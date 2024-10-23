VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Review: The Most Cinematic, Monumental VENOM Movie To Date

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Review: The Most Cinematic, Monumental VENOM Movie To Date

The Venom franchise has often divided fans, but the finale to Sony's trilogy is easily the Lethal Protector's best movie yet, even if there's still some room for improvement. Read our verdict here...

Review Opinion
By JoshWilding - Oct 23, 2024 03:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Venom

Despite Tom Hardy’s memorable, madcap performance, 2018’s Venom failed to strike a chord with many comic book fans. As for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, it benefited greatly from Andy Serkis’ direction but was somewhat lacking in depth outside of the long-awaited clash between its title characters. Now, we have Venom: The Last Dance, Hardy’s final Venom movie and arguably this franchise’s most well-rounded effort yet. For those not on board with the direction these movies have taken the anti-hero in, it probably won't change any minds, but first-time feature director Kelly Marcel delivers arguably the biggest, best Venom movie yet which, when all is said and done, will leave you wanting more. 

In the threequel, the dynamic between Eddie Brock and Venom is far more in line with what we've been waiting to see from these characters. They’re finally on the same page and their symbiosis is that much easier to buy into, a must in a movie that relies so heavily on the strength of their bond. In Venom: The Last Dance, the duo’s attempt to reach New York and clear Eddie’s name is derailed when Knull, God of the Symbiotes, sends his Xenophage across the universe to acquire a Codex that can free him from his prison on Klyntar. Hunted, Eddie and Venom escape to Las Vegas but the only way to stop Knull might be for them to permanently end their partnership. With the duo no longer butting heads, we get a Venom who, given the chance in a future story, could be the Lethal Protector that's made him so beloved on the page.  

Knull only appears for a few moments on screen but there are enough handily delivered exposition dumps to establish what he’s after and why Eddie and Venom must stop him. Venom: The Last Dance’s plot is relatively straightforward and there are moments which are far too contrived or convenient to push the story along. However, a solid, action-packed opening combined with a high-stakes, bombastic final act more than make up for a middle that sometimes sags (sorry, Mrs. Chen fans; she’d have been better left on the cutting room floor). With writer Kelly Marcel now in the director’s chair, it feels like she perhaps indulges her script a little too much when other filmmakers might be a bit harsher in the editing room. Still, this is an impressive feature debut and the visuals, action, and sheer imagination of what we see on screen combine to make this a high point for Sony’s Marvel Universe. Eddie Brock with a mermaid tail? It sounds ridiculous, but it’s an imaginative blink-and-you’d-miss-it moment that adds new layers to what Venom can do, all while embracing this franchise’s frenetic nature.  

Tom Hardy is at his bonkers, brilliant best as Eddie and Venom in this movie, and while he’s still very different from the comic book version of this character at times, it’s hard not to have fun with the odd-couple relationship that’s been established between the movie’s leads. With a little more serious material to work with, the actor shines in a way that deepens his dual roles and reminds us why he’s one of Hollywood’s most talented stars. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple deliver solid supporting turns, though neither character is necessarily explored beyond what’s on the surface. Still, by the time the final act arrives, you’ll be invested enough in where they’re at and happier to spend time with them than say, Dan Lewis or Shriek. As for Andy Serkis’ Knull, his screentime is brief, but casting him was the right call. We’d have loved to see more of the King in Black, but we were told this was an introduction and the movie delivers little more than what was promised…if and when the character returns, another filmmaker will be free to expand his story as they see fit. 

Where we go from here remains to be seen, of course, but we can safely say that we’re ready for Venom and Spider-Man to meet on screen. Hardy has repeatedly said he’s done after this movie and, if not Venom 4, we absolutely want to see more of this pairing in some capacity. By the time we reach that final act, it feels like Eddie and Venom are exactly where they need to be as an on-screen duo and we don’t just like them anymore…heck, we’re starting to love them (again, given the higher emotional stakes on this threequel, that’s essential and a credit to Marcel’s script).

The filmmaker builds on Serkis’ foundations to create a superhero blockbuster that’s leaps and bounds ahead of some MCU efforts and a major improvement over anything we’ve seen from DC in recent years. Calling something a "popcorn movie" is oftentimes considered an insult, but Venom: The Last Dance is a perfect example of a film you can sit back, switch off, and have fun with. There are nitpicks and plenty of things comic book readers would consider changing. However, treated as its own unique spin on Venom, the movie finds wildly inventive, wacky new ways to use the Symbiote, delivers some big laughs, and doesn’t disappoint when it comes to action.

We were told The Last Dance would end Hardy’s time as the character, so there isn’t much in the way of sequel - or Spider-Man 4 - bait, despite what some may have led you to believe. A handful of characters here are sorely underutilised (Toxin fans, don’t get too excited) and there are times when the movie feels light on plot but, hey, we know what we’re getting with this franchise and fans of the Venom movies will walk away very happy. As for the rest of you...you'd best hope those rumours about Marvel Studios having plans for Venom are accurate.

