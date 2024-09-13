Carnage Spotted In VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Final Trailer As Speculation Mounts About Recent NYC Reshoots

A closer look at the final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance appears to reveal Carnage, while Spider-Man 4 speculation has gone into overdrive following recent reshoots and secretive social media posts...

By JoshWilding - Sep 13, 2024 02:09 PM EST
Yesterday, we shared the news that Spider-Man 4 may pit Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock against Knull, God of the Symbiotes. 

The stage for that crossover and clash will reportedly be set in Venom: The Last Dance and, over the past 18 hours, speculation has been running rampant about the threequel's recent New York City reshoots (especially after that big Knull reveal in the final trailer).

The trailers have only shown Mexico and Las Vegas, meaning these scenes are being kept a closely guarded secret and are likely from the later stages of the movie. Then, there's the fact Hardy was in Vegas doing another round of reshoots as recently as this past week.

With Destin Daniel Cretton now confirmed as Spider-Man 4's director, it could make sense for Venom: The Last Dance to undergo a few minor changes that mean it better fits his plans. 

Oh, and then there's the small fact that Holland was recently visiting Amy Pascal's office before sharing a photo from a "secret shoot day."

One popular theory is that Eddie Brock dies in Venom: The Last Dance. From there, Venom would use the Symbiote Hive-Mind to transfer his and his former host's memories to Earth-616 where the piece of suit left behind at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home can bond with that reality's Eddie (the Variant seen walking around the Big Apple above, perhaps).

That would also likely be what brings Knull to Earth-616 as he makes his move on the Multiverse between the events of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Talking of the Hive-Mind, it appears Carnage has been spotted in that following his demise in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. For those of you who don't know, the Symbiote Hive-Mind is a mental and metaphysical realm that psychically connects symbiotes and their ilk to one another and their God, while also serving as an afterlife for deceased symbiotes and their hosts.

In other words, it's entirely possible Carnage could rise from the dead, perhaps as another obstacle for Spider-Man and Venom when they finally cross paths. Well, if they finally cross paths. Nothing is confirmed as we write this.

As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them. 

JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/13/2024, 2:47 PM
I would be more excited if Topher Grace venom made a cameo than if Tom Holland Spider-Man did.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 9/13/2024, 2:51 PM
@JFerguson - lol, I dig that. Anything is possible now. Bring back the frosted tips
hainesy
hainesy - 9/13/2024, 2:52 PM
@JFerguson - I smell a new fan campaign that will rival #ReleaseTheSnyderCut
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/13/2024, 2:50 PM
Oh man you are such a SPOOOTER
hainesy
hainesy - 9/13/2024, 2:51 PM
How about they just reshoot the whole movie in an alternate universe where Marvel never sold their Spider-Man rights to Sony?
Gambito
Gambito - 9/13/2024, 2:52 PM
[frick] yes finally Tom’s Spidey journey leads to Venom I so can’t wait for the new black suit saga IN secret wars 🤘🤘🤘
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/13/2024, 2:55 PM
As always your assumptions of how connective is the tissue of the MCU surpass the dissapointing reality .."Knull will make his movement in the Multiverse" sounds just like "Kang variants will factor in several MCU movies starting from Ant Man 3" ...Feige is not that creative ...even Arad and Perlmutter were a littlr more visionaries
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/13/2024, 2:55 PM
Speculation needs to stop mounting because I don’t want it lol…

Tom could have been at Amy Pascal’s office for Spidey 4 or even a new project entirely ( I thought it was Uncharted 2 initially but Pascal isn’t involved with that).

Also those set pics of Hardy might be connected to the theory above it it could just be Eddie going back home to NY since he was “ran out of there” in the first one as a full circle moment.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/13/2024, 3:01 PM
If this all this amounts to nothing, then folks like yourself have got nobody but yourselves to blame.

