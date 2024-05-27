THE LAST OF US Season 2 Set Photo Features First Look At THE BATMAN's Jeffrey Weight As Isaac - SPOILERS

Following the news that What If...? star Jeffrey Wright will reprise his video game role in The Last of Us season 2, a new set photo offers a first look at the villainous Isaac. Check it out here...

By JoshWilding - May 27, 2024
Source: GameFragger.com

We first crossed paths with Isaac Dixon in The Last of Us Part II; the leader of the Washington Liberation Front, he's an antagonist in the game and someone it appears we'll soon learn more about. 

A newly revealed set photo (first shared on GameFragger.com) from The Last of Us season 2 shows Jeffrey Wright suited up as a younger version of the villain. The game only revealed a few minor details about his past, including the fact he moved to Seattle after serving in the United States Marine Corps. In the present, he's Abby's boss and she's his most trusted soldier. 

Interestingly, the uniform suggests Isaac is working for FEDRA at this point in the timeline, suggesting the TV series will explore how and why he turned on them after becoming one of the many people who rebelled against military control. 

It's also possible The Last of Us TV show's Isaac will be portrayed as being slightly younger than his video game counterpart and that he's simply undercover here. 

According to an official character description, this take will be "the quietly powerful leader of a large militia group who sought liberty but instead has become mired in an endless war against a surprisingly resourceful enemy."

Take a closer look at Wright's Isaac in the X post below.

The Last of Us season 2's returning cast includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria.

Previously announced new cast members include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara also guest stars.
 
The show is written by showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive-produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. 
 
Based on the critically acclaimed video game The Last of Us, developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation consoles, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

The Last of Us season 2 will premiere on HBO in 2025.

View Recorder