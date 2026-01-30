GOD OF WAR: Alastair Duncan Returning As Mimir As Prime Video Series Also Casts Sindri And Brok

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios' God of War TV series has received a two-season order, with pre-production now underway in Vancouver. Casting has begun, with Ryan Hurst as Kratos, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor and Mandy Patinkin as Odin.

Today, we have three very exciting additions to God of War. As we first reported on GameFragger.com, Alastair Duncan is reprising his role as Mimir from the God of War and God of War Ragnarök video games.

Mimir is described as a cheery fellow from Celtic lands with an expansive intellect, a quick wit and a good head on his shoulders. Never at a loss for words, Mimir calls himself the "Smartest Man in the World."

He served as an advisor to Odin the All-Father, who ultimately banished Mimir to confinement in the trunk of a tree, forever cut off from the people he loves and anything that could nourish his mind. In the wake of his banishment, Mimir seeks atonement for the terrible deeds he committed in the All-Father's name.

Duncan has starred in Taggart and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, and voiced Alfred Pennyworth in The Batman animated series and several other movies and video games.

Jeff Gulka, meanwhile, has signed on to play Sindri, a renowned dwarven blacksmith whose incredible weaponry is sought after across the realms. Neurotic, helpful, and extremely germaphobic, Sindri is the complete opposite of his cranky, foul-mouthed brother and business partner, Brok. Gulka previously played Gibson Praise in The X-Files and Charlie in Stargate SG-1.

Finally, Danny Woodburn has signed on to play Brok, a legendary dwarven blacksmith who was alienated from his community when he helped build a super-weapon. He is brash, irreverent, and gruff - the complete opposite of his uptight brother and fellow blacksmith, Sindri, with whom he has a contentious relationship. Gamers will know Brok as the beloved weapons dealer with an unrivalled artistry for creative, foul-mouthed curses.

The actor is best known for playing Mickey Abbott on the sitcom Seinfeld, but has more than 150 television and 30 film appearances to his name.

Based on PlayStation’s massively popular ancient mythology-themed video game, God of War has received a two-season order, with pre-production underway in Vancouver, and casting has begun. The series follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye.

Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.

God of War is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions. Ronald D. Moore serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer.

Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series.

God of War doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date.