VENOM: THE LAST DANCE TV Spots Feature Rhys Ifans' Mystery Character, Eddie Brock In Las Vegas, And More

If Sony Pictures is planning to set the stage for Spider-Man 4 with Venom: The Last Dance, it may end up being as crucial to the wider MCU as Deadpool & Wolverine (not something we ever expected to say).

It's not long now until we find out but, in the meantime, two new TV spots for the upcoming threequel have been released. The first only features a few snippets of never-before-seen footage, including a unique Symbiote-enhanced headbutt and fun in Las Vegas with Mrs. Chen.

The second shows more of Eddie Brock interacting with Rhys Ifans' mysterious character and his young son. There's been some speculation that the boy is Peter Parker, but it's far more likely this is just a family the Lethal Protector meets on his travels who he has to protect.

However, if Ifans isn't a Dr. Curt Connors Variant, it's a major misstep on Sony's part, especially so soon after the actor reprised his The Amazing Spider-Man role in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

A few months ago, Venom: The Last Dance star Juno Temple - who plays Dr. Payne - was asked if she's feeling any pressure for the Venom threequel to deliver after Sony's "recent streak" of flops like Morbius and Madame Web.

"I can honestly say that I’m not programmed to think about it like that," the actress admitted. "It’s quite new for me to be a part of a movie of this size. I’m just hoping that I did the best job I could on a [movie] that was a really amazing thing to be involved in."

"I hope that whether the five people go to see it or whether 500 go see it, or more, I hope that they enjoy it and it takes them out of their everyday lives for a minute," Temple concluded.

Check out these new Venom: The Last Dance TV spots in the players below.

It’s time for one last dance. #Venom: The Last Dance is exclusively in theatres October 25. pic.twitter.com/pDO1FPMfQh — #Venom: The Last Dance (@VenomMovie) September 28, 2024

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.