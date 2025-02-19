THE LAST OF US Season 2 Sets Official Premiere Date With New Character Posters & Synopsis

HBO/Max has finally revealed when The Last of Us will return to our screens, and fans of Naughty Dog's masterful survival horror game won't have very long to wait...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 19, 2025 06:02 PM EST
Every path has a price...

HBO has finally announced an official premiere date for the second season of The Last of Us, and the acclaimed survival horror video game adaptation is set to return to our screens sooner than expected.

Season 2 will debut on April 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, taking the Sunday marquee time slot from the current third season of The White Lotus.

Max has also released new character posters featuring Ellie (Bella Ramsey), Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), along with a new promo still and a pretty vague synopsis.

"The Last of Us picks up in Season 2 five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind."

We're not sure exactly how much of the second game season 2 will adapt, but HBO's Francesca Orsi recently indicated that the series could run for at least another two seasons.

“We don’t have a complete or final plan, but I think it’s looking like four seasons. I wouldn’t want to confirm that, but it’s looking like this season and then two more seasons after this and we’re done.”

Other new cast members for season 2 include Young Mazino (Beef) as Jesse, Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) as Manny, Ariela Barer (How to Blow Up a Pipeline) as Mel, Tati Gabrielle (You) as Nora, and Spencer Lord (Heartland) as Owen.

The Last of Us is set 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed and centers on the relationship between Joel, a smuggler in this new world, and Ellie, a teenager who may be key to a cure for a deadly pandemic. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle the 14-year-old girl out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Season 1's cast also featured Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, Elaine Miles as Florence, Ashley Johnson as Anna, and Troy Baker as James.

Filming took place in Vancouver, since a significant part of the story in The Last of Us Part II game is set in the Pacific Northwest.

The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Mazin and Druckmann. Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam also executive produce.

Are you looking forward to the second season of The Last of Us? Drop us a comment down below. 

