MORTAL KOMBAT 2: Ed Boon "Leaks" First Look At Adeline Rudolph As Kitana

MORTAL KOMBAT 2: Ed Boon &quot;Leaks&quot; First Look At Adeline Rudolph As Kitana

Though her face is not in the shot, Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon has taken to social media to "leak" a teasing glimpse of Hellboy: The Crooked Man star Adeline Rudolph as Kitana...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 02, 2024 07:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Mortal Kombat
Source: Via GameFragger.com

We're still waiting (and probably will be for a while longer) on a first look at some footage from Warner Bros./New Line's Mortal Kombat 2, but producer and co-creator of the iconic video game series, Ed Boon, has now taken to social media to share a teasing glimpse of one of the new characters who'll be debuting in the sequel, Kitana.

Her face is kept hidden, but we do get a look at the fan-favorite fighter's signature weapon and costume. Kitana will be played by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Adeline Rudolph.

The Netflix series marked Rudolph's screen debut, but the Hong Kong-born model-turned-actress has also appeared in the CW’s Riverdale and Netflix’s Resident Evil series. She is also set to play the female lead in Millennium’s Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

Boon also revealed that he has seen an unfinished cut of the movie.

The first movie didn't exactly achieve a flawless victory at the box office, but it performed well enough - especially as one of the first major Covid-era releases with a day-and-date streaming debut - to warrant a sequel. Lewis Tan, who will return as Cole Young, has promised fans that the movie will feature the actual MK tournament this time.

The sequel will also see the debut of some other new heroes and villains from the long-running video game series. Karl Urban (Star Trek, The Boys) is on board as Johnny Cage, Martyn Ford (Red Sonja) will play villainous Outworld emperor Shao Kahn, Desmond Chiam (Joy Ride) will take on the role of Edenian King Jerrod, Ana Thu Nguyen (Suka) has been cast as Queen Sindel, and Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood) will portray Netherrealm demon Quan Chi.

Pretty much all of the main characters - even the ones that were (seemingly) killed off - from the first movie will return, with Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero, and Max Huang as Kung Lao.

"Hunted by the fearsome warrior Sub-Zero, MMA fighter Cole Young finds sanctuary at the temple of Lord Raiden. Training with experienced fighters Liu Kang, Kung Lao and the rogue mercenary Kano, Cole prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions to take on the enemies from Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe."

Simon McQuoid is back in the director's chair, this time working from a from Jeremy Slater. James Wan is producing alongside McQuoid, Todd Garner, Michael Clear, and E. Bennett Walsh.

The Mortal Kombat sequel hasn't been given an official release date.

MARVEL RIVALS Shares New Cinematic Story Trailer; Adds Thor And Jeff The Land Shark
Related:

MARVEL RIVALS Shares New Cinematic Story Trailer; Adds Thor And Jeff The Land Shark
New MORTAL KOMBAT 1 Trailer Reveals Homelander's Gruesome Fatalities
Recommended For You:

New MORTAL KOMBAT 1 Trailer Reveals Homelander's Gruesome Fatalities
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 8/2/2024, 7:10 AM
Is Scorpion returning? 🦂
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 8/2/2024, 7:11 AM
I was never big into the games because I really sucked at them. But I enjoyed this movie. I really loved that one MK series that was on Youtube for a while, where Micheal Jai White played Jax. That was dope asf. But I'm actually looking forward to this. I do wish the Miz could have played Johnny tho.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/2/2024, 7:17 AM
Looks cool , love how striking the blue & silver combo is…

Anyway , I got some enjoyment from the first film but I do hope this one is an improvement overall!!.

User Comment Image
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/2/2024, 7:19 AM
cautiously optimistic 🔥

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder