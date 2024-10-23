VENOM: THE LAST DANCE's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed!

The first wave of reviews for Venom: The Last Dance have been counted and, as you might expect around this time, we now have a Rotten Tomatoes score for Sony's latest Marvel movie.

As we write this, it sits at 40% based on 57 reviews. That's not the best of starts, but it is pretty much what we expected after Venom's 30% and Venom: Let There Be Carnage's 47%. These scores do matter to many moviegoers, but the Venom franchise has proven to be largely critic-proof since launching six years ago.

In fact, regardless of Venom: The Last Dance's final Rotten Tomatoes score, it probably won't have too much of an impact on the movie's box office performance.

The threequel opened in China today and started its international run with a solid $9.3 million; as Deadline explains, this is the biggest opening day for a superhero movie in the Middle Kingdom since Spider-Man: Far From Home and a start which suggests it will earn upwards of $30 million over five days.

That's considered a huge win these days, especially as China isn't the guaranteed money maker it once was. 2018's Venom made $269.2 million in the country, while Venom: Let There Carnage was never released there. Current estimates point to this instalment grossing upwards of $82 million there when all is said and done.

The trade has also updated its opening weekend estimates at the worldwide box office for Venom: The Last Dance; that's now risen to $165 million following initial $150 million predictions.

In our review of Venom: The Last Dance, we concluded by saying, "The most cinematic, monumental Venom movie to date, The Last Dance leaves room for improvement but by upping the stakes and allowing Eddie and Venom to bond, it’s epic and heartfelt enough to leave us hoping this is far from Tom Hardy’s last whirl as the Lethal Protector."

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.