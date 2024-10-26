VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Spoiler Discussion & Poll: How Would You Rate The Lethal Protector's Threequel?

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters and, while this franchise has divided fans from the start, all signs point to Tom Hardy's supposed farewell to the role being a hit for Sony Pictures.

As this is a spoiler discussion, we'd love to hear from you on the movie's biggest moments, whether it's the final fate of Venom, the big Knull reveal in the movie's mid-credits scene, or the debut of fan-favourite Symbiotes like Agony and Toxin.

Is this really the end for Venom on screen? We doubt it. Whether it's in Spider-Man 4 or, more likely another Venom movie, we're sure Sony will do what it takes to bring Hardy back into the fold to play the Lethal Protector.

For now, though Venom: The Last Dance is a suitably epic and emotional send-off for the character and it could be time for Marvel Studios to put its own spin on this character in the web-slinger's next trilogy.

Of course, we've already chimed in with our say on the movie but it's also time for you, ComicBookMovie.com's loyal readers, to cast your votes and rate Venom: The Last Dance.

You can do that by sharing your thoughts in the poll below. Make sure to check back here in a few days when we reveal results which are bound to only generate further discussion...

"The most cinematic, monumental Venom movie to date, we said in our recent review of the movie, "The Last Dance leaves room for improvement but by upping the stakes and allowing Eddie and Venom to bond, it’s epic and heartfelt enough to leave us hoping this is far from Tom Hardy’s last whirl as the Lethal Protector."

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters.