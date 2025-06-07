STREET FIGHTER: Walton Goggins Reportedly In Talks To Play The Villainous M. Bison

As the live-action Street Fighter movie continues to assemble its cast, we're hearing that Fallout and The White Lotus star Walton Goggins is in talks to play M. Bison...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 07, 2025 09:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Street Fighter
Source: Via GameFragger.com

After losing its original directors, Legendary and Capcom's live-action Street Fighter reboot is moving forward with Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip) at the helm, and the casting process recently got underway.

Now, Jeff Sneider is reporting that the movie is looking to add some more star power in the form of Walton Goggins, who is in talks to play the villainous leader of Shadaloo, M. Bison. Singer Orville Peck is also on board as blade-handed narcissist Vega, and comedian Eric André will play "the loud-mouthed ring announcer who hypes up the crowd."

Goggins has numerous film and TV roles on his résumé, but has been garnering more mainstream acclaim and attention thanks to recent roles in Fallout and season 3 of The White Lotus (and let's not forget about Uncle Baby Billy from The Righteous Gemstones).

Andrew Koji and Noah Centineo have reportedly closed their deals to play the co-lead roles of Ryu and Ken, respectively, and Jason Momoa and WWE pro-wrestler Roman Reigns (real name Leati Joseph Anoaʻi) are also said to be in negotiations.

Reigns is believed to be in line to play the villainous Akuma, the man who killed Ryu and Ken's trainer and his own older brother Gouken, while several sources are reporting that Momoa will take on the role of green-skinned fan-favorite, Blanka..

Though numerous characters have been introduced over the years, Ryu and his best friend/rival Ken Masters have remained at the forefront of the Street Fighter video game franchise. Both fighters have very similar move sets, including the Dragon Punch and "Hadoken" fireball.

Capcom's Street Fighter series remains one of the most popular fighting games franchises of all time, but hasn't fared very well with live-action adaptations up until now. The 1994 movie starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Kylie Minogue has amassed a cult following over the years, but is still widely regarded as a misfire, and the less said about 2009's Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li the better!

We know next to nothing about this latest take on the property, so it's impossible to say whether it will break the trend. 

Sakurai, who stepped in to replace original directors Danny and Michael Philippou, is probably best known for writing, directing and exec producing The Eric Andre Show, and has also directed the pilot and several episodes of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Butterfly, as well as episodes of Peacock’s video game adaptation Twisted Metal

What do you make of his casting news? Let us know in the comments section down below, and check out a clip of the late Raul Julia at his best as Bison in the '90s movie.

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/7/2025, 9:33 AM
I absolutely love Walton Goggins but I am not sure I can see this one
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/7/2025, 9:52 AM
@Wahhvacado - it’s work skill not look if he gets it we shall see fans said same thing about Patterson Batman
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/7/2025, 9:38 AM
Bison after giving a righteous speech to Shadaloo
User Comment Image
Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 6/7/2025, 9:43 AM
Yeah, I can confidently write this one off. Aside from Ryu and Ken, (slightly apprehensive about Ken, stop trying to make the actor cast work), everyone else has been terribly miscast. What a shame. it’s gonna be a while until we get a good Street Fighter flick it seems. That or we’ll end up with a good tv show down the line. I can’t be optimistic about this.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/7/2025, 9:47 AM
This is not a serious movie.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 6/7/2025, 9:54 AM
@TheFinestSmack - Yeah, no shit.

It’s [frick]ing Street Fighter.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/7/2025, 9:48 AM
It would be a fun performance at least.
MasterMix
MasterMix - 6/7/2025, 9:52 AM
User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 6/7/2025, 9:59 AM
?si=WIaBlI-1L376TagS
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 6/7/2025, 10:01 AM
Horrendous casting altogether
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 6/7/2025, 10:08 AM
ugh.
Love Goggins in pretty much everything he does but Id rather see The Rock as M. Bison... if that says anything.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/7/2025, 10:15 AM
I'll stick with Assassins Fist at this point.
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 6/7/2025, 10:18 AM
He's got bigger shoes to fill.... Let's hope he got what it takes!

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/7/2025, 10:46 AM
@TheOtherOn - If they decide to not take the film seriously and allow him to ham it up I’m totally down with this.
blitzkreg
blitzkreg - 6/7/2025, 10:24 AM
THESE FOOLS NEVER LEARN. GUY HAS NEITHER THE BUILD OR LOOK FOR M BISON. I see an incoming flop.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/7/2025, 10:28 AM
Inspired choice, IMO.
CoHost
CoHost - 6/7/2025, 10:37 AM
User Comment Image
n1ghtw1ng2832
n1ghtw1ng2832 - 6/7/2025, 10:40 AM
Yeah at least we still have Assassin's Fist. Instead of doing the smart thing and just following what they did in some form or another they're choosing to go this route.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/7/2025, 10:41 AM
AnEye
AnEye - 6/7/2025, 10:44 AM
He’s got the Bison smile, at least there’s that. I don’t know though.

