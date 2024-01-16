MORTAL KOMBAT 2 Producer May Have Just Shared A First Look At The Villainous Quan Chi

Mortal Kombat ended up becoming a surprise hit when it was released simultaneously in theaters and on Max in 2021, and producer Todd Garner has shared what many fans believe is a first look at Quan Chi...

By JoshWilding - Jan 16, 2024 07:01 AM EST
Source: GameFragger.com

With cameras once again rolling on Mortal Kombat 2, producer Todd Garner continues to keep fans updated on social media. He's been offering exciting sneak peeks at some of the characters we can expect to see take centre stage when these iconic video game characters step back into the arena, but who is the latest?

The latest photo (first shared on GameFragger.com) is nothing if not cryptic, but plenty of eagle-eyed Mortal Kombat fans believe they've already worked out who it is. 

The prevailing theory is that this is Quan Chi, a villain who debuted in Mortal Kombat: Mythologies: Sub-Zero in 1997 and has since become a recurring antagonist in the series. A powerful sorcerer and necromancer, he's often portrayed as a manipulative and cunning character.

Known for his allegiance to the Netherrealm, Quan Chi plays a key role in many of the game's storylines and is a master of dark magic, capable of raising the dead, manipulating souls, and casting powerful spells. Involved in various schemes and alliances, he'll often pit characters against each other for selfish gain.

He didn't appear in 2021's Mortal Kombat movie, though it's been rumoured that Damon Herriman might take on the role in this follow-up (the actor voiced Kabal in the previous instalment, though the character was portrayed physically by Daniel Nelson).

It's possible Quan Chi is who we see in the second X post below as Garner was quick to dismiss fans who shared a belief they were looking at Noon Saibot. If we had to hazard a guess, though, it's a Shadow Priest which lends further weight to Quan Chi making an appearance. 

The movie stars Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Mehcad Brooks as Jackson "Jax" Briggs, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Noob Saibot, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn, Desmond Chiam as King Jerrod, Ana Thu Nguyen as Queen Sindel, and Damon Herriman as Quan Chi.

New cast additions include Urban as Johnny Cage, Tati Gabrielle as Jade, and Adeline Rudolph as Kitana.

Moon Knight Head Writer Jeremy Slater was enlisted to write the screenplay, while Simon McQuoid returns to direct. According to a brief logline, "The sequel continues the story of a group of ragtag  fighters, versed in the ways of martial arts, who  defend our reality which is known in Earthrealm against the Outworld."

Mortal Kombat 2 doesn't currently have a confirmed release date.

MORTAL KOMBAT 2 BTS Photos Feature First Look At Tati Gabrielle As Jade; Tease Kitana & Shao Kahn
TheyDont - 1/16/2024, 7:40 AM
Wow.
UniqNo - 1/16/2024, 7:41 AM
Last movie was so mid, only saving grace was that Scorpion opening and Kano, who they killed! I hope this isn't Annihilation 2.0
MadThanos - 1/16/2024, 7:55 AM
@UniqNo - the opening was [frick]ing awesome! They should have followed that story and the tone.
theBlackSquare - 1/16/2024, 8:18 AM
@MadThanos - really should. Went off the rails pretty quickly.
UniqNo - 1/16/2024, 8:22 AM
@MadThanos - And also deleted that made up Cole character lol. So many characters to use, they went and made a new one up....lame.. Say what you want about the original 95 movie, but it captured the essence and characters pretty well.
theBlackSquare - 1/16/2024, 8:20 AM
Well blow me down and [frick] my gran, if that isn't a grey hand! Amazing stuff. The hype machine is in full flow for this one. I need a sit down and a sugary tea.
Thanoice - 1/16/2024, 8:21 AM
Jan 12th... on the pulse ehh jossy?
HashTagSwagg - 1/16/2024, 8:24 AM
The Shadow Priest's kicked ass in Conquest.
WhatIfRickJames - 1/16/2024, 8:27 AM
Gamefragger gets all of the hot scoops first.

