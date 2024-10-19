VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Leaked Image Features Knull; The Villain Speaks In New Promo - SPOILERS

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Leaked Image Features Knull; The Villain Speaks In New Promo - SPOILERS

A new image from Venom: The Last Dance appears to have leaked online, giving us another look at the God of Symbiotes, Knull. Warning: there may be spoilers...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 19, 2024 03:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Venom

An image and a brief promo clip from Venom: The Last Dance have leaked online (there's a good chance they're from the same teaser), giving us a new look at the villainous Knull. We also get to hear the God of the Symbiotes speak for the first time.

Possible spoilers ahead.

We're not sure how big a plot point this will be, but Knull is believed to be holding the All-Black the Necrosword in this still.

In the comics, All-Black was an extremely powerful weapon created by Knull and tempered inside the head of the Celestial now known as Knowhere. The sword was imbued with the power to slay gods, and has been wielded by a number of characters, including Gorr the God Butcher.

The new footage is only a few seconds long, but we do get to hear Knull (Andy Serkis) speak for the first time.

Serkis - who directed Venom: Let There Be Carnage - is "expected to reprise the role in future Sony/Marvel projects, which means we could be seeing a whole lot more of Knull." This gels with previous rumors that Knull will be the main villain of Spider-Man 4, with Venom (Tom Hardy) joining forces with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to battle the potentially world-ending threat.

“Eddie and Venom are on the run," reads the synopsis. "Hunted by both their worlds and with net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtain down on Venom and Eddie’s last day”

In addition to Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road; The Dark Knight Rises) in his dual roles as Eddie Brock and the voice of the Venom symbiote, the supporting cast features Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave; Doctor Strange), Juno Temple (Atonement; Ted Lasso), Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill; The Amazing Spider-Man), Peggy Lu (Venom; Crazy Rich Asians), Alanna Ubach (Legally Blonde; Coco), Stephen Graham (The Irishman; Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides), Clark Backo (Supernatural; The Changeling), and Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso; Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25. Are you looking forward to the threequel? Let us know in the comments section.

HAUSMAN01
HAUSMAN01 - 10/19/2024, 3:39 PM
Hmmm interesting User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 10/19/2024, 3:55 PM
Woow it is Andy what a great choice I wasn’t expecting much from this but Knull alone is worth the price of admission
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/19/2024, 4:07 PM
@Gambito -

The dude's a modern legend in the indestry.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 10/19/2024, 3:57 PM
A great promo image ruined by a dull, generic villain line.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/19/2024, 4:08 PM
Did he just say "annihilate"?

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/19/2024, 4:14 PM
He does sound good!!.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/19/2024, 4:16 PM
Still don’t see his face. I do see big boots and bony hands this time around though
MotherFuckerJon
MotherFuckerJon - 10/19/2024, 4:25 PM
What are we thinking? Sonyverse crossover big bad? Or is he incorporated into the MCU for A5/Secret Wars?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/19/2024, 4:39 PM

Tom Holland Spider-Man is the golden ticket, truly a license to print money.

Sony is going to keep ramming in their crap until they destroy everything.

I hatesss them FOREVER, I doesss. They wants to destroy the pressioussss…..

