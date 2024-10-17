VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Star Tom Hardy On Whether He's Done With Eddie Brock: "I'll Fight Spider-Man..."

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Star Tom Hardy On Whether He's Done With Eddie Brock: &quot;I'll Fight Spider-Man...&quot;

Venom: The Last Dance star Tom Hardy has once again shared his thoughts on a possible clash with Tom Holland's Spider-Man, but remains adamant that this threequel ends his time as the Lethal Protector.

By JoshWilding - Oct 17, 2024
Venom: The Last Dance's press tour has begun and something tells us Tom Hardy will have to deal with a lot of questions about a potential clash with Spider-Man. 

That's always been the case, of course, but making matters worse this time is the fact rumours have been swirling for weeks that Spider-Man 4 will feature Tom Holland's Peter Parker teaming up with Hardy's Eddie Brock for a clash with Knull, God of the Symbiotes. 

Talking to The Top Comics, Venom: The Last Dance writer and director Kelly Marcel was asked whether this threequel is meant to set the stage for a much bigger story featuring Knull.

"We hope so. He's a huge villain and so this is just a little taster of him," the filmmaker teased. "A little introduction to this character. One movie couldn't do him justice. This is the runway to set him off on."

Hardy was then asked if his time as the Lethal Protector is really over when this trilogy concludes. 

"I love playing Venom, but the contract's up and we always knew we were doing three and this is the best of them all," the actor stated. "We poured everything into it and absolutely love it. It's an environment based on what people want so who knows what the future holds."

When he was asked the Spider-Man question, Hardy responded, "I'll fight Spider-Man whenever he wants...I would love that, who wouldn't? I'd love to fight Batman as Venom. There's so much to do with these characters."

We'd imagine he'll make a lot of similar sentiments in the coming weeks because, if Venom is set to make an appearance in Spider-Man 4, it's a reveal likely being saved for a post-credits scene or even an official announcement somewhere down the line. 

A new poster for Venom: The Last Dance has also been shared which you can take a closer look at below.

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Star Tom Hardy Shares Very Interesting Response When Asked If SPIDER-MAN Appears
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/17/2024, 8:52 AM
That poster is better than any of these trash movies
TheyDont
TheyDont - 10/17/2024, 8:53 AM
@bobevanz - Try watching it for 90 minutes.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 10/17/2024, 8:54 AM
What if...no hear me out here...what if Venom, Morbius, Kraven, Madam Web?, Vulture? come together to fight Knull in some kinda weird team up movie. This is what its all led to. The Frightful Five vs Knull
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/17/2024, 8:55 AM
@HammerLegFoot - That would be the Sony move to do, haha.
MatteMan
MatteMan - 10/17/2024, 9:05 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Add Spider-Man to the team and call it Super Friends
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/17/2024, 9:36 AM
@HammerLegFoot - honestly, I wouldn't mind it. I think it'd be cool even if Garfield's Spider-Man is involved as well
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/17/2024, 9:45 AM
@HammerLegFoot - don't give them any ideas!
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/17/2024, 8:54 AM
They never been this coy while also seemingly being blatantly obvious about his Venom will continue on, the obvious suggestion being moving to the MCU (if just for the immediate future).
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 10/17/2024, 8:56 AM
yay Venom horse get in yay
GeekSmarts
GeekSmarts - 10/17/2024, 8:58 AM
"I'll fight Spider-Man whenever he wants...I would love that, who wouldn't? I'd love to fight Batman as Venom. There's so much to do with these characters."

But he already fought Batman
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 10/17/2024, 9:11 AM
@GeekSmarts - good call!
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/17/2024, 9:37 AM
@GeekSmarts - probably why he thought of Batman first. Venom Batman would be cool though
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 10/17/2024, 8:58 AM
I'm convinced the symbiote will leave Eddy, aka Tom Hardy, at the end of the film and will attach to a lesser-known MCU character (probably the bartender from Ted Lasso), which will eventually makes it way to Peter Parker.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/17/2024, 9:07 AM
I know that Batman quip was in jest, but it reminded me of this: ?si=qHqeNiOCWhtC5dNb
grif
grif - 10/17/2024, 9:13 AM
i thought he was going to retire a while back. just go away man


ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/17/2024, 9:25 AM
Well this confirms that Venom will be in Spider-Man 4.

And that Venom will also be in The Batman part II.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/17/2024, 9:26 AM
Here's the real confirmation:

"I love playing Venom, but the contract's up"

He's not in Spider-Man 4 (or The Batman part II).
LSHF
LSHF - 10/17/2024, 9:29 AM
"I'd love to fight Batman as Venom."
Thing94
Thing94 - 10/17/2024, 9:38 AM
Lez do it!

