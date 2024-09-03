VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Teaser Gives Us A First Look At A New Symbiote - Is This Lasher?

An international TV spot for Venom: The Last Dance has found its way online, and it gives us a quick glimpse of a new Symbiote. Is there a chance this is Lasher?

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 03, 2024 03:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Venom

An international TV spot for Sony Pictures' Venom: The Last Dance has been shared online, and while it is mostly made up of footage from the first trailer, it does also feature a few new shots - including one quick glimpse of what appears to be a brand-new Symbiote.

There's every chance this is Toxin - the Symbiote corrupt detective Pat Mulligan (Stephen Graham) merged with towards the end of Let There Be Carnage - but some seem to feel that it looks a lot more like Lasher.

Introduced in Venom: Lethal Protector #4 back in the '90s, Lasher was created when seeds were extracted from Venom by the Life Foundation. One of the young creatures merged with security force officer Ramón Hernández to form Lasher, who became one of the Foundation's "Guardians Symbiotes."

We know that Toxin will appear thanks to the trailer's subtitles, but previous rumors have claimed that other Symbiotes will also factor into the story.

Check out the new teaser and screenshot below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

This might be Venom's (Tom Hardy) last solo outing, but many feel it would be a missed opportunity if we never got to see a face-off with Spider-Man at some point.

A piece of the symbiote did remain behind in The MCU when Brock was zapped back to his own universe in No Way Home's post-credits scene, which has led to speculation that a confrontation might be imminent, but it's not likely to happen in this movie. Anything is possible, of course, but if Tom Holland had filmed any scenes for The Last Dance, there's a pretty good chance we'd have heard about it by now.

In any event, the recent full trailer seemed to suggest that Sony may have ret-conned this moment from No Way Home, as we see Chiwetel Ejiofor's character appear to capture the symbiote fragment in the same bar Brock was drinking in.

“Eddie and Venom are on the run," reads the synopsis. "Hunted by both their worlds and with net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtain down on Venom and Eddie’s last day”

The movie also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25. Are you looking forward to the threequel?

WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 9/3/2024, 3:12 PM
looks carbon copy of last 2......people just lap this shit up
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/3/2024, 3:43 PM
@WhateverItTakes - kinda like Spider-Man movies can’t have Spider-Man without team up with an avenger teammate maybe someday we will get Spider-Man movie where he is solo in his own movie no team up no cameos from avengers just Spider-Man
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/3/2024, 3:14 PM
Not much difference from the other ones. Hope we get a decent villain that isn't a symbiote.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 9/3/2024, 3:15 PM
And how is this a greater threat than Carnage?
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 9/3/2024, 3:42 PM
@DrDReturns - Well, there's a symbiote and a monster. I guess the monster is stronger than Skriek. Done. Greater threat right there.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 9/3/2024, 3:59 PM
@BackwardGalaxy - You don't enjoy critical thinking do you?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/3/2024, 3:16 PM
I'm glad this franchise is ending because Sony really needs to accept that without Sam Raimi, Marvel Studios, and Phil Lord they know nothing about Spider-Man. It's a shame that they have diluted the brand so much that they have already harmed their spinoffs as automatic box office losses because of how done the general audience are with these half baked movies.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/3/2024, 3:20 PM
@SonOfAGif - yup. if i recall correctly, sony recently dropped phil lord and chris miller from spider-noir? all i need to know to no longer watch that series anymore just like im not kraven
dagenspear
dagenspear - 9/3/2024, 3:56 PM
@SonOfAGif - How much has Marvel Studios really done to make a good SM?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/3/2024, 3:17 PM
Whoever it is, they're going to be back because of Tony Stark.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2024, 3:41 PM
@IAmAHoot - actually RDJ plays this one too

He’s everywhere..;).
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/3/2024, 3:18 PM
new one eyed symbiote leak!!

User Comment Image
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 9/3/2024, 3:26 PM
Man, this looks bad. I wonder if this tanks, then Kraven tanks, if Sony will give up. How many movies can they make from an IP before they give up? I dont think they would ever sell it back. Spider-man is the top superhero franchise.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 9/3/2024, 3:38 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - Right? At this point, they would have to make more money from licensing the characters to Marvel vs continuing to crank out flops. I bet Disney would even let them keep video game rights!
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 9/3/2024, 4:04 PM
@clintthahamster - I don't know how complex the license rights are, like if film and games are separate. I would assume they are. I don't know if it's just their choices or they just can't make movies. I didn't like either Venom movies either but I think both of them made money. There are certainly characters you could probably do movies on but they seem inept. Remember, they couldn't even make Spider-man movies. Thats what lead to this.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 9/3/2024, 4:08 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - I'm sure it'd take a new deal, but it's one I'm sure Disney would agree to, and that Sony would be stupid not to at least ask for. But, again, we've all seen the movies they've been putting out. Can't rule stupid out . . .
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 9/3/2024, 3:27 PM
Looks bad
Thing94
Thing94 - 9/3/2024, 3:35 PM
Looked like the camouflage Venom action figure Toy Biz made a couple of them
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/3/2024, 3:35 PM
User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 9/3/2024, 3:38 PM
Not my Lasher.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 9/3/2024, 3:41 PM
I think it looks decent lol


That symbiote looks creepy
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 9/3/2024, 3:44 PM
These movies were never meant to be Shakespeare. They're just vehicles for Tom Hardy to prove he can be good in anything, and I've enjoyed the hell out of them. I'm looking forward to three.
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/3/2024, 3:44 PM
Don’t care how people feel like trilogy could be better at least venom is better from Spider-Man 3 version show venom bite heads off that’s good

?si=w9ogLa400DWdncac
MahN166A
MahN166A - 9/3/2024, 3:53 PM
@dragon316 -

I prefer SM3 Venom to this bullshit at this point. He atleast had the Venom logo on his chest.

-Had the Venom Logo on chest and back
-Its arrival on Earth was based on the Animated Series, (Wish they showed more to this in SM2 where it was attached to Astronaut John Jameson. Like for example in that dinner party scene where he is arm and arm with Mary Jane)
-Was actually attached to Peter Parker
-Was separated from Peter and gave us a dynamic between Peter and Brock.
-Did the Church scene.

A lot of people can shit on SM3 all they want in regards to Venom (and I say this as someone who doesn't necessarily enjoy how it was executed) but it was done far better than this goofy trilogy that Sony produced.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 9/3/2024, 3:55 PM
@dragon316 - But this Venom is basically totally removed from a Spidey connection, so is really the same as the comic version, more than SM3?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2024, 3:44 PM
User Comment Image

I wasn’t expecting to see him actually chomp off the heads though lol!!.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 9/3/2024, 3:48 PM
Such a shitty outting to the Klyntar. And they are definitely going to tease Knull at the end of it. And sure as shit, Knull will be a multi-dimensional being who can traverse through different universes and timelines.

This movie at least better set up the symbiote being on Battleworld for Secret Wars. Make itself useful in some way. Idk....The Beyonder just shows up and puts the symbiote in a containment system or something. Or shows The Beyonder talking to Knull somewhere in Space and foreshadowing a Symbiote being required for the Sacred Timeline.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2024, 4:01 PM
@MahN166A - I don’t see this tying into the Multiverse Saga in any way honestly (especially if this is the end of the trilogy).

I get yah though , this take hasn’t done it for me either
MahN166A
MahN166A - 9/3/2024, 4:09 PM
@TheNewYorker -

Honestly bro.....for the most part his rogues gallery is practically all symbiotes.

Then you have Pyre, Killer Thrill, Demogoblin and the Jury, but bet money that most general comic book movie fans, have NO IDEA who they are.

Other than the OBVIOUS CHOICE to go with would be Spider-Man (don't know why they still dropped the ball on that), there really isn't any other route they can go for a villain aside from other Symbiotes.

Personally if it were me, I would have set the whole thing up the Life Foundation first, and show off the Lethal Protector fighting against the 5 symbiotes, set up the sequel where we get (A) Spider-Man duking it out with Venom. And the THIRD FILM would have been an light adaptation of Maximum Carnage (do some world building and easter eggs in the previous two films to show off some of the villains or heroes needed to pull it off) with the end teasing Knull and the planet of the symbiotes for the MCU.

Terrible writing in my opinion but I think it would have been much better than what we got.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 9/3/2024, 3:56 PM
Another Symbiote, how exciting..
PC04
PC04 - 9/3/2024, 4:04 PM
Damn...I loved Lasher as a kid. His design is so cool. But to have 3 symbiotes (and Carnage was absolutely wasted) all of which basically look the same kind of sucks. Couldn't we get The Jury to appear and pose a threat to Venom or Jack O Lantern? They'd offer some variety. Obviously we don't know all the details between which studios can use which characters and when...but still some variation in Rogues would be nice.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2024, 4:10 PM
@PC04 - apparently Chiwetel Eijiofor’s character is Orwell Taylor and his team is The Jury.

User Comment Image
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 9/3/2024, 4:08 PM
With so much access to Spidey villains, they probably should have gone in another direction from the symbiotes. Lol, they should have done Kraven instead of giving him his own movie.

If the MCU ever does Venom, I'd like to see a classic villain Venom. I never got into lethal protector and whatever the hell is going on in the comics. I still think Knull could work but it would pit Venom the villain on the side of the heroes against the bigger threat which is a trope but it works. Classic Venom is the best Venom. The best new antogonist since the Hobgoblin.

