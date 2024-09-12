SPIDER-MAN 4 Will Reportedly Feature Spidey Teaming Up With Tom Hardy's VENOM To Battle [SPOILER]

Some major new Spider-Man 4 details have been revealed following today's Venom: The Last Dance trailer and it sounds like the plan is indeed for Tom Holland and Tom Hardy to finally share the screen...

By JoshWilding - Sep 12, 2024
Earlier today, Sony Pictures released the final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance. In that, we got a glimpse into the Symbiote Hive Mind and a first look at Knull, God of the Symbiotes. 

Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage dropped only a few vague hints about the villain, though he is a natural choice of big bad for the conclusion of a trilogy. However, according to The Cosmic Circus, the upcoming threequel will be just the start for Knull.

According to Alex Perez, he first learned of plans for Knull earlier this year - which he did hint at on social media as far back as April - and heard at the time that he wouldn't be a one-and-done. Apparently, there are still plans to bring the King of Black back in a future project, with the most likely being...

Spider-Man 4

This new report states that the plan is for the Marvel Studios movie to have Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Tom Hardy's Venom team up after Venom: The Last Dance sets the stage for their long-awaited meeting. 

"By the end of Venom: The Last Dance, we may see Eddie Brock cross over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe," the site explains, "with some sources indicating that the recent reshoots in NYC for Venom: The Last Dance has to do with that."

They add, "Not only that, but I’m hearing that the potential villain for this film would be Knull, who is seeking to enshroud the entire multiverse in his darkness following its discovery."

Sony allowing Marvel Studios to use the wall-crawler has made fans happy and produced some of their biggest critical and commercial hits. However, it's meant Peter Parker has been off-limits in movies like Venom and Morbius, a frustrating situation for the studio when they know there's money to be made with crossovers. 

The Multiverse Saga opens the door to that and Spider-Man and Venom setting off on a "side-mission" of sorts between the events of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars makes sense on several levels. And yes, this means that planned street-level story featuring Daredevil has been sidelined.

Marvel Studios has even laid the groundwork for this with Spider-Man: No Way Home's post-credits scene; a piece of the Symbiote was left behind on Earth-616, giving Eddie a link to that world and a possible way back. Here's hoping Destin Daniel Cretton can make it work!

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.

Whoisholiday
Whoisholiday - 9/12/2024, 8:51 PM
No it won’t.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/12/2024, 9:09 PM
@Whoisholiday - lol...so much for the gruounded NY team up with Daredevil
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/12/2024, 8:51 PM
Total frickin bullshit!
User Comment Image
thedrudo
thedrudo - 9/12/2024, 8:51 PM
Bleh
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/12/2024, 8:52 PM
I'm just going to say it. Everything people didn't like about any Spider-man movie is Sony's fault.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 9/12/2024, 8:57 PM
@MCUKnight11 - like what?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2024, 9:10 PM
@MCUKnight11 - idk about that but the limitations due to this deal , especially Sony taking characters and thus limiting the ones the movies can use is frustrating
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/12/2024, 9:17 PM
@WruceBayne - zendaya as Mj instead of Hunter Shaffer
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/12/2024, 9:21 PM
@WruceBayne - Forcing Raimi to add unnecessary crap to 3.
Not letting him make 4.
Producing a reboot nobody asked for.
Turning TASM 2 to a commercial for a shared universe.
Do I need to go on?
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 9/12/2024, 9:31 PM
@MCUKnight11 - besides “Not letting him make 4”, all of those were director choices.
And please, go on.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2024, 9:45 PM
@WruceBayne - actually Raimi just wanted to do Sandman and Harry Goblin but Avi Arad forced him to include Venom

And TASM’s 2 future setup was indeed all studio enforced so it wasn’t all director choices
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/12/2024, 9:50 PM
@WruceBayne - Fired Garfield because of a cold.
Asked for an MCU guest appearance in each movie.
Walked away from the deal after FFH despite making a billion.
Turned NWH from Kraven and Scorpion to Multiverse.
Overworked staff on both Into and Across the spiderverse.
User Comment Image
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 9/12/2024, 10:09 PM
@MCUKnight11 - agree with most but Disney were the unreasonable ones breaking negotiations after FFH
Nolanite
Nolanite - 9/12/2024, 8:56 PM
Let me guess, MTTSH sold Joshua Wilder this bogus rumor?
tb86
tb86 - 9/12/2024, 9:01 PM
Are neither a reliable source?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/12/2024, 9:33 PM
@tb86 - hell no, you're better off getting comic book scoops from an astrologer
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/12/2024, 9:02 PM
Avi Arad :
"For real this time, we promise. The MCU needs us, after all."

