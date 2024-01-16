MORTAL KOMBAT 2 Producer May Have Just Shared A First Look At The Villainous Quan Chi

With cameras once again rolling on Mortal Kombat 2, producer Todd Garner continues to keep fans updated on social media. He's been offering exciting sneak peeks at some of the characters we can expect to see take centre stage when these iconic video game characters step back into the arena, but who is the latest?

The latest photo (first shared on GameFragger.com) is nothing if not cryptic, but plenty of eagle-eyed Mortal Kombat fans believe they've already worked out who it is.

The prevailing theory is that this is Quan Chi, a villain who debuted in Mortal Kombat: Mythologies: Sub-Zero in 1997 and has since become a recurring antagonist in the series. A powerful sorcerer and necromancer, he's often portrayed as a manipulative and cunning character.

Known for his allegiance to the Netherrealm, Quan Chi plays a key role in many of the game's storylines and is a master of dark magic, capable of raising the dead, manipulating souls, and casting powerful spells. Involved in various schemes and alliances, he'll often pit characters against each other for selfish gain.

He didn't appear in 2021's Mortal Kombat movie, though it's been rumoured that Damon Herriman might take on the role in this follow-up (the actor voiced Kabal in the previous instalment, though the character was portrayed physically by Daniel Nelson).

It's possible Quan Chi is who we see in the second X post below as Garner was quick to dismiss fans who shared a belief they were looking at Noon Saibot. If we had to hazard a guess, though, it's a Shadow Priest which lends further weight to Quan Chi making an appearance.

The movie stars Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Mehcad Brooks as Jackson "Jax" Briggs, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Noob Saibot, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn, Desmond Chiam as King Jerrod, Ana Thu Nguyen as Queen Sindel, and Damon Herriman as Quan Chi.

New cast additions include Urban as Johnny Cage, Tati Gabrielle as Jade, and Adeline Rudolph as Kitana.

Moon Knight Head Writer Jeremy Slater was enlisted to write the screenplay, while Simon McQuoid returns to direct. According to a brief logline, "The sequel continues the story of a group of ragtag fighters, versed in the ways of martial arts, who defend our reality which is known in Earthrealm against the Outworld."

Mortal Kombat 2 doesn't currently have a confirmed release date.