VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - A First Look At Knull's Comic-Accurate Face Has Been Revealed

With Venom: The Last Dance rampaging into theaters across the globe, a first look at Knull's face has been revealed, but does it do the comic books justice? You can see the King in Black right here...

By JoshWilding - Oct 23, 2024 09:10 AM EST
With Venom: The Last Dance already playing in some theaters across the world, spoilers have already begun to leak online. That's inevitable when any movie's international rollout begins a couple of days early, so we'd advise being careful on social media. 

However, if you've got this far, chances are you're eager for an early first look at Knull, God of the Symbiotes. The villain only plays a minor role in Venom: The Last Dance, with the idea being to set the stage for him to return somewhere down the line. 

Knull's face has been obscured in trailers and TV spots for the threequel, but some leaked images finally reveal his horrifying visage. We can't post those here, though they can be viewed on X.

These screenshots aren't great quality, but we see that Knull is a VFX creation and pretty much identical to his comic book counterpart. There have been a few unflattering comparisons to Jared Leto's Morbius, but aside from them both having pale skin and long hair, they're clearly very different characters. 

Crucially, even if the VFX used for Knull doesn't blow fans away in Venom: The Last Dance, there's plenty of time to improve on it. Love or hate this franchise, Venom has always looked great and Sony can do additional work on this sinister big bad down the line. 

It's also worth noting that, if the Spider-Man 4 rumours are true, Marvel Studios will utilise a mixture of motion-capture and ILM VFX to bring Knull to life in a way which will be every bit as impressive as The Hulk and Thanos. 

Keeping checking back here today as we'll be sharing our Venom: The Last Dance review in a few hours!

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Star Tom Hardy Addresses Rumors He'll Return As Eddie Brock In SPIDER-MAN 4
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 10/23/2024, 9:08 AM
@Joshwilding is the spoiler review coming with the regular review? I wanna know the spoilers
TheyDont
TheyDont - 10/23/2024, 9:20 AM
@HammerLegFoot - There's a multiversal explosion at the end, that transports Venom and temporarily powerless Knull into MCU
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 10/23/2024, 9:22 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Spoiler articles will follow tomorrow!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/23/2024, 9:09 AM
Venom: The Last Dance Thursday Night Party of 3 :)

Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 10/23/2024, 9:13 AM
Is it pronounced Null or K-null?
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 10/23/2024, 9:21 AM
@Gmoney84 - Null. Also, look up what Knull means in Swedish if you get a chance.
mountainman
mountainman - 10/23/2024, 9:56 AM
@Gmoney84 - I once knew someone with the last name Knipple. It was pronounced K-nipple, but a lot of people would say it with the silent K.

Their whole family legally changed their names over this lol.
RaddRider
RaddRider - 10/23/2024, 9:14 AM
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/23/2024, 9:46 AM
@RaddRider - got the same reaction when scrolling through the article. It's probably a copyright thing they can't post it, otherwise the article gets taken down
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 10/23/2024, 9:32 AM
Better than the fake that was floating around earlier this week.
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 10/23/2024, 10:00 AM
Ok. Where is it?

