I really wanted to tell a story about the Sith," Headland told EW in a recent interview. "That was kind of my dream Star Wars idea. But it felt like the time period to do that in would be something pre-Phantom Menace. That seemed to be the most interesting trajectory for the Sith: How did the Sith go from the Rule of Two and being quote-unquote 'extinct' to Palpatine coming into power without the Jedi knowing about it?"

Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on Get Out and Us, scored The Acolyte.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/26/2025, 2:57 PM
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/26/2025, 3:08 PM
Not the worst Star Wars slop... Take that as you wish.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/26/2025, 3:20 PM

Spend a ton of money. Make a sh!tty show. Lose tons of money. Easy math here.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/26/2025, 4:16 PM
@DocSpock - I wish I was as good as math as you 🤓
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 10/26/2025, 3:25 PM
With all the faults this show had I wish we'd be given a second season just to see qimir and plagueis storylines unfold more. Plus I thought the fight choreography was fun.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/26/2025, 3:48 PM
@Antitrollpatrol - agreed

It certainly wasn’t a perfect show (is anything really?) and its faults & shortcomings which I thought could have been improved upon in the future but oh well now.

Qimir remains one of the most interesting characters SW has introduced in a bit and the fight choreography was also the best it’s been since the prequels

?si=3BaZekj4z20Dkc4v
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/26/2025, 3:32 PM
I thought that Palpatine was the apprentice of Plagueis not the other way around.
asherman93
asherman93 - 10/26/2025, 5:28 PM
@ObserverIO - Its entirely possible that Plagueis had an apprentice pre-Palpatine who perished - or given Palpatine's shtick, was assassinated by him.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/26/2025, 6:17 PM
@asherman93 - I think so too, but in the article Leslye Headland says that Plagueis was Palpatine's apprentice, which is just not the case at all.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 10/26/2025, 3:46 PM
Good concept, flimsy execution -- they needed to significantly polish up the dialogue.

I'll tell you what though, the lightsaber fights were among the best; wouldn't have minded a second season.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 10/26/2025, 3:49 PM
Its a real shame we never got to see a continuation of this show. It wasn't perfect, and it had some flaws, but it did a great job with many things: Qimir was great, Sol is imo one of the best Jedis we have seen, the fight choreography was great (both in the finale and episode 5, the latter of which was some of the best Star Wars action we have seen since The Clone Wars), etc. It would have been great to explore more of Qimir and Plagueis, hopefully we are able to at some point.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/26/2025, 4:19 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - yep

Sol was a highlight for me along with Qimir as the 2 best characters in the show

I like that it showed while he was compassionate & Brave , he could be impulsive aswell as prejudicial this showing both positive and negative sides of his character since his good intentions led to devastating consequences.

Wish we could see more of him but his ending felt appropriate imo.

User Comment Image
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 10/26/2025, 4:38 PM
@TheVisionary25 - absolutely agree. And yeah, his ending felt really appropriate and well done. i'm glad at least that, since the show was cancelled prematurely, that his story wasn't affected. Was great to see a terrific portrayal of a flawed Jedi that was trying to do the right thing.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/26/2025, 3:57 PM
I WISH this was better than it was. I liked the concept, but they just didn't nail it in my opinion. I was most disappointed that they teased us with a Wookie Jedi and then killed him next to no fanfare.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/26/2025, 4:15 PM
@JackDeth - I get yah in regards to Kelnacca atleast

He had a fun fight scene atleast.

?si=ZulkYfiPjuOPQ6UA
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/26/2025, 4:03 PM
Both Qimir's and Sol's stories were great, but the show really was badly executed. Kinda expected this was the case, and that's enough for me. No S2 needed
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/26/2025, 4:12 PM
“…𝐚𝐬 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐐𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐫'𝐬 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐉𝐞𝐝𝐢 𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫.”

I mean that could have certainly been the case but we don’t know that for sure tbf since he could have been on that island at the end for different reasons and just come across Osha & “The Stranger” (hell he might have been there by following the former’s energy signature or something since he might be trying out how to create life as she & Mae were)

Anyway certainly makes sense that “Qimir” could have been the first Knight of Ren given the helmet he had & such which could have been cool to see develop but oh well.

Anyway , I liked the show overall (would give it a B) and do hope we get some sort of continuation of Qimir’s story atleast in the future whether it even be in the comics or novels now.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/26/2025, 4:18 PM
What's Star Wars?

Is that the one with that breakfast yogurt and a grown man getting caught playing with his dolls?
mountainman
mountainman - 10/26/2025, 4:20 PM
Leslye Headland hates Star Wars and it was clear in how this show turned out.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/26/2025, 4:56 PM
Seems like a Hail Mary on the heels of fan outrage over The Hunt for Ben Solo. I guess they want fans to demand this also...and hey, I don't see why not!
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 10/26/2025, 5:01 PM
Great idea, sh*t execution.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 10/26/2025, 5:06 PM
Disney Star Wars?
User Comment Image
asherman93
asherman93 - 10/26/2025, 5:29 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - It is neither better nor worse, than some of the shit that went down during the heyday of Legends.
Floke
Floke - 10/26/2025, 5:22 PM
?si=KGdauPOanE9toI4D
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/26/2025, 5:41 PM
So glad this never got a second season. The level of damage Leslie could have done with a second season is a nightmare.

