MORTAL KOMBAT 2 BTS Image Teases The Debut Of THE BOYS Star Karl Urban As Johnny Cage

We're still waiting on an official look at Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, but Mortal Kombat 2 producer Todd Garner has given us a teasing behind-the-scenes glimpse in his latest social media post...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 16, 2024 01:01 PM EST
Johnny Cage is set to Shadow Kick his way into Mortal Kombat 2, and producer Todd Garner has teased the character's debut with his latest behind-the-scenes photo.

Though we still haven't seen any officially-released promo material for New Line's Mortal Kombat sequel, Garner has been keeping fans up to date with regular social media posts, and his latest shot teases the introduction of one of the iconic video game franchise's most popular fighters.

The arrogant Hollywood star turned courageous kombatant's debut was set up at the end of the first movie when Cole Young (Lewis Tan) told his fellow heroes that he knew someone "out in LA" that could aid them in the inevitable rematch against the Outworld's forces.

Cage will be played by Karl Urban (Star Trek, The Boys), and we got a glimpse of the actor with blond streaks in his hair in some leaked set photos last year. This image doesn't exactly reveal very much aside from giving us a better idea of Johnny's fashion sense, but we have a feeling Garner's BTS shots are going to start getting a little more exciting, so be sure to stay tuned.

Check out Garner's post below.

The first movie didn't exactly achieve a flawless victory at the box office, but it performed well enough - especially as one of the first major Covid-era releases with a day-and-date streaming debut - to warrant a sequel, and cameras have been rolling in Australia since June.

Like pretty much every other major production, Mortal Kombat 2 was forced to pause filming due to the recent SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, but star Karl Urban (Johnny Cage) recently confirmed that shooting is back on.

The sequel will also see the debut of some other new heroes and villains from the long-running video game series. Martyn Ford (Red Sonja) will play villainous Outworld emperor Shao Kahn, Desmond Chiam (Joy Ride) will take on the role of Edenian King Jerrod, Ana Thu Nguyen (Suka) is on board as Queen Sindel, and Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood) will portray Netherrealm demon Quan Chi.

Pretty much all of the main characters - even the ones that were (seemingly) killed off - from the first movie will return, with Lewis Tan back as Cole Young (ugh), Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero, and Max Huang as Kung Lao.

"Hunted by the fearsome warrior Sub-Zero, MMA fighter Cole Young finds sanctuary at the temple of Lord Raiden. Training with experienced fighters Liu Kang, Kung Lao and the rogue mercenary Kano, Cole prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions to take on the enemies from Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe."

Simon McQuoid is back in the director's chair, this time working from a from Jeremy Slater. James Wan is producing alongside McQuoid, Todd Garner, Michael Clear, and E. Bennett Walsh.

The Mortal Kombat sequel hasn't been given an official release date.

Matador - 1/16/2024, 1:33 PM
Worst casting choice ever for Johnny Cage......




Carl Urban still cool but not as Cage.
AmazingFILMporg - 1/16/2024, 1:38 PM
@Matador -


God, fanboys are true drama queens.


Worst?



Get lost💁
SonOfAGif - 1/16/2024, 1:39 PM
@Matador - Let's look at the real reason why. The first movie was awful. They made a decent return through Max and whatever it made in theaters. Enough to warrant a sequel but not enough to guarantee the sequel would be a success. So they needed a star that has a big following but not a star that would break the bank. Currently The Boys is still one of the hottest shows on streaming and Karl Urban has had a resurgence of popularity. That's the real reason.
Matador - 1/16/2024, 2:04 PM
@SonOfAGif - Oh know I get it same thing they did with The Flash they knew if we bring back Michael Keaton they might get more seats in the theatre. Instead of going full The Flashpoint Paradox plus Miller was also the shitbag that brought the movie down.

But MK2 still could have gone with someone a bit younger for Cage.
Matador - 1/16/2024, 2:06 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - Not sure if your joking or actually serious but
Ryguy88 - 1/16/2024, 2:14 PM
@Matador - Karl has some pretty good comedic timing to go along with the physicality and arrogance plus the look. I think those 4 things are the main ingredients needed for him to pull this off.

And if he takes screentime away from "cole", even better!
Matador - 1/16/2024, 2:24 PM
@Ryguy88 - Oh don't get me wrong Karl Urban is awesome in everything he does but was hoping they would have picked someone younger for the role. Maybe someone in there 30's.
slickrickdesigns - 1/16/2024, 1:41 PM
I feel like there was a missed opportunity to have Urban as Kano and should’ve had Ryan Reynolds or Chris Evans as Jonny Cage.
UniqNo - 1/16/2024, 1:47 PM
@slickrickdesigns - The guy who played him in the last one was good though! He was a highlight of the movie.

Urban as Cage is an odd choice given his age, but i think he can do well. I liked the wrester guy who was campaigning for it though, but i guess the movie needs some bigger names to draw the crowd. Lewis Tan aint cuttin it.
MosquitoFarmer - 1/16/2024, 2:00 PM
@slickrickdesigns -
marvel72 - 1/16/2024, 1:46 PM
Urban is pretty good in everything I've seen him in.

Lord Of The Rings
The Boys
Dredd
Spoken - 1/16/2024, 1:49 PM
Did not like the last one at all. Major letdown for me as a big MK fan.

However, I do give Todd Garner credit for what NRS lacks. Communication.
Kurne - 1/16/2024, 1:59 PM
Feels like they cast Karl Urban purely to play into the "Karl Urban plays this/that pop culture character" thing, and assumed fans would automatically eat it up as a result.
TheLobster - 1/16/2024, 2:11 PM
I don’t think this is the worst casting ever because I do love him (he’s straight up magnificent in The Boys) but I do this Karl Urban is a little too old to play Johnny Cage. He’s 51 lol

I also kind of don’t care since the first Mortal Kombat movie was mostly mid anyways lol
BigMonkeyBrain - 1/16/2024, 2:19 PM
Is it just me? But I feel Karl Urban is too good to be starring in a movie like this?

The first MK had a few decent moments, but ultimately it was a shitty movie!

Lot of the fights were just whatever.
Liu Kang and Kung Lao were wasted as characters.

Ludi Lin also looking strange now because he did so much botox.
Dude was already good looking before, he didn't need to go under the knife like that.

They need a better story this time and better fight camera work.

[frick] that first film!

I can't believe I am saying this but it made the first Paul W.S. Anderson MK film look like a work of art.
Waifuslayer - 1/16/2024, 3:01 PM
@BigMonkeyBrain - yeah it was a huge disappointment. It was a chore to watch once and I've never felt the urge to watch it again.
Itwasme - 1/16/2024, 2:32 PM
I think it's going to be great to see Urban do something different. He doesn't have to play the gruff sarcastic guy here, but a more naive sarcastic guy. He could have a lot of fun with it and if he does he can elevate the whole film.
PapaBear562 - 1/16/2024, 2:39 PM
Behind the scenes photo and all we get is a belt buckle? Talk about clickbait! Come on folks, do better than that!
MarkCassidy - 1/16/2024, 2:43 PM
@PapaBear562 - The headline says the image teases Cage's debut, and that's exactly what it does.
AnthonyVonGeek - 1/16/2024, 2:45 PM
He will always be Cupid to me.

