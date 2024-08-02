MORTAL KOMBAT 2: Ed Boon "Leaks" First Look At Adeline Rudolph As Kitana

We're still waiting (and probably will be for a while longer) on a first look at some footage from Warner Bros./New Line's Mortal Kombat 2, but producer and co-creator of the iconic video game series, Ed Boon, has now taken to social media to share a teasing glimpse of one of the new characters who'll be debuting in the sequel, Kitana.

Her face is kept hidden, but we do get a look at the fan-favorite fighter's signature weapon and costume. Kitana will be played by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Adeline Rudolph.

The Netflix series marked Rudolph's screen debut, but the Hong Kong-born model-turned-actress has also appeared in the CW’s Riverdale and Netflix’s Resident Evil series. She is also set to play the female lead in Millennium’s Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

Boon also revealed that he has seen an unfinished cut of the movie.

I recently saw a (unfinished cut) screening of the Mortal Kombat 2 movie. During the screening I broke into @Todd_Garner 's phone, found this image from the film, and send it to my phone.



I can leak stuff too 👍#MK2movie #BoonLeaks pic.twitter.com/aEHh9nqVTG — Ed Boon (@noobde) August 1, 2024

The first movie didn't exactly achieve a flawless victory at the box office, but it performed well enough - especially as one of the first major Covid-era releases with a day-and-date streaming debut - to warrant a sequel. Lewis Tan, who will return as Cole Young, has promised fans that the movie will feature the actual MK tournament this time.

The sequel will also see the debut of some other new heroes and villains from the long-running video game series. Karl Urban (Star Trek, The Boys) is on board as Johnny Cage, Martyn Ford (Red Sonja) will play villainous Outworld emperor Shao Kahn, Desmond Chiam (Joy Ride) will take on the role of Edenian King Jerrod, Ana Thu Nguyen (Suka) has been cast as Queen Sindel, and Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood) will portray Netherrealm demon Quan Chi.

Pretty much all of the main characters - even the ones that were (seemingly) killed off - from the first movie will return, with Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero, and Max Huang as Kung Lao.

"Hunted by the fearsome warrior Sub-Zero, MMA fighter Cole Young finds sanctuary at the temple of Lord Raiden. Training with experienced fighters Liu Kang, Kung Lao and the rogue mercenary Kano, Cole prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions to take on the enemies from Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe."

Simon McQuoid is back in the director's chair, this time working from a from Jeremy Slater. James Wan is producing alongside McQuoid, Todd Garner, Michael Clear, and E. Bennett Walsh.

The Mortal Kombat sequel hasn't been given an official release date.