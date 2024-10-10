VENOM: THE LAST DANCE TV Spot Reveals First Official Look At Venomized Frog And Fish

If you thought that horse from the trailer would be the only animal that gets taken over by the Symbiote in Venom: The Last Dance, think again!

Sony Pictures has released a new TV spot for the upcoming SSU threequel, giving us a first official glimpse of Venomized frog and fish (Vrog and Vish?), along with another look at Venom taking down some goons.

It looks like we will only see these Venomized aquatic creatures in a brief sequence with the Symbiote jumping from host to host, which probably isn't going to be much of an issue for many fans - unless you happen to be more interested in the adventures of Frog Venom than Eddie Brock... which might well be a possibility, come to think of it.

Check out the new teaser along with some other recent promotional material at the links below.

“Eddie and Venom are on the run," reads the synopsis. "Hunted by both their worlds and with net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtain down on Venom and Eddie’s last day”

In addition to Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road; The Dark Knight Rises) in his dual roles as Eddie Brock and the voice of the Venom symbiote, the supporting cast features Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave; Doctor Strange), Juno Temple (Atonement; Ted Lasso), Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill; The Amazing Spider-Man), Peggy Lu (Venom; Crazy Rich Asians), Alanna Ubach (Legally Blonde; Coco), Stephen Graham (The Irishman; Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides), Clark Backo (Supernatural; The Changeling), and Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso; Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25. Are you looking forward to the threequel? Let us know in the comments section.