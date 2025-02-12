MORTAL KOMBAT II Posters Reveal First Official Look At Karl Urban As Johnny F*cking Cage

MORTAL KOMBAT II Posters Reveal First Official Look At Karl Urban As Johnny F*cking Cage

Warner Bros./New Line has finally released some official marketing material for Simon McQuoid's Mortal Kombat sequel, which has also been given a theatrical release date...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 12, 2025 11:02 AM EST
Get over here... and check out the first official posters for Mortal Kombat II!

Producer Todd Garner has been sharing teasing behind-the-scenes photos from the sequel for quite a while, but we finally have some official promotional material via a poster spotlighting Karl Urban as "Johnny F*cking Cage," and a banner featuring the movie's updated logo.

The Boys and Star Trek actor doesn't appear to be in his classic video game costume as the beloved MK character, but that's likely because this is a movie-within-a-movie poster for one of Cage's action flicks, "Uncaged Fury."

The cocky Hollywood star turned heroic freedom fighter's debut was set up at the end of the first movie when Cole Young (Lewis Tan) told his fellow kombatants that he knew someone "out in LA" that could aid them in the impending rematch against the forces of Outworld.

The sequel has also been given a theatrical release date of October 26, 2025.

The first movie didn't exactly achieve a flawless victory at the box office, but it performed well enough - especially as one of the first major Covid-era releases with a day-and-date streaming debut - to warrant a sequel.

The follow-up will also see the debut of some other new heroes and villains from the long-running video game series. Martyn Ford (Red Sonja) will play villainous Outworld emperor Shao Kahn, Desmond Chiam (Joy Ride) will take on the role of Edenian King Jerrod, Ana Thu Nguyen (Suka) is on board as Queen Sindel, and Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood) will portray Netherrealm demon Quan Chi.

Pretty much all of the main characters - even the ones that were (seemingly) killed off - from the first movie will return, with Lewis Tan back as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero, and Max Huang as Kung Lao.

"Hunted by the fearsome warrior Sub-Zero, MMA fighter Cole Young finds sanctuary at the temple of Lord Raiden. Training with experienced fighters Liu Kang, Kung Lao and the rogue mercenary Kano, Cole prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions to take on the enemies from Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe."

Simon McQuoid is back in the director's chair, this time working from a from Jeremy Slater. James Wan is producing alongside McQuoid, Todd Garner, Michael Clear, and E. Bennett Walsh.

GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/12/2025, 11:46 AM
Nice
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/12/2025, 11:49 AM
I know Karl won't let me down on this.

One of my most anticipated movies after Superman.

I noticed they moved Lewis Tan's name all the way down from the main billing, I honestly don't know why his character was in it in the first place.


For [frick] sake
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 2/12/2025, 12:35 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - lewis tan and casting a 75 year old guy as scorpion made no sense.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/12/2025, 12:37 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - Lewis Tan was easily the worst part of the first one. I am hoping with a character like Johnny Cage they can lean into being a bit campy. I did enjoy the remake but it missed some charm.

Josh Lawson and Hiroyuki Sanada were highlights
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/12/2025, 11:51 AM
enjoyed the 2021 film, hopethis one is good but if the leaks about this one are true then it's gonna be shit.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/12/2025, 11:57 AM
@harryba11zack - What leaks?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/12/2025, 11:58 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - bad ones like bad, bad
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/12/2025, 12:02 PM
@harryba11zack - No Shit. Well, go on then, share details. No more suspense, what did they say?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/12/2025, 12:12 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - if the leaks are true, og scorpion is hardly in the movie, Cole Young gets killed early in the film and becomes the new scorpion. Liu kang is NOT the the chosen one, he gets killed off and it is Kitana who defeats shao kahn in the tournament
EarlChai
EarlChai - 2/12/2025, 12:28 PM
@harryba11zack - **checks calendar** Yep, it’s still the 2020s. Sounds 100% plausible for this era of Hollywood.
AnEye
AnEye - 2/12/2025, 11:51 AM
So excited for this.

My theory on the teaser, half of it is a trailer for "Uncaged Fury" and the other half is quick glimpses and action cuts of MK2.