You just know, you KNOW that this motherf#cker is arrogant enough to make it seem like he's already making bank with those turds, while at the same time desperate enough to establish a sorely needed connection that he'll make damn sure to claim is actually beneath him.

NWH credits' "visionary" my ass...

User Comment Image
Spoken
Spoken - 9/12/2024, 9:03 PM
@DrReedRichards - BEST F#CKING GIF!!! F#ck Avi Arad!
Spoken
Spoken - 9/12/2024, 9:02 PM
That could be interesting. Would make sense since Eddie Brock knows who Spider-Man is.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2024, 9:05 PM
Regardless of whether this is true or not , it’s just funny how all of a sudden everyone and their mother was reporting that Spidey 4 would be a street level story then it became one that had multiversal elements…

However now with the confirmation of Knull in Venom:The Last Dance , it’s this now that I wouldn’t be surprised others run with aswell.

Granted , this could be due to the evolution of the script itself but idk if it would change so radically unless Sony or Marvel wanted to change course.

Anyway we’ll see about this but as someone who hasn’t been a fan of Tom Hardy’s version of Venom , I hope this isn’t true.

User Comment Image
grif
grif - 9/12/2024, 9:11 PM
only saw the first venom and it sucked. why would i want to see them in the same movie?

reboot the mcu
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/12/2024, 9:18 PM
@grif - so you can spend moni..you love slop
TheCoonII
TheCoonII - 9/12/2024, 9:54 PM
@grif - you do realize that that is LITERALLY WHAT SECRET WARS IS RIGHT
valmic
valmic - 9/12/2024, 9:15 PM
Will be the least profitable Spiderman movie ever.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/12/2024, 9:16 PM
Hardy said he was done after last dance so, yah nah, I don't buy it.
SummersClan
SummersClan - 9/12/2024, 9:24 PM
How creatively bankrupt do you have to be to have trouble getting a Spider-man movie off the ground? He's one of the easiest characters to get right. NWH even gave them a full canvas to play with.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2024, 9:46 PM
@SummersClan - it would be funny if these rumors were for naught and they have just been straddling working on the script and it’s nothing like what’s been reported

I would love that
RockBottom
RockBottom - 9/12/2024, 9:33 PM
I’m so done with multiverses. I hope I really hope after Secret Wars we can put it to rest and move on because it is messing with continuity.
massdeath
massdeath - 9/12/2024, 10:13 PM
@RockBottom - I agree 100. I’ll tolerate it through Secret Wars but then enough of this.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/12/2024, 9:34 PM
These [frick]ing scoopers making up shit 24/7. Broadcasting them only makes them stronger
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 9/12/2024, 9:36 PM
So much for a street level spidey. Instead we get discount venom without any backstory or Peter in the black costume. I imagine they will bring back all the spider-men again and make this movie a cluster F.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/12/2024, 9:40 PM
What they need to do is introduce Norman Osbourne, utilize Scorpion and have cameos of Spider Woman and Miles Morales.
Chris827
Chris827 - 9/12/2024, 9:48 PM
Sony just made 2 bill on the last movie, if you think they want to just go back to doing a small street level Spiderman film vs Kingpin and with DD and make only a billion you're not paying attention. They are gonna force another multiverse event, team up with Venom and all that.

Marvel seemed to want to do smaller street level thing and Sony's gonna call the shots on this one and get what they want and thats probably gonna be Venom, maybe Toby and Andrew back, shit like that. Its what it is with this Sony/Marvel deal.

But I trust DDC directing and if it is a big event level film again then cool hopefully its good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2024, 9:55 PM
I feel like Spidey’s a character that just works best street level…

I can understanding trying to do new things since we have had so much Spider Man media so having HC being the street level movie ,FFH being the movie where he goes international (which has precedent in the comics) and then going multiverse with NWH made sense as their was an escalation to Peter’s story.

However we never truly got him being the Friendly Neighborhood Spider Man after he owned that at the end of HC so it would be nice to see that atleast once since NWH had set it up perfectly imo.

Give me the Maggia ,Hammerhead and Mister Negative!!.
V
V - 9/12/2024, 9:59 PM
Sounds like hot garbage. The only good thing about the venom trailer was Knull. Like don't they have villains in their own universe? Why does every character need to portal through to the MCU to be a threat? It's kind of tiring and lazy. Spider-man's rouges gallery is one of the greatest of all time. Sony keeps putting out bad movies based on them with big name actors without Spider-Man in them, it's pretty crazy that the keep making the villain movies and diminishing the value of those characters. Morbius or Kraven could have been great in a spidey movie, but that will probably never happen. I recently rewatched Scott pilgrim vs the world and thought Edgar right could probably pull off a great sinister six movie without any set up. However, I doubt that this is true but if it is it's lazy, super lazy.