Die-Alone-Theatrical-2-1
VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - Here's What Critics Are Saying About Tom Hardy's Farewell To Eddie Brock
Related:

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - Here's What Critics Are Saying About Tom Hardy's Farewell To Eddie Brock
VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - A First Look At Knull's Comic-Accurate Face Has Been Revealed
Recommended For You:

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - A First Look At Knull's Comic-Accurate Face Has Been Revealed
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/23/2024, 3:03 PM
Im gonna tell the puerto rican child in my basement this is Joker : Folie a Deux
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/23/2024, 3:06 PM
These movie are some of my favorite "guilty pleasures" Comic book movies.

They don't try to be more than what they say they are, so I'm down with this.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 10/23/2024, 3:09 PM
@Nomis929 -

The first movie is a bit of a Saturday afternoon guilty pleasure movie for me for sure.

Let there be Carnage I can find a bit of fun with but the writing is so damn bad it borderline infuriates me to sit through.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 10/23/2024, 3:20 PM
@Nomis929 - That's exactly what this one is. Not every comic book movie needs to be some sweeping epic. It's a fun popcorn flick.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 10/23/2024, 3:07 PM
@JoshWilding
This is your best review yet. It was a really good ReaderThanks, man.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 10/23/2024, 3:21 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - Glad you enjoyed it!
Pampero
Pampero - 10/23/2024, 3:15 PM
These movies are dumber than the FAST & FURIOUS saga
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 10/23/2024, 3:51 PM
@Pampero - NOTHING is dumber than those.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/23/2024, 3:19 PM
Hardy is great, but this Venom is just too goofy to take seriously. Hopefully, we get a darker take on the character down the road.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 10/23/2024, 4:18 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - agreed 100% with that
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 10/23/2024, 3:20 PM
Folks, it's not a masterpiece up there with the MCU's best movies, but it's a fun, dumb ride. I've loved Venom since I was 5, and while it isn't the perfect adaptation of the character, I've grown to love this version of him. Knock a star off if you hate this franchise, but even then, you'll have a good time.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/23/2024, 3:20 PM
These movies are so dumb. Hope they’re dead after this
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/23/2024, 3:23 PM
“Venom: The Last Dance is a perfect example of a film you can sit back, switch off, and have fun with“

That’s how I’ve felt with the last two. It’s a turn your brain off, enjoy some action and middle school humor. Nothing memorable, but you don’t walk away wishing you didn’t see it.

Thanks for the review, Josh.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 10/23/2024, 3:31 PM
@JustAWaffle - You're welcome! I walked out of Venom pissed off in 2018 but, after giving it a second chance and doing just that, I liked it a lot more and really enjoyed Let There Be Carnage. This is, for sure, the best one. It's not Black Panther or The Winter Soldier, but it definitely isn't Morbius or The Flash either...it's a great ride. I'm there for Venom in Spider-Man 4 if that's the way things go.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/23/2024, 3:58 PM
@JoshWilding - You definitely grabbed my interest for this one.

I boycotted the first Venom in theaters but caved in LTBC and wound up enjoying both overall. Still wish things went another direction, but at least we got the character on screen.

It’ll be interesting to see how they crossover in the future if they go that route.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 10/23/2024, 3:26 PM
These have been enjoyable, but I would have preferred this kind of arc for Brock AFTER his rivalry with Spider-Man.
cubrn
cubrn - 10/23/2024, 3:30 PM
It’s odd that people can lower tbeir standards and find enjoyment in dumb fun but The Marvels was held to Citizen Kane standards and was trashed when it was a perfectly fun movie
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 10/23/2024, 3:40 PM
@cubrn - Exactly
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 10/23/2024, 3:54 PM
@cubrn - One of the big differences here is that Venom is a character that way more people are way more enthusiastic about than all three characters in the Marvels combined.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/23/2024, 3:59 PM
@cubrn - I disagree whole heartedly, but I’m glad you enjoyed it.
mountainman
mountainman - 10/23/2024, 4:00 PM
@cubrn - Having not liked The Marvels or the first two Venom movies, I’d have to say The Marvels was the least bad of the three.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 10/23/2024, 3:36 PM
Normally, I'd wait to see this once it streams but my nephews want to see it this weekend :(.

User Comment Image
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 10/23/2024, 4:25 PM
@SuperCat - super unc
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 10/23/2024, 3:47 PM
These Venom movies shows the intelligence of society. People can lo e/like/enjoy brain dead stories with brain dead scripts with a brain dead character. Good God!
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/23/2024, 4:01 PM
@Comicmoviejunki - Big dumb fun is big dumb fun. It’s been a draw for nearly a century.

I think I’m in the acceptance phase of grief with Sony’s handling of this character.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/23/2024, 3:52 PM
"We were told The Last Dance would end Hardy’s time as the character, so there isn’t much in the way of sequel - or Spider-Man 4 - bait, despite what some may have led you to believe."

This site you mean. You mean this site lol
DPSNUMBER1
DPSNUMBER1 - 10/23/2024, 4:04 PM
No Josh. You cannot convince to me that this is film is enjoyable. People claimed the same for the other 2 and they were a total waste of time so I will pass.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder