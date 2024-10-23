VENOM: THE LAST DANCE's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed!

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed!

With the first wave of reviews counted, a Rotten Tomatoes score has been generated for Venom: The Last Dance. You can find out how the threequel is performing on the review aggregator after the jump...

By JoshWilding - Oct 23, 2024 05:10 PM EST
The first wave of reviews for Venom: The Last Dance have been counted and, as you might expect around this time, we now have a Rotten Tomatoes score for Sony's latest Marvel movie. 

As we write this, it sits at 40% based on 57 reviews. That's not the best of starts, but it is pretty much what we expected after Venom's 30% and Venom: Let There Be Carnage's 47%. These scores do matter to many moviegoers, but the Venom franchise has proven to be largely critic-proof since launching six years ago. 

In fact, regardless of Venom: The Last Dance's final Rotten Tomatoes score, it probably won't have too much of an impact on the movie's box office performance.

The threequel opened in China today and started its international run with a solid $9.3 million; as Deadline explains, this is the biggest opening day for a superhero movie in the Middle Kingdom since Spider-Man: Far From Home and a start which suggests it will earn upwards of $30 million over five days. 

That's considered a huge win these days, especially as China isn't the guaranteed money maker it once was. 2018's Venom made $269.2 million in the country, while Venom: Let There Carnage was never released there. Current estimates point to this instalment grossing upwards of $82 million there when all is said and done. 

The trade has also updated its opening weekend estimates at the worldwide box office for Venom: The Last Dance; that's now risen to $165 million following initial $150 million predictions. 

In our review of Venom: The Last Dance, we concluded by saying, "The most cinematic, monumental Venom movie to date, The Last Dance leaves room for improvement but by upping the stakes and allowing Eddie and Venom to bond, it’s epic and heartfelt enough to leave us hoping this is far from Tom Hardy’s last whirl as the Lethal Protector."

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 10/23/2024, 5:01 PM
Sheesh. Splat city.
X75
X75 - 10/23/2024, 5:07 PM
There’s only 1 movie critic that I listen to: me.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 10/23/2024, 5:18 PM
@X75 - I’m you now.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/23/2024, 5:46 PM
@X75 - That's definitely not true, but it's cute.
narrow290
narrow290 - 10/23/2024, 5:07 PM
Moving right along as expected 🤷🏽‍♂️
cubrn
cubrn - 10/23/2024, 5:14 PM
It's perfectly acceptable when you lower your standards for pre-pubescent noise films.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 10/23/2024, 5:17 PM
This seems accurate.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/23/2024, 5:18 PM
New year can't come soon enough.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/23/2024, 5:18 PM

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/23/2024, 5:21 PM
So what.

You know what you are getting when you go to a movie like this.

Go see it. Get away from your worries for 90 minutes and enjoy the movie.
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 10/23/2024, 5:40 PM
@Nomis929 - I would more enjoy talking to my wife about her feelings during her menstrual cycle for 90 minutes!
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 10/23/2024, 5:31 PM
I can’t wait for the next episode of The Penguin.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 10/23/2024, 5:34 PM
The reception yesterday made me think this would be higher but seeing let there be carnage be higher than venom one solidifies why I don't pay attention to critics
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 10/23/2024, 5:40 PM
Shit movies
bcom
bcom - 10/23/2024, 5:41 PM
Given that we've had two Venom movies already, I think we all know what to expect at this point. Personally, I find the Venom movies to be mindless fun that you can sit down, switch your brain off for a few hours and enjoy. Sometimes you just need movies like that.
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 10/23/2024, 5:45 PM
@bcom - Sadly that is at the cost of a comicbook villain icon.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/23/2024, 5:48 PM
At least they still got the PlayStation going for them.

