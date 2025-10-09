A MINECRAFT MOVIE 2 First Poster Unveiled As Video Game Sequel Sets 2027 Release

A Minecraft Movie was a massive hit for Warner Bros. and Legendary, so it wasn't exactly a surprise when we heard that a sequel was in the planning stages shortly after the film was released.

Now, it's been confirmed that A Minecraft Movie 2 (though it will probably be given a different title) will hit theatres on July 23, 2027, when it will go head-to-head with the recently-announced The Simpsons Movie sequel.

Jared Hess will return to direct, and is also working on the script with the first movie's writer Chris Galletta. Though the cast hasn't been confirmed, it's assumed that Jack Black and Jason Momoa (at least) will reprise their lead roles.

The family-friendly adventure ended up taking in approximately $958 million worldwide against a $150 million budget, making it the second highest-grossing video game adaptation ever, just behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

You can check out the first official poster at the link below.

Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027. #Minecraft pic.twitter.com/VqJSknMh0I — Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 9, 2025

Though audiences clearly embraced the movie, critics weren't quite so impressed. Minecraft is sitting at 47% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 195 reviews.

The site's critics consensus reads: "Ostensibly a film about celebrating creativity, A Minecraft Movie provides a colorful sandbox for Jack Black and Jason Momoa to amusingly romp around in a story curiously constructed from conventional building blocks."

Have you seen A Minecraft Movie? If so, what did you think? Are you looking forward to a sequel? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits - Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, Henry, Natalie, and Dawn - find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve. Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative...the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

With a cast led by Black (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), A Minecraft Movie also stars Emma Myers (Wednesday), Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker), Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy), and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus).