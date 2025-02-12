MORTAL KOMBAT II Posters Reveal First Official Look At Karl Urban As Johnny F*cking Cage

Get over here... and check out the first official posters for Mortal Kombat II!

Producer Todd Garner has been sharing teasing behind-the-scenes photos from the sequel for quite a while, but we finally have some official promotional material via a poster spotlighting Karl Urban as "Johnny F*cking Cage," and a banner featuring the movie's updated logo.

The Boys and Star Trek actor doesn't appear to be in his classic video game costume as the beloved MK character, but that's likely because this is a movie-within-a-movie poster for one of Cage's action flicks, "Uncaged Fury."

The cocky Hollywood star turned heroic freedom fighter's debut was set up at the end of the first movie when Cole Young (Lewis Tan) told his fellow kombatants that he knew someone "out in LA" that could aid them in the impending rematch against the forces of Outworld.

The sequel has also been given a theatrical release date of October 26, 2025.

It’s Johnny ******* Cage. Mortal Kombat II – coming soon only in theaters. #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/VqRZjJpJks — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 11, 2025 Mortal Kombat 2 Movie!

I had to make a slight korrection. Koming Soon! pic.twitter.com/Ik6jwycsKk — Ed Boon (@noobde) February 11, 2025

The first movie didn't exactly achieve a flawless victory at the box office, but it performed well enough - especially as one of the first major Covid-era releases with a day-and-date streaming debut - to warrant a sequel.

The follow-up will also see the debut of some other new heroes and villains from the long-running video game series. Martyn Ford (Red Sonja) will play villainous Outworld emperor Shao Kahn, Desmond Chiam (Joy Ride) will take on the role of Edenian King Jerrod, Ana Thu Nguyen (Suka) is on board as Queen Sindel, and Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood) will portray Netherrealm demon Quan Chi.

Pretty much all of the main characters - even the ones that were (seemingly) killed off - from the first movie will return, with Lewis Tan back as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero, and Max Huang as Kung Lao.

"Hunted by the fearsome warrior Sub-Zero, MMA fighter Cole Young finds sanctuary at the temple of Lord Raiden. Training with experienced fighters Liu Kang, Kung Lao and the rogue mercenary Kano, Cole prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions to take on the enemies from Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe."

Simon McQuoid is back in the director's chair, this time working from a from Jeremy Slater. James Wan is producing alongside McQuoid, Todd Garner, Michael Clear, and E. Bennett Walsh.