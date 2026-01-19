Amazon’s GOD OF WAR TV Series Reportedly Casts Teresa Palmer As Norse Goddess Sif

Following the news that Ryan Hurst has been cast as Kratos in Prime Video’s upcoming God of War TV series, Deadline now reports another notable addition to the cast.

According to the trade, Teresa Palmer has joined the live-action adaptation in the role of Sif, though an official announcement has yet to be made. Sources indicate Palmer will portray the Norse goddess, who in the games is the wife of Thor and a prominent member of the Aesir.

While Sif exists within the God of War canon, she is not a major presence in the mainline games. The character is largely referenced in passing in 2018’s God of War and its sequel, Ragnarök, both of which are expected to serve as the primary source material for the Prime Video series.

Palmer’s reported casting suggests the television adaptation may expand on the wider Norse pantheon and the relationships between the gods beyond what was explored in the games. Although this does not necessarily indicate that Sif will play a central role, it points to a broader, more detailed approach to the mythology in the series.

Teresa Palmer has been cast as Sif in the live-action ‘GOD OF WAR’ series



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/SmpPkrWdnn — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 16, 2026

Teresa Palmer brings a deep and accomplished resume to the project. The Australian actress earned an AACTA Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in the 2006 psychological drama 2:37, as well as an AACTA International Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for portraying Dorothy Schutte in Mel Gibson’s 2016 biographical war epic Hacksaw Ridge. Her film credits also include supporting roles in The Grudge 2, Bedtime Stories, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, I Am Number Four, Triple 9, and The Fall Guy.

On the television side, Palmer has headlined several high-profile series, most notably starring as Diana Bishop in the fantasy drama A Discovery of Witches and as Freya Heywood in The Clearing. Her work on the latter earned her a nomination for the AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in a Television Drama.

Palmer’s reported casting follows closely on the heels of Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios’ official announcement that Ryan Hurst will star as Kratos in the upcoming series. Hurst is already familiar to fans of the franchise, having voiced Thor in PlayStation’s God of War Ragnarök, a performance that earned him a BAFTA Award nomination.

Prime Video's God of War series is an adaptation of the long-running Playstation video game franchise. The series is directed by Frederick E.O. Toye with Ronald D. Moore serving as showrunner.

The TV series is expected to skip the Greek saga entirely and begin with the Norse saga, adapting the 2018 game God of War. The logline reads: "Father and son Kratos and Atreus embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human."

Pre-production on the series is currently underway though a release date has not yet been announced. Amazon has already ordered two seasons for the show, so it's possible that the second will focus more on the events played out in 2022's God of War Ragnarök sequel.