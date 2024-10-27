VENOM: THE LAST DANCE's Budget Revealed As Movie Continues To Overperform Overseas Despite U.S. Struggles

While we won't get final numbers until tomorrow, it appears Venom: The Last Dance is overperforming after making $50.8 million from 64 overseas locations through Friday.

The Sony Pictures threequel has underperformed in North America with a projected $52 million opening, a $13 million decline from its projected $65 million debut. However, thanks to those all-important international numbers, Venom: The Last Dance will still open to $180 million globally.

China has been a big help with a $22 million debut that should reach $45 million by close of business today. Chinese state media has reportedly given the movie a thumbs up, while Sony has boosted interest by tapping Chinese actor Jia Bing to voice Venom.

Ultimately, the studio being careful with its Venom: The Last Dance spend will help avoid this becoming another Joker: Folie à Deux. The production budget was only $120 million before marketing, so even if it ends its run well behind Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (and it likely will), then chances are it will still turn a profit.

Interestingly, Deadline has also revealed that, "[Tom] Hardy and director Ruben Fleischer reportledy bumped heads on the first Venom. Andy Serkis couldn’t return to direct after Carnage, I hear, due to scheduling issues and work on his next directing gig, the feature take of George Orwell’s Animal Farm."

On Rotten Tomatoes, Venom: The Last Dance has a dire 36% score from critics but a far healthier 79% from audiences. Despite a B- CinemaScore, this could suggest fans have enjoyed the movie far more than reviewers.

"The most cinematic, monumental Venom movie to date, we said in our recent review of the movie, "The Last Dance leaves room for improvement but by upping the stakes and allowing Eddie and Venom to bond, it’s epic and heartfelt enough to leave us hoping this is far from Tom Hardy’s last whirl as the Lethal Protector."

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters.