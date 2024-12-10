VENOM: THE LAST DANCE First 10 Minutes Officially Released; Features Knull And SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Retcon

With Sony's Spider-Man Universe reportedly at an end, Venom: The Last Dance may be the last movie featuring the Lethal Protector we get for quite some time...unless those Spider-Man 4 rumours prove to be correct, of course.

The threequel hit Digital platforms today and Fandango has just shared the first 10 minutes of the movie. In that, we get the opening prologue with Andy Serkis' Knull, the weird Spider-Man: No Way Home retcon that sees Eddie Brock return to his reality via a completely different type of portal, and a fun clash between the anti-hero and some local thugs.

By now, we're sure you're aware that Venom: The Last Dance set out to establish the King in Black as a major antagonist in a future movie. We don't know whether that's Spider-Man 4 or the presumably now-scrapped Agent Venom project (there's even been chatter about Knull being Sinister Six's big bad).

Like everything else Sony had planned for its Marvel movies, chances are plans for Knull have been put on ice. That's a shame, particularly when the villain is one with plenty of potential on screen.

Talking at FAN EXPO San Francisco 2024 about his future as the character earlier this month, Serkis said, "Well, that's also very interesting. I really, genuinely have no idea. It was very much, 'Can you come in?' It was quite last minute, actually. 'Can you come in and do the voice for Knull?'"

"So, I came in and did it on the stage," the actor and filmmaker continued. "Then there was talk of, 'This could go on. He’s quite a big character,' and I was like, 'Yeah, I know that.' Well, let's see what happens, actually."

Check out this extended preview for Venom: The Last Dance in the player below.

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy.

Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters.