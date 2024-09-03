VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Teaser Gives Us A First Look At A New Symbiote - Is This Lasher?

An international TV spot for Sony Pictures' Venom: The Last Dance has been shared online, and while it is mostly made up of footage from the first trailer, it does also feature a few new shots - including one quick glimpse of what appears to be a brand-new Symbiote.

There's every chance this is Toxin - the Symbiote corrupt detective Pat Mulligan (Stephen Graham) merged with towards the end of Let There Be Carnage - but some seem to feel that it looks a lot more like Lasher.

Introduced in Venom: Lethal Protector #4 back in the '90s, Lasher was created when seeds were extracted from Venom by the Life Foundation. One of the young creatures merged with security force officer Ramón Hernández to form Lasher, who became one of the Foundation's "Guardians Symbiotes."

We know that Toxin will appear thanks to the trailer's subtitles, but previous rumors have claimed that other Symbiotes will also factor into the story.

Check out the new teaser and screenshot below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

This might be Venom's (Tom Hardy) last solo outing, but many feel it would be a missed opportunity if we never got to see a face-off with Spider-Man at some point.

A piece of the symbiote did remain behind in The MCU when Brock was zapped back to his own universe in No Way Home's post-credits scene, which has led to speculation that a confrontation might be imminent, but it's not likely to happen in this movie. Anything is possible, of course, but if Tom Holland had filmed any scenes for The Last Dance, there's a pretty good chance we'd have heard about it by now.

In any event, the recent full trailer seemed to suggest that Sony may have ret-conned this moment from No Way Home, as we see Chiwetel Ejiofor's character appear to capture the symbiote fragment in the same bar Brock was drinking in.

“Eddie and Venom are on the run," reads the synopsis. "Hunted by both their worlds and with net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtain down on Venom and Eddie’s last day”

The movie also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25. Are you looking forward to the threequel?