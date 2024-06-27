THE ACOLYTE: [SPOILER]'s Sith Villain Gets An Official Moniker And Character Poster From Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm has released new character details (along with an must-see new poster) for The Acolyte which gives the show's mysterious Sith villain an official moniker after previously naming him The Master.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 27, 2024 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Yesterday's episode of The Acolyte finally pulled the curtain back on The Master, confirming the enigmatic Qimir is the Sith villain who instructed Mae to murder the Jedi Masters who confronted her mother's coven years earlier. 

While "Qimir" claimed to have no name, the villain has just been given an official moniker by Lucasfilm. Despite being dubbed "The Master" since his first appearance, StarWars.com - and some upcoming merchandise - labels him "The Stranger."

"With a specialized cortosis gauntlet and a mask permanently twisted into a frightful grin, the Stranger with a red-bladed lightsaber appears as if out of thin air," reads an official character description first shared on SFFGazette.com. "While some may call him a Sith, little is known of this dark sider who has been training Mae Aniseya in secret, hiding his face from his pupil."

"When needed, he has adopted the alias Qimir, acting as a shiftless drifter and supplier with seemingly no cares at all other than his own amusements."

Like the Stranger himself, it seems Lucasfilm is deliberately stopping short of confirming that he is indeed a Sith. There could be a good reason for that, of course, though what it is likely won't be revealed until a future episode. 

There are also details on the Stranger's helmet. It's said, "Twisted metal forms a sinister smile on the cortosis helmet that masks the identity of the Stranger and keeps Force-sensitives from peering into their thoughts. With no name and no allegiance to the Jedi, this dangerous creature seeks freedom to wield their power as they like."

As for his lightsaber, "The Stranger’s red-bladed lightsaber conceals a secret: a hidden dagger that can be deployed when the hilt is separated into two parts." 

Take a closer look at the Stranger's helmet, and a new poster featuring the villain, below.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The next Star Wars TV series comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

Five episodes of The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+.

Spoken
Spoken - 6/27/2024, 12:36 PM
Yeah they had an ominous name to then switch and give the character an even MORE ominous name. SMH. Stupid.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 6/27/2024, 1:02 PM
@Spoken - because Darth Sidious isn’t at all stupid.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 6/27/2024, 12:40 PM
Smilo Ren forevah.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 6/27/2024, 12:43 PM
Was really impressed by the choreography and his portrayal. Would like to see a lot more of the character.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/27/2024, 12:52 PM
@Itwasme - I read that Manny Jacinto did a lot of his stunts under the mask too since he picked up the choreography so we’ll die to his dance background
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/27/2024, 12:45 PM
Great fight scenes, shit show.
CLTMAN29
CLTMAN29 - 6/27/2024, 1:03 PM
There’s something quite Scooby Doo about it isn’t there? The villain is the only other person encountered by the main cast and is treated like it’s some revelatory twist.

‘I would have got away with it if it wasn’t for you pesky Jedi.’

So lame
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/27/2024, 1:07 PM
Ezra Miller
RedFury
RedFury - 6/27/2024, 1:08 PM
He's definitely a very cool villain. I'm not sure I really like his helmet design all that much (the evil grin on it seems a little too on the nose) but the lightsaber shorting tech he has is a neat touch. And I like that he seems way more chaotic than what I would picture a typical sith being. He's clearly a bad guy, but in a 'just let me do my own thing dang-nabbit' kind of way.

My one complaint though is that like in so many sci-fi/fantasy/superhero stories, his powers seem a little inconsistent. In one moment he can force push an entire line of Jedi off their feet, but then doesn't seem to have that level of brute power again when he's battling it out. My criticism isn't only put on this show though because it seems in most media this is a common problem within writing. People's powers only seem to service certain moments, rather than being consistent throughout their journey. If you're going to give a character an uber power house moment, do it near the end rather than at the beginning or middle. We shouldn't witness someone's full potential, for it to be never used again. Blatant plot devices just kill a lot of the story logic imo.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/27/2024, 1:09 PM
Justice for Karyn McCarthy

