JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Eyes $125M Opening - And How Its Rotten Tomatoes Score Compares To Previous Movies

Despite mixed reviews for Jurassic World Rebirth, the movie looks set to open to as much as $125 million over the long Fourth of July weekend. We're also taking a closer look at its Rotten Tomatoes score!

By JoshWilding - Jul 01, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Jurassic Park
TIt's been three years since the Jurassic World trilogy concluded and over three decades since Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park was released. Now, it's down to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director Gareth Edwards to breathe new life into the franchise with Jurassic World Rebirth

The movie opens in North American theaters tomorrow, July 2, ahead of the long Fourth of July weekend. According to The Hollywood Reporter (via SFFGazette.com), current tracking points to a five-day debut in the $100 million - $125 million range, though the number could climb higher. 

F1: The Movie will be a bigger obstacle than expected after slightly exceeding expectations last weekend, and is set to remain on premium format screens like IMAX and 4DX until Superman arrives on July 11. 

The trade notes that Jurassic World Rebirth cost $225 million to produce before marketing, making it a cheaper endeavour than the previous Jurassic World movies. That goes some way in making up for the fact that $125 million is a lower debut than any of those. However, these early projections also go to show that the Jurassic franchise remains largely critic-proof. 

With 99 reviews counted on Rotten Tomatoes, Jurassic World Rebirth sits at 54%. That's a "Rotten" score, but how does it now compare to the previous entries in the long-running series? 

Here's how the mostly-Rotten series compares, according to the review aggregator:

Jurassic Park (1993) - 91%

Jurassic World (2015) - 72%

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) - 54%

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) - 53%

Jurassic Park III (2001) - 49%

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) - 47%

Jurassic World Dominion (2022) - 29%

In his review, ComicBookMovie.com's Rohan Patel said, "Jurassic World Rebirth launches a bold new era for the franchise, one that favors tension, scares, and spectacle over lore and exposition. It’s an adrenaline-fueled crowd-pleaser that understands exactly what it is—and delivers exactly what it promises."

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material.

When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades. 

Alongside Johansson, Jurassic World Rebirth stars Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. The supporting cast includes Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein. Gareth Edwards directs from a script by Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp. 

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters on July 2.

