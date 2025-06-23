STREET FIGHTER Live-Action Reboot Casts BAD GENIUS Star In Female Lead Role Of Chun-Li

The live-action reboot of Street Fighter has assembled an impressive cast that includes names like Jason Momoa and Roman Reigns. Now, Bad Genius star Callina Liang has been tapped to play Chun-Li...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 23, 2025 06:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Street Fighter
Source: Deadline (via GameFragger.com)

It's been a little over two years since we learned that Legendary Entertainment has secured an exclusive license to the live-action film and television rights for the iconic Capcom video game franchise Street Fighter.

The studio confirmed that any new projects would be co-developed and produced in conjunction with Capcom, including the feature film that's currently in development.

We've seen the cast of the new Street Fighter take shape in recent months, including Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken, along with Jason Momoa, Orville Peck, and WWE Superstar Roman Reigns in undisclosed roles. Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip) is directing from a screenplay by Dalan Musson (Captain America: Brave New World).

Today, Deadline (via GameFragger.com) brings word that Callina Liang, who starred in Steven Soderbergh's Presence, has nabbed the female lead role of Chun-Li. She previously starred in Bad Genius, a movie we interviewed her for last year (you can watch that below). 

Chun-Li, introduced in Street Fighter II, is the series' iconic female fighter and one of the first playable women in fighting games. A skilled martial artist from China, she uses powerful, lightning-fast kicks, and is driven by a quest to avenge her father's death at the hands of M. Bison, leader of the Shadaloo crime syndicate. 

An Interpol officer with a strong sense of justice, her signature moves include the Hyakuretsukyaku (Hundred Rending Legs) and Spinning Bird Kick.

Nexus Point News, meanwhile, has learned that Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is in talks to portray Balrog, the disgraced boxer and ruthless prizefighter who first made his debut in Street Fighter II: The World Warrior. His descent into villainy saw him become M. Bison's heavy.

Since Street Fighter's launch in 1987, the series has sold over 49 million units worldwide, becoming one of the most well-known and highest-grossing video game franchises of all time.

The franchise continues to spearhead the industry in delivering innovative design and hard-hitting gameplay as the leader in the fighting game genre.

Along with films based on original IP, Legendary has a successful track record for adaptations, including leading video game franchises. Recent titles include the six Academy Award-winning Dune, not to mention multiple entries in its cinematic Monsterverse, and movies like Detective Pikachu and Enola Holmes.

Hollywood has attempted to adapt Street Fighter in the past, including a 1994 movie that bombed. It starred Jean-Claude Van Damme, Kylie Minogue, Ming-Na Wen, and the late Raul Julia among others, while a 2009 effort - Street Fighter: The Legend Of Chun-Li - featuring Smallville alum Kristin Kreuk also flopped. 

Video game movies have found greater success in recent years, and if done right, we're sure this version will turn Street Fighter's fortunes around. The games are immensely popular and fans have been waiting a long time for a good movie...here's hoping it fares better than Mortal Kombat, anyway.

Stay tuned for updates on the Street Fighter movie as we have them. 

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/23/2025, 6:13 PM
User Comment Image

Include a damn photo, Josh.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/23/2025, 6:15 PM
@Lisa89 -
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/23/2025, 6:21 PM
@Lisa89 - thats right, you tell him Lisa
User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/23/2025, 7:33 PM
@Lisa89 - thank you!
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 6/23/2025, 9:50 PM
@Lisa89 - Thanks lazy idiots don’t do their job.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/23/2025, 6:22 PM
Let's hope it's better than the Mortal Kombat movie(s).
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/23/2025, 9:36 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - tell this guy this he likes movies ?si=wXTZAS7SbQqB5Qs9
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/23/2025, 9:43 PM
@dragon316 - I've never seen the original but I hear it's a classic. I was referring to the 2021 movie and the upcoming sequel
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/23/2025, 11:23 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - The OG is good, the lack of gore is a bummer but there's a reason why many back in the day considered it to be the best live action videogame adaptation.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/24/2025, 12:55 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Definitely going to check it out one of these days 👍👍
Repian
Repian - 6/23/2025, 6:24 PM
Chun Li would do anything to get to M. Bison. Even infiltrating the world of sex workers, being among Sagat's girls. Sagat could be a former Muay Thai champion and a Shadaloo underling.
User Comment Image
This is Chun Li's look while she works as an undercover agent in Bangkok's seedy underworld.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/23/2025, 6:36 PM
Not familiar with Callina Liang as an actress but she certainly looks the part so wish her well as Chun-Li…

User Comment Image

In regards to 50 Cent possibly playing Balrog , I’m not too familiar with him as an actor but I do think perhaps he could pull off the character if he gets in good shape if he isn’t already.

This is a really eclectic cast with a mixture of people I like for their roles and others I’m unsure of so we’ll see.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 6/23/2025, 6:56 PM
Whatever happened to Mortal Kombat 2?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/23/2025, 7:00 PM
@Dotanuki -
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 6/23/2025, 6:57 PM
She's cute

10/10 will Simp
V
V - 6/23/2025, 6:59 PM
Does she have the thighs for it tho?
Biggums
Biggums - 6/23/2025, 9:58 PM
@V - they ain't built like that sadly.
Conventionally
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/23/2025, 6:59 PM
About [frick]ing time we get some [frick]ing news.

For [frick]s Sake
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 6/23/2025, 7:00 PM
Chun Li needs to have thick thighs. Otherwise, I approve of this casting.
BruceBanner100
BruceBanner100 - 6/23/2025, 7:01 PM
She better start working out now and doing tons of squats!! Chun Li has a specific look !!
TheStranger
TheStranger - 6/23/2025, 7:11 PM
Casting has never really been the issue with the Street Fighter movie attempts. It's always been everything else. Still, hope they knock it outta the park this time around.
AnEye
AnEye - 6/23/2025, 7:17 PM
50 Cent is in talks to play as Balrog!?!

Oh god…..
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 6/23/2025, 7:30 PM
Can we normalize putting pictures of these actors in casting articles ffs?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/23/2025, 7:45 PM
Bad Genius is really good
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/23/2025, 7:45 PM
I have got to stop assuming what this movie will be like, because much like the Mortal Kombat 2021 movie I will be wrong.

I've learned from Mortal Kombat to go in with no expectations.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/23/2025, 7:50 PM
Damn she's fine.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 6/23/2025, 9:49 PM
Damn no pic? Guess I’ll google her myself! Happy for 50! Always wanted him to play Darkseid. Maybe Gunn will let him.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/23/2025, 10:48 PM
Hope this does well! Would love to see some other Fighters get some movies like Baki or Kengan

