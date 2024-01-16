MORTAL KOMBAT 2 BTS Image Teases The Debut Of THE BOYS Star Karl Urban As Johnny Cage

Johnny Cage is set to Shadow Kick his way into Mortal Kombat 2, and producer Todd Garner has teased the character's debut with his latest behind-the-scenes photo.

Though we still haven't seen any officially-released promo material for New Line's Mortal Kombat sequel, Garner has been keeping fans up to date with regular social media posts, and his latest shot teases the introduction of one of the iconic video game franchise's most popular fighters.

The arrogant Hollywood star turned courageous kombatant's debut was set up at the end of the first movie when Cole Young (Lewis Tan) told his fellow heroes that he knew someone "out in LA" that could aid them in the inevitable rematch against the Outworld's forces.

Cage will be played by Karl Urban (Star Trek, The Boys), and we got a glimpse of the actor with blond streaks in his hair in some leaked set photos last year. This image doesn't exactly reveal very much aside from giving us a better idea of Johnny's fashion sense, but we have a feeling Garner's BTS shots are going to start getting a little more exciting, so be sure to stay tuned.

Check out Garner's post below.

The first movie didn't exactly achieve a flawless victory at the box office, but it performed well enough - especially as one of the first major Covid-era releases with a day-and-date streaming debut - to warrant a sequel, and cameras have been rolling in Australia since June.

Like pretty much every other major production, Mortal Kombat 2 was forced to pause filming due to the recent SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, but star Karl Urban (Johnny Cage) recently confirmed that shooting is back on.

The sequel will also see the debut of some other new heroes and villains from the long-running video game series. Martyn Ford (Red Sonja) will play villainous Outworld emperor Shao Kahn, Desmond Chiam (Joy Ride) will take on the role of Edenian King Jerrod, Ana Thu Nguyen (Suka) is on board as Queen Sindel, and Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood) will portray Netherrealm demon Quan Chi.

Pretty much all of the main characters - even the ones that were (seemingly) killed off - from the first movie will return, with Lewis Tan back as Cole Young (ugh), Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero, and Max Huang as Kung Lao.

"Hunted by the fearsome warrior Sub-Zero, MMA fighter Cole Young finds sanctuary at the temple of Lord Raiden. Training with experienced fighters Liu Kang, Kung Lao and the rogue mercenary Kano, Cole prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions to take on the enemies from Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe."

Simon McQuoid is back in the director's chair, this time working from a from Jeremy Slater. James Wan is producing alongside McQuoid, Todd Garner, Michael Clear, and E. Bennett Walsh.

The Mortal Kombat sequel hasn't been given an official release date.