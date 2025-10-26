THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Reveals Scrapped Plans For Darth Plagueis And Manny Jacinto's Sith "Stranger"

Last August, we got word that Lucasfilm/Disney had decided not to move forward with a second season of The Acolyte despite several major storylines and character arcs being left unresolved by the end of the season 1 finale.

The announcement was met with a mixture of indifference and disappointment, but it soon became clear that a lot of Star Wars fans - and some of the actors involved with the show - were surprised by this development.

The season concluded with Osha (Amandla Stenberg) murdering Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) and embracing the Dark Side by joining with Qimir/The Stranger (Manny Jacinto), as Darth Plagueis is revealed as the mysterious Sith master behind Qimir's mission to bring down the Jedi order.

Now, a new book, The Art of The Acolyte, reveals what fate would have lay ahead for Qimir and his master had the story continued beyond a single season.

According to showrunner Leslye Headland, Qimir would have become the first Knight of Ren, the Sith cult that Kylo Ren led (and ultimately destroyed) in the sequel trilogy.

“It was in the design of the character, as well as knowing that we were going to introduce Darth Plagueis, who has to end up with Palpatine as his apprentice. Following the Rule of Two - a precept that limited the Sith to just two at any given time, a master and an apprentice - one way to keep it going it is if the Stranger is the first Knight of Ren, part of a Sith-adjacent cult that we know eventually survives."

This was actually one of the many fan-theories that did the rounds during the series, and would certainly have been an interesting way to connect the High Republic Era to the sequel trilogy while also giving fans some more backstory on the Knights of Ren, who we learned so little about in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

"I really wanted to tell a story about the Sith," Headland told EW in a recent interview. "That was kind of my dream Star Wars idea. But it felt like the time period to do that in would be something pre-Phantom Menace. That seemed to be the most interesting trajectory for the Sith: How did the Sith go from the Rule of Two and being quote-unquote 'extinct' to Palpatine coming into power without the Jedi knowing about it?"

