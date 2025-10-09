A MINECRAFT MOVIE 2 First Poster Unveiled As Video Game Sequel Sets 2027 Release

A MINECRAFT MOVIE 2 First Poster Unveiled As Video Game Sequel Sets 2027 Release

As expected, Warner Bros. and Legendary's smash-hit video game adaptation, A Minecraft Movie, is set to spawn a sequel, and we have a first look at the poster right here...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 09, 2025 07:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: Via GameFragger.com

A Minecraft Movie was a massive hit for Warner Bros. and Legendary, so it wasn't exactly a surprise when we heard that a sequel was in the planning stages shortly after the film was released.

Now, it's been confirmed that A Minecraft Movie 2 (though it will probably be given a different title) will hit theatres on July 23, 2027, when it will go head-to-head with the recently-announced The Simpsons Movie sequel.

Jared Hess will return to direct, and is also working on the script with the first movie's writer Chris Galletta. Though the cast hasn't been confirmed, it's assumed that Jack Black and Jason Momoa (at least) will reprise their lead roles.

The family-friendly adventure ended up taking in approximately $958 million worldwide against a $150 million budget, making it the second highest-grossing video game adaptation ever, just behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie

You can check out the first official poster at the link below.

Though audiences clearly embraced the movie, critics weren't quite so impressed. Minecraft is sitting at 47% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 195 reviews.

The site's critics consensus reads: "Ostensibly a film about celebrating creativity, A Minecraft Movie provides a colorful sandbox for Jack Black and Jason Momoa to amusingly romp around in a story curiously constructed from conventional building blocks." 

Have you seen A Minecraft Movie? If so, what did you think? Are you looking forward to a sequel? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits - Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, Henry, Natalie, and Dawn - find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve. Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative...the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

With a cast led by Black (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), A Minecraft Movie also stars Emma Myers (Wednesday), Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker), Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy), and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus).

MARVEL RIVALS SEASON 4.5 Trailer Reveals Daredevil Voice Actor And First Look At Gameplay Footage
Related:

MARVEL RIVALS SEASON 4.5 Trailer Reveals Daredevil Voice Actor And First Look At Gameplay Footage
WOLVERINE Comes To PlayStation 5 With An Awesome, Bloody First Trailer And Behind-The-Scenes Video
Recommended For You:

WOLVERINE Comes To PlayStation 5 With An Awesome, Bloody First Trailer And Behind-The-Scenes Video

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
50ftNerd
50ftNerd - 10/9/2025, 7:04 PM
Oh great… more chicken jockey screaming and kids throwing garbage all over the cinema… that ruined my screening of the first, think I’ll wait for streaming for this
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/9/2025, 7:09 PM
Another billy incoming haha
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/9/2025, 7:24 PM
I mean, you guys might wanna get ahead of things and make another site. VideoGamesMovies.com. Or something similar if it's not already taken. You know it's the next big thing. It's really only a matter of time.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/9/2025, 7:32 PM
@DarthOmega - Pretty sure they already have something like that
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/9/2025, 7:34 PM
@WalletsClosed - They have some other sites, but I don't think it gets any real traction. I go to them sometimes. It's like literally zero comments.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/9/2025, 7:31 PM
More brainrotted garbage

Reboot the MCU and MCU
Nolanite
Nolanite - 10/9/2025, 7:34 PM
The Simpsons will smoke this movie out that week at the Box Office.

Nolanite out

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder