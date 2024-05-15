THE LAST OF US Season 2 Premiere Window Revealed Along With First Look At Pedro Pascal And Bella Ramsey

Thanks to GameFragger.com, we have the first images of Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie from the upcoming second season of HBO's The Last of Us.

Shared by Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content, during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation, both characters look very much in line with their respective video game counterparts, though there are already more complaints on social media about Ramsey looking too young for the role.

She is now 20, a year older than Ellie was in The Last of Us Part II. The video game version looked quite a bit older than 19 when players were placed in her shoes, and we're sure such a youthful-looking Ellie will only make what's to come in season 2 more harrowing.

It's also been confirmed that, following a record-breaking first season as the most-watched debut season of a series ever for HBO, the second season will debut in 2025 on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

The Last of Us season two's returning cast includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria.

Previously announced new cast members include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, and Danny Ramirez as Manny. Catherine O’Hara also guest stars.



The show is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells.



Based on the critically acclaimed video game The Last of Us, developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation consoles, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

We're guessing a trailer for The Last of Us season 2 is probably still several months away, but this sneak peek is a great way to get fans excited for the show's return. Of course, if you've played the game, you may be more nervous than anything else...