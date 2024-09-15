Knull Co-Creator Donny Cates Has Read VENOM: THE LAST DANCE's Script; Teases Sony's Plans For Villain

While the Venom movies have always drawn something of a mixed response from fans, it appears Sony Pictures is going all out with the upcoming threequel, Venom: The Last Dance.

That's evident from the presence of Knull, God of the Symbiotes, in the recently released final trailer. It's since been reported that Spider-Man 4 will see Peter Parker and Eddie Brock team up to battle the villain, suggesting this movie is meant to serve as little more than an introduction for him.

However, Knull's co-creator Donny Cates has now broken his silence on his inclusion in Venom: The Last Dance, hinting that the King in Black and Venom will end up going one-on-one.

"[There's] a movie being made where a character that [Ryan Stegman] and I created is fighting a character [Todd McFarlane] created," Cates started before noting, "I’ve been talking with Sony and I read a script for [Venom: The Last Dance, and I’ll say this; it is so much bigger, and so much more ambitious than you can imagine."

Once again addressing Knull's role in proceedings, Cates added, "And, um...Knull. Holy shit. That’s how you treat a king."

While Cates has likely been compensated for his co-creation appearing in Venom: The Last Dance, that doesn't mean he needed to share praise like this on social media so the fact he's happy with Knull's portrayal...well, that's exciting, to say the least.

Check out his and Stegman's Venom: The Last Dance comments below.

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.