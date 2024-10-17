VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Star Tom Hardy On Whether He's Done With Eddie Brock: "I'll Fight Spider-Man..."

Venom: The Last Dance's press tour has begun and something tells us Tom Hardy will have to deal with a lot of questions about a potential clash with Spider-Man.

That's always been the case, of course, but making matters worse this time is the fact rumours have been swirling for weeks that Spider-Man 4 will feature Tom Holland's Peter Parker teaming up with Hardy's Eddie Brock for a clash with Knull, God of the Symbiotes.

Talking to The Top Comics, Venom: The Last Dance writer and director Kelly Marcel was asked whether this threequel is meant to set the stage for a much bigger story featuring Knull.

"We hope so. He's a huge villain and so this is just a little taster of him," the filmmaker teased. "A little introduction to this character. One movie couldn't do him justice. This is the runway to set him off on."

Hardy was then asked if his time as the Lethal Protector is really over when this trilogy concludes.

"I love playing Venom, but the contract's up and we always knew we were doing three and this is the best of them all," the actor stated. "We poured everything into it and absolutely love it. It's an environment based on what people want so who knows what the future holds."

When he was asked the Spider-Man question, Hardy responded, "I'll fight Spider-Man whenever he wants...I would love that, who wouldn't? I'd love to fight Batman as Venom. There's so much to do with these characters."

We'd imagine he'll make a lot of similar sentiments in the coming weeks because, if Venom is set to make an appearance in Spider-Man 4, it's a reveal likely being saved for a post-credits scene or even an official announcement somewhere down the line.

A new poster for Venom: The Last Dance has also been shared which you can take a closer look at below.

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.