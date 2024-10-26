VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Spoiler Discussion & Poll: How Would You Rate The Lethal Protector's Threequel?

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Spoiler Discussion & Poll: How Would You Rate The Lethal Protector's Threequel?

With Venom: The Last Dance now playing in theaters, we want to hear from you on the movie's biggest moments before you cast your votes and let us know how you'd rate the Lethal Protector's grand finale...

By JoshWilding - Oct 26, 2024 02:10 PM EST
Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters and, while this franchise has divided fans from the start, all signs point to Tom Hardy's supposed farewell to the role being a hit for Sony Pictures. 

As this is a spoiler discussion, we'd love to hear from you on the movie's biggest moments, whether it's the final fate of Venom, the big Knull reveal in the movie's mid-credits scene, or the debut of fan-favourite Symbiotes like Agony and Toxin.

Is this really the end for Venom on screen? We doubt it. Whether it's in Spider-Man 4 or, more likely another Venom movie, we're sure Sony will do what it takes to bring Hardy back into the fold to play the Lethal Protector. 

For now, though Venom: The Last Dance is a suitably epic and emotional send-off for the character and it could be time for Marvel Studios to put its own spin on this character in the web-slinger's next trilogy. 

Of course, we've already chimed in with our say on the movie but it's also time for you, ComicBookMovie.com's loyal readers, to cast your votes and rate Venom: The Last Dance

You can do that by sharing your thoughts in the poll below. Make sure to check back here in a few days when we reveal results which are bound to only generate further discussion...

"The most cinematic, monumental Venom movie to date, we said in our recent review of the movie, "The Last Dance leaves room for improvement but by upping the stakes and allowing Eddie and Venom to bond, it’s epic and heartfelt enough to leave us hoping this is far from Tom Hardy’s last whirl as the Lethal Protector."

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters.

tBHzHomer
tBHzHomer - 10/26/2024, 2:14 PM
Personally, I enjoyed it. However, although it was obvious it was ending, the end still felt very abrupt. I think this is because the movie itself was relatively short. But I thought it was really good. Definitely looking forward to more Knull in the future.
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 10/26/2024, 3:06 PM
@tBHzHomer - bad take
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/26/2024, 2:16 PM
Watched it online. Had sooo many 'convenient' plot timing problems but it was dumb fun. Not the Venom I would have wanted but it was on par with the last 2....still don't get the hate for 2, but the love for the 1st. They're as bad/good as each other lol.

What I don't get though is why did they use that other lady's symbiote instead of Juno's as she was more prominent and her sub plot was kind of pointless as it only lead to that one save of hers.
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 10/26/2024, 2:20 PM
Better than the other 2 but that's no achievement tbh.
marvel72
marvel72 - 10/26/2024, 2:27 PM
Is Knull just in the mid credits scene?
Toonstrack
Toonstrack - 10/26/2024, 2:38 PM
@marvel72 - no, he appears at the beginning of the film and is sparsed scarcely throughout it
marvel72
marvel72 - 10/26/2024, 2:42 PM
@Toonstrack - Well at least he is in it. Does Venom fight Knull?
LSHF
LSHF - 10/26/2024, 2:40 PM
Looks like (so far) the majority who saw it actually liked it.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/26/2024, 2:50 PM
i havent watched it yet but easily 10/10
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 10/26/2024, 3:04 PM
I don't know what it is with these superhero films and music/dancing but that Vegas scene was TERRIBLE and took me out of the entire film.

The emotions/bonds in this film were it's strongest suit.

But I only hope that if Venom ends up in the MCU, MARVEL completely revamps his personality.

Also hearing that Knull won't be the antagonist of Spider-Man 4. So im.kinda getting excited again. lol

Overall, Venom: The Last Dance 3/5 and no where near as bad as Love and Thunder.

