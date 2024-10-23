VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Review: The Most Cinematic, Monumental VENOM Movie To Date

Despite Tom Hardy’s memorable, madcap performance, 2018’s Venom failed to strike a chord with many comic book fans. As for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, it benefited greatly from Andy Serkis’ direction but was somewhat lacking in depth outside of the long-awaited clash between its title characters. Now, we have Venom: The Last Dance, Hardy’s final Venom movie and arguably this franchise’s most well-rounded effort yet. For those not on board with the direction these movies have taken the anti-hero in, it probably won't change any minds, but first-time feature director Kelly Marcel delivers arguably the biggest, best Venom movie yet which, when all is said and done, will leave you wanting more.

In the threequel, the dynamic between Eddie Brock and Venom is far more in line with what we've been waiting to see from these characters. They’re finally on the same page and their symbiosis is that much easier to buy into, a must in a movie that relies so heavily on the strength of their bond. In Venom: The Last Dance, the duo’s attempt to reach New York and clear Eddie’s name is derailed when Knull, God of the Symbiotes, sends his Xenophage across the universe to acquire a Codex that can free him from his prison on Klyntar. Hunted, Eddie and Venom escape to Las Vegas but the only way to stop Knull might be for them to permanently end their partnership. With the duo no longer butting heads, we get a Venom who, given the chance in a future story, could be the Lethal Protector that's made him so beloved on the page.

Knull only appears for a few moments on screen but there are enough handily delivered exposition dumps to establish what he’s after and why Eddie and Venom must stop him. Venom: The Last Dance’s plot is relatively straightforward and there are moments which are far too contrived or convenient to push the story along. However, a solid, action-packed opening combined with a high-stakes, bombastic final act more than make up for a middle that sometimes sags (sorry, Mrs. Chen fans; she’d have been better left on the cutting room floor). With writer Kelly Marcel now in the director’s chair, it feels like she perhaps indulges her script a little too much when other filmmakers might be a bit harsher in the editing room. Still, this is an impressive feature debut and the visuals, action, and sheer imagination of what we see on screen combine to make this a high point for Sony’s Marvel Universe. Eddie Brock with a mermaid tail? It sounds ridiculous, but it’s an imaginative blink-and-you’d-miss-it moment that adds new layers to what Venom can do, all while embracing this franchise’s frenetic nature.

Tom Hardy is at his bonkers, brilliant best as Eddie and Venom in this movie, and while he’s still very different from the comic book version of this character at times, it’s hard not to have fun with the odd-couple relationship that’s been established between the movie’s leads. With a little more serious material to work with, the actor shines in a way that deepens his dual roles and reminds us why he’s one of Hollywood’s most talented stars. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple deliver solid supporting turns, though neither character is necessarily explored beyond what’s on the surface. Still, by the time the final act arrives, you’ll be invested enough in where they’re at and happier to spend time with them than say, Dan Lewis or Shriek. As for Andy Serkis’ Knull, his screentime is brief, but casting him was the right call. We’d have loved to see more of the King in Black, but we were told this was an introduction and the movie delivers little more than what was promised…if and when the character returns, another filmmaker will be free to expand his story as they see fit.

Where we go from here remains to be seen, of course, but we can safely say that we’re ready for Venom and Spider-Man to meet on screen. Hardy has repeatedly said he’s done after this movie and, if not Venom 4, we absolutely want to see more of this pairing in some capacity. By the time we reach that final act, it feels like Eddie and Venom are exactly where they need to be as an on-screen duo and we don’t just like them anymore…heck, we’re starting to love them (again, given the higher emotional stakes on this threequel, that’s essential and a credit to Marcel’s script).

The filmmaker builds on Serkis’ foundations to create a superhero blockbuster that’s leaps and bounds ahead of some MCU efforts and a major improvement over anything we’ve seen from DC in recent years. Calling something a "popcorn movie" is oftentimes considered an insult, but Venom: The Last Dance is a perfect example of a film you can sit back, switch off, and have fun with. There are nitpicks and plenty of things comic book readers would consider changing. However, treated as its own unique spin on Venom, the movie finds wildly inventive, wacky new ways to use the Symbiote, delivers some big laughs, and doesn’t disappoint when it comes to action.

We were told The Last Dance would end Hardy’s time as the character, so there isn’t much in the way of sequel - or Spider-Man 4 - bait, despite what some may have led you to believe. A handful of characters here are sorely underutilised (Toxin fans, don’t get too excited) and there are times when the movie feels light on plot but, hey, we know what we’re getting with this franchise and fans of the Venom movies will walk away very happy. As for the rest of you...you'd best hope those rumours about Marvel Studios having plans for Venom are accurate.