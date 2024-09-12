SPIDER-MAN 4 Will Reportedly Feature Spidey Teaming Up With Tom Hardy's VENOM To Battle [SPOILER]

Earlier today, Sony Pictures released the final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance. In that, we got a glimpse into the Symbiote Hive Mind and a first look at Knull, God of the Symbiotes.

Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage dropped only a few vague hints about the villain, though he is a natural choice of big bad for the conclusion of a trilogy. However, according to The Cosmic Circus, the upcoming threequel will be just the start for Knull.

According to Alex Perez, he first learned of plans for Knull earlier this year - which he did hint at on social media as far back as April - and heard at the time that he wouldn't be a one-and-done. Apparently, there are still plans to bring the King of Black back in a future project, with the most likely being...

Spider-Man 4!

This new report states that the plan is for the Marvel Studios movie to have Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Tom Hardy's Venom team up after Venom: The Last Dance sets the stage for their long-awaited meeting.

"By the end of Venom: The Last Dance, we may see Eddie Brock cross over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe," the site explains, "with some sources indicating that the recent reshoots in NYC for Venom: The Last Dance has to do with that."

They add, "Not only that, but I’m hearing that the potential villain for this film would be Knull, who is seeking to enshroud the entire multiverse in his darkness following its discovery."

Sony allowing Marvel Studios to use the wall-crawler has made fans happy and produced some of their biggest critical and commercial hits. However, it's meant Peter Parker has been off-limits in movies like Venom and Morbius, a frustrating situation for the studio when they know there's money to be made with crossovers.

The Multiverse Saga opens the door to that and Spider-Man and Venom setting off on a "side-mission" of sorts between the events of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars makes sense on several levels. And yes, this means that planned street-level story featuring Daredevil has been sidelined.

Marvel Studios has even laid the groundwork for this with Spider-Man: No Way Home's post-credits scene; a piece of the Symbiote was left behind on Earth-616, giving Eddie a link to that world and a possible way back. Here's hoping Destin Daniel Cretton can make it work!

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.