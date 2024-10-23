VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - A First Look At Knull's Comic-Accurate Face Has Been Revealed

With Venom: The Last Dance already playing in some theaters across the world, spoilers have already begun to leak online. That's inevitable when any movie's international rollout begins a couple of days early, so we'd advise being careful on social media.

However, if you've got this far, chances are you're eager for an early first look at Knull, God of the Symbiotes. The villain only plays a minor role in Venom: The Last Dance, with the idea being to set the stage for him to return somewhere down the line.

Knull's face has been obscured in trailers and TV spots for the threequel, but some leaked images finally reveal his horrifying visage. We can't post those here, though they can be viewed on X.

These screenshots aren't great quality, but we see that Knull is a VFX creation and pretty much identical to his comic book counterpart. There have been a few unflattering comparisons to Jared Leto's Morbius, but aside from them both having pale skin and long hair, they're clearly very different characters.

Crucially, even if the VFX used for Knull doesn't blow fans away in Venom: The Last Dance, there's plenty of time to improve on it. Love or hate this franchise, Venom has always looked great and Sony can do additional work on this sinister big bad down the line.

It's also worth noting that, if the Spider-Man 4 rumours are true, Marvel Studios will utilise a mixture of motion-capture and ILM VFX to bring Knull to life in a way which will be every bit as impressive as The Hulk and Thanos.

Keeping checking back here today as we'll be sharing our Venom: The Last Dance review in a few hours!

Is it perfect? Nah, far from it. However, it's leaps and bounds ahead of #Venom and has a way meatier plot than #VenomLetThereBeCarnage.



The #SpiderMan4 rumors have been blown out of proportion IMO, but #VenomTheLastDance left me wanting more of these two. And Knull (mostly). pic.twitter.com/wMLEg5e2de — Josh Wilding (@Josh_Wilding) October 22, 2024

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.