Carnage Spotted In VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Final Trailer As Speculation Mounts About Recent NYC Reshoots

Yesterday, we shared the news that Spider-Man 4 may pit Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock against Knull, God of the Symbiotes.

The stage for that crossover and clash will reportedly be set in Venom: The Last Dance and, over the past 18 hours, speculation has been running rampant about the threequel's recent New York City reshoots (especially after that big Knull reveal in the final trailer).

The trailers have only shown Mexico and Las Vegas, meaning these scenes are being kept a closely guarded secret and are likely from the later stages of the movie. Then, there's the fact Hardy was in Vegas doing another round of reshoots as recently as this past week.

With Destin Daniel Cretton now confirmed as Spider-Man 4's director, it could make sense for Venom: The Last Dance to undergo a few minor changes that mean it better fits his plans.

Oh, and then there's the small fact that Holland was recently visiting Amy Pascal's office before sharing a photo from a "secret shoot day."

I just realized nowhere in the Venom 3 trailers did we see him in NYC. So why did he recently had reshoots there... 👀 pic.twitter.com/FU3p8TDkOS — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) September 12, 2024 Reshoots for 'VENOM: THE LAST DANCE' are underway in Vegas. Can’t tell me there isn’t coincidence here. 🤔 #VenomTheLastDance pic.twitter.com/eYD9QxpoAT — Matthew Shred (@TheCinemaFans) September 9, 2024

One popular theory is that Eddie Brock dies in Venom: The Last Dance. From there, Venom would use the Symbiote Hive-Mind to transfer his and his former host's memories to Earth-616 where the piece of suit left behind at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home can bond with that reality's Eddie (the Variant seen walking around the Big Apple above, perhaps).

That would also likely be what brings Knull to Earth-616 as he makes his move on the Multiverse between the events of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Talking of the Hive-Mind, it appears Carnage has been spotted in that following his demise in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. For those of you who don't know, the Symbiote Hive-Mind is a mental and metaphysical realm that psychically connects symbiotes and their ilk to one another and their God, while also serving as an afterlife for deceased symbiotes and their hosts.

In other words, it's entirely possible Carnage could rise from the dead, perhaps as another obstacle for Spider-Man and Venom when they finally cross paths. Well, if they finally cross paths. Nothing is confirmed as we write this.

As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them.