Hopefully this erases the sour taste I had for MK 2021 & the MK1 game.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/12/2025, 11:55 AM
If those test audiences leaks are true, it's going to piss off the fan base harder than the recent games.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/12/2025, 11:57 AM
@HashTagSwagg - What test? What were the results??
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/12/2025, 12:11 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - Will try and keep it vague as shit:
Cole Young most likely will not be giving us his world famous uppercut.
Scorpion is in it slightly less than he was in the last film.
Noob is only there for one fight towards the end.
Raiden does jack shit again.
Shang is barely in it and cast aside for Shao Kahn.
Shao Kahn is apparently handled well and treated like a threat.
Some character deaths, one that will especially piss fans off and I'm not talking about the dude who invented the world famous uppercut.
Earth realm will not be saved by earth realm's warrior's. They basically pull a "of course she did" (Those who saw the cutscenes of Mk11 will know what I'm referring to).


marvel72
marvel72 - 2/12/2025, 11:58 AM
The first movie was alright,Some of the scenes were cool.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 2/12/2025, 12:36 PM
@marvel72 - not the Goro scene though, that's for sure!
MrDandy
MrDandy - 2/12/2025, 11:59 AM
The first was terrible. Hopefully this one is at least entertaining…and actually has, you know, Mortal Kombat in it.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 2/12/2025, 12:04 PM
Hope he's front and center
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/12/2025, 12:23 PM
@FusionWarrior - agreed

Hopefully “Cole” is more in the background or dies early lol.

Just so “ehhh”.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 2/12/2025, 12:05 PM
Should have been The Miz. I like Karl, but he's just not Johnny Cage
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/12/2025, 12:25 PM
@HammerLegFoot - As a wrestling fan , I can see what you mean but Mix tends to intentionally be obnoxious in terms of his cockiness (which I think works best for him since he’s a better heel then face imo) while I don’t feel that about Johnny

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 2/12/2025, 12:40 PM
@HammerLegFoot - I like that idea.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 2/12/2025, 12:09 PM
Hope this movie is more vibrant than the first. Throw some more color in there.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 2/12/2025, 12:13 PM
Scorpion and Subzero were undoubtably the best part of the first film. My only wish is the main guy gets killed off in the beginning so Johnny Cage can take over
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/12/2025, 12:20 PM
Karl Urban certainly looks the part of Johnny here so hopefully he captures the cocky personality aswell .

I haven’t seen him play a character like that though I feel he could pull it off (also , don’t mind Johnny being older here from the beginning since they could be going for a washed up action Star angle etc).

Anyway , I thought the first one was just mildly enjoyable so hopefully this is better!!.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/12/2025, 12:21 PM
OT cap rotten tomatoes score is up...not looking good
mountainman
mountainman - 2/12/2025, 12:34 PM
@AllsNotGood - Currently at 47% while Paddington 3 is sitting at 93%. You have to love that adorable bear.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/12/2025, 12:22 PM
Have i somehow surfed to the wrong site, sequel to a film that got a green splat and mostly hype, wonder what changed that this seems to be getting mostly thumbs up when another franchise is mostly thumbs down for films not yet seen?

Poking the bear aside, hope it is great, high time an universaly praised adaption of the game hit the screen rather than the mixed/meh/bad responses prior ones tends to get.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/12/2025, 12:26 PM
HOLY MISCAST, BATMAN!

First was dogshit
Vigor
Vigor - 2/12/2025, 12:31 PM
The inclusion of Cole Young definitely feels like the director demanded he had an original character instead of adapting the rich lore of mortal combat faithfully

He's what I dislike about the movie. And it's not the actor. It's the character and the ridiculous inclusion of him when it's not necessary and you have so many other characters to focus on
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/12/2025, 12:35 PM
@Vigor - it’s less director & writer I feel and more studio mandated

However if so I get it to an extent since we already had Liu Kang as the main protagonist in the old 90’s MK films and if you have Johnny as the audience POV , you will get complaints of having a white man as the focus of an Asian themed story
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/12/2025, 12:38 PM
@Vigor - directors doesn't have as much control over a film as you may think, Cole Young was a Studio-Mandated not the director.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/12/2025, 1:07 PM
@TheVisionary25 - they could keep scorpion as the main character. Cole should have been the reincarnated scorpion.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/12/2025, 12:32 PM
I was hoping he'd be Kano, but damn he looks great as an older Cage.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/12/2025, 12:45 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Kano was the best character from the 2021 film
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/12/2025, 12:59 PM
@harryba11zack - EASILY. Hard to believe he's played by the same actor from St. Denis Medical.
Order66
Order66 - 2/12/2025, 12:38 PM
Johnny Cage is supposed to be one of the greatest martial artists in the world. I do not see that from Karl Urban nor expect spectacular acrobatic karate moves.
nibs
nibs - 2/12/2025, 12:38 PM
looks hideous! what is he, 58 years old now
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 2/12/2025, 12:44 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

