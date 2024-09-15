Knull Co-Creator Donny Cates Has Read VENOM: THE LAST DANCE's Script; Teases Sony's Plans For Villain

The final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance confirmed that Knull, God of the Symbiotes, will make an appearance and the villain's co-creator Donny Cates has today shared some intriguing new intel...

By JoshWilding - Sep 15, 2024 07:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Venom

While the Venom movies have always drawn something of a mixed response from fans, it appears Sony Pictures is going all out with the upcoming threequel, Venom: The Last Dance

That's evident from the presence of Knull, God of the Symbiotes, in the recently released final trailer. It's since been reported that Spider-Man 4 will see Peter Parker and Eddie Brock team up to battle the villain, suggesting this movie is meant to serve as little more than an introduction for him.

However, Knull's co-creator Donny Cates has now broken his silence on his inclusion in Venom: The Last Dance, hinting that the King in Black and Venom will end up going one-on-one. 

"[There's] a movie being made where a character that [Ryan Stegman] and I created is fighting a character [Todd McFarlane] created," Cates started before noting, "I’ve been talking with Sony and I read a script for [Venom: The Last Dance, and I’ll say this; it is so much bigger, and so much more ambitious than you can imagine."

Once again addressing Knull's role in proceedings, Cates added, "And, um...Knull. Holy shit. That’s how you treat a king."

While Cates has likely been compensated for his co-creation appearing in Venom: The Last Dance, that doesn't mean he needed to share praise like this on social media so the fact he's happy with Knull's portrayal...well, that's exciting, to say the least. 

Check out his and Stegman's Venom: The Last Dance comments below.

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE R-Rated Promo Sees Eddie Brock Beat Up UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malley
Carnage Spotted In VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Final Trailer As Speculation Mounts About Recent NYC Reshoots
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/15/2024, 7:57 AM
"...that doesn't mean he needed to share praise like this on social media so the fact he's happy with Knull's portrayal...well, that's exciting, to say the least."

Not really.

As you've reminded us in the past, James Gunn was gushing about The Flash before it came out.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/15/2024, 8:01 AM
@DravenCorvis - Plus, I might be wrong with this one, but didn't Mike Mignola give his seal of approval to the last Hellboy?

Which, David Harbour aside, didn't work out too well.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 9/15/2024, 8:01 AM
Yeah that's not enough for me to go see it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/15/2024, 8:05 AM
Well , atleast he’s happy with the apparent portrayal of Knull so that’s cool…

The movie definitely seems atleast bigger and more ambitious then the previous 2 but it being apparently moreso then that even intrigues me a bit.

This take on Eddie Brock/Venom hasn’t really worked for me thus far but I do hope this movie turns out well for the people that have enjoyed it.

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/15/2024, 8:17 AM
The Spider-Man 4 rumor is ridiculous as hell. Tom Hardy getting just a cameo in No Way Home was surely dissaponting, but suggesting this villain will go on to play any sort of substantial part in the MCU now that we're gearing into the 3rd Act of The Multiverse Saga is just stupid.
Fares
Fares - 9/15/2024, 8:20 AM
Well this gives me a tiny bit of hope.

Knowing how trailers usually go for Sony Spider-Man villain movies, I assumed Knull was just trailer bait and he'll have nothing to actually do in the movie.

That could still be the case, but I'll give it the benefit of the doubt.

