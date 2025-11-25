FAR CRY: Noah Hawley And Rob Mac Developing Anthology TV Series With The Latter Set To Star

There was a time when you could all but guarantee that a video game adaptation would be bad. Fortunately, that's changed in recent years, and the news that a hit PlayStation or Xbox title is getting the live-action treatment is no longer met with a sense of dread.

As we first reported on GameFragger.com, another Ubisoft title is coming to our screens with Far Cry ordered to series at FX. In a team-up that it's fair to say none of us saw coming, Noah Hawley and Rob Mac (formerly McElhenney) are collaborating on the project.

Mac, who will get a co-creator credit alongside Hawley, is also set to star in the series that will stream on Hulu. Plot details haven't been revealed, but the plan is for Far Cry to be a Fargo-style anthology series with new casts and settings each season.

Mac has a long-standing relationship with FX, having created and starred in 17 seasons of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He also appears in and executive produces Welcome to Wrexham, a docuseries that's won 10 Emmys across four seasons.

As for Hawley, he counts the likes of Fargo, Legion, and Alien: Earth among his credits, all of which have been met with widespread acclaim and countless awards.

Far Cry is an anthology first-person shooter franchise published by Ubisoft. It began with Crytek's Far Cry for PC in 2004, before Ubisoft acquired the rights in 2006. This acquisition led to the development of Far Cry 2 (2008), Far Cry 3 (2012), Far Cry 4 (2014), Far Cry 5 (2018), and Far Cry 6 (2021).

Spin-offs include Primal (2016) and New Dawn (2019). The games feature open-world exploration, combat against despots and wildlife, with players often having to craft their own weaponry to survive.

"Getting to work alongside Noah Hawley is a dream realized," Mac said. "Ubisoft has been remarkably generous, entrusting us with one of the most iconic video-game worlds ever created. And through it all, my FX family continues to lift me up with their constant belief and support."

Hawley added, "What I love about the ‘Far Cry’ game franchise is it’s an anthology. Each game is a variation of a theme, the same way each season of 'Fargo' is a variation on a theme. To create a big action show that can change from year to year, while always exploring the nature of humanity through this complex and chaotic lens is a dream come true."

"I’m excited to partner with Rob and bring our shared irreverent, ambitious sensibility to the screen," he concluded.

Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment, said, "FX has had magnificent partnerships with Rob Mac and Noah Hawley for a combined six series and 32 seasons of television, and we couldn’t be more excited that they are teaming up for 'Far Cry.' I have no doubt that they will tell this story in a way that is original, gripping and wildly entertaining. We also want to thank our partners at Ubisoft for entrusting us with this beloved property."

A direct-to-video Far Cry movie was released in 2008, starring Til Schweiger and directed by Uwe Boll. There's been an animated series on Netflix, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, inspired by Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. There's no word on whether this TV series will be an original story or based on any of the games.

Check out the official logo for Far Cry below and stay tuned for updates on the series as we have them.