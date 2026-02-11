HELLRAISER: REVIVAL Gets A Twisted NSFW "Love Story" Trailer To Mark Valentine's Day

"We have such sights to show you..."

Survival horror fans were ecstatic to learn that the first ever Hellraiser video game is on the way from Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games - with Doug Bradley set to return to tear your soul apart as Pinhead - and with Valentine's Day right around the corner, a fairly racy new "love story" trailer has now been released.

Titled Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, the single-player title will feature Bradley as the demonic Cenobite leader, as he reprises his iconic role for the first time in nearly two decades.

The new synopsis reads: Love can be as sweet as it is bitter. Embrace your desires and face the darkness within. Let passion and pain intertwine, for true connection often lies in the depths. Suffering, my Valentine…

A tale of passion, lust, and temptation—and the gruesome consequences that follow. As Aidan, you’ll descend into the darkest depths of the underworld on a journey to rescue your girlfriend, Sunny, from an eternal realm of torment at the hands of the depraved Cenobites within the Labyrinth. Battle for your love in an unholy war against Hell’s most deviant wretches, cultists, and creatures with the infernal powers of the Genesis Configuration puzzle box and an arsenal of earthly weapons. But will you be able to hold onto your immortal soul against the malicious domination of Pinhead (voiced by series icon Doug Bradley)? Or will you succumb to your vices and suffer for eternity?

Bradley played Pinhead in the first eight Hellraiser movies, but did not return for the 2022 remake, with Jamie Clayton taking over the role.

Hellraiser creator Clive Barker shared the following statement when the game was announced last year.

“Working on the first true ‘Hellraiser’ game has been a venture deep into the recesses of my darkest imaginings. The dedication that Saber and Boss Team Games have shown is nothing short of remarkable. They’ve immersed themselves in the ‘Hellraiser’ universe, capturing its essence—the seductive pull of suffering, the beauty within the grotesque—and forged a narrative that invites players to step beyond the threshold. I’m eager for both the curious and the damned to experience this new chapter in the ‘Hellraiser’ mythos, where every moment balances on the brink of nightmare and revelation.”

Saber Interactive CEO and co-founder Matthew Karch added: “Hellraiser is the quintessential horror franchise, and lends itself perfectly to a video game. Saber has had success with horror IPs in the past, and working alongside Clive to create tense gameplay and a new story that delves into the twisted depths of pain and pleasure has been a real treat. We look forward to opening up the gates of hell.”

The new trailer includes cut scenes featuring Pinhead and his Cenobites, along with some snippets of gameplay footage. Check it out below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

No release date has been announced, but the game is set to launch across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam at some point this year.