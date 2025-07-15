STREET FIGHTER Live Action Film Casts Indian Action Star Vidyut Jammwal As Dhalsim

The Indian action icon Vidyut Jammwal has officially been cast as Dhalsim in Legendary Entertainment’s upcoming live-action Street Fighter film, multiple sources confirm. Best known for his work in the Commando franchise, Jammwal will make his Hollywood debut portraying the iconic fire-wielding yogi from Capcom’s beloved fighting game series.

Jammwal’s casting brings a major martial arts talent into the project, with the actor reportedly being very deliberate about selecting the right opportunity to break into the U.S. market. For many fans, he’s an ideal choice to portray the peace loving yet powerful Dhalsim, a character first introduced in 1991’s Street Fighter II.

Who Is Dhalsim In Street Fighter?

Dhalsim, the meditative and spiritual warrior, is one of the most recognizable characters in the Street Fighter series. Known for his yoga fire attacks and elastic limbs, he represents the game's blend of international fighting styles and cultural archetypes. Jammwal’s own martial arts background and physicality make him a strong match for the role.

Stacked Cast For One Of Gaming’s Most Iconic Franchises

Jammwal joins an ensemble packed with international star power. The current star studded Street Fighter cast includes:

Andrew Koji as Ryu

Noah Centineo as Ken

Callina Liang as Chun-Li

David Dastmalchian as M. Bison

Cody Rhodes as Guile

Jason Momoa as Blanka

50 Cent as Balrog

Orville Peck as Vega

Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki

Roman Reigns as Akuma

Hirooki Goto as E. Honda

The film was previously set for a March 20th 2026, release, however Sony pulled it from the schedule earlier this year and post poned the release date. Production is still expected to begin in Australia next month, with a new release date not yet announced.

Street Fighter is being directed by Kitao Sakurai, best known for The Eric Andre Show and Bad Trip, indicating a stylized and potentially offbeat tone. The script is penned by Dalan Musson, whose credits include Captain America: Brave New World, suggesting a grounded narrative approach amidst the chaos of global combat.

The film is a joint production between Legendary Entertainment and Capcom, following Legendary’s acquisition of the Street Fighter film and TV rights in April 2023.

The Street Fighter franchise orignially launched in 1987 and has since sold over 55 million units globally. It remains one of the highest-grossing and most culturally significant video game franchises in history that almost every gamer knows about it. The current live action film that is in the works has fans eager for a new cinematic adaptation that stays true to the characters and action that made it legendary.

With a globally diverse and star studded cast, a distinctive creative team, and a star like Jammwal joining the fold, Legendary’s Street Fighter is setting its sights and goals high to become one of the most talked about game to film adaptations in recent years. Will it turn out good or be another flop and disappointment for gamers and movie goers? That remains to be seen.

What are your thoughts on the casting? Do you think he fits the role well? Let us know in the comments who else you want to see in the film that has not been announced yet!

As always, stay tuned for more updates about the film as we receive them!