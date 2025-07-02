STREET FIGHTER: WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes Reportedly In Talks To Play Guile

According to a reliable source, Roman Reigns won't be the only WWE Superstar to feature in the live-action Street Fighter movie, as Cody Rhodes is in talks to play Guile...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 02, 2025 04:07 AM EST
Source: Via GameFragger.com

It seems the upcoming Street Fighter movie could end up featuring (at least) two WWE Superstars.

Following yesterday's news that David Dastmalchian has joined the cast of Legendary's live-action video game adaptation as the villainous M. Bison, we're hearing that another key role may have been filled, with Nexus Point News reporting that Cody Rhodes is now in talks to play Guile.

Known for his signature flat-top haircut and Sonic Boom projectile, William Guile debuted as one of the original eight World Warriors in 1991's Street Fighter II. The tough, no-nonsense US Air Force Colonel made it his mission to take down Bison and his Shadaloo criminal empire following the death of his friend, Charlie Nash.

Guile was played by Jean-Claude Van Damme in the '90s movie.

Andrew Koji and Noah Centineo have reportedly closed their deals to play the co-lead roles of Ryu and Ken, respectively, and Jason Momoa and WWE pro-wrestler Roman Reigns (real name Leati Joseph Anoaʻi) are also said to be in negotiations.

Reigns is believed to be in line to play the villainous Akuma, the man who killed Ryu and Ken's trainer and his own older brother Gouken, while several sources are reporting that Momoa will take on the role of green-skinned fan-favorite, Blanka. The cast also includes Callina Liang as Chun-Li, 50 Cent as Balrog, and Orville Peck as Vega.

Though numerous characters have been introduced over the years, Ryu and his best friend/rival Ken Masters have remained at the forefront of the Street Fighter video game franchise. Both fighters have very similar move sets, including the Dragon Punch and "Hadoken" fireball.

Capcom's Street Fighter series remains one of the most popular fighting games franchises of all time, but hasn't fared very well with live-action adaptations up until now. The 1994 movie starring Van Damme and Kylie Minogue has amassed a cult following over the years, but is still widely regarded as a misfire, and the less said about 2009's Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li the better!

We know next to nothing about this latest take on the property, so it's impossible to say whether it will break the trend. 

Director Kitao Sakurai, who stepped in to replace original helmers Danny and Michael Philippou, is probably best known for writing, directing and exec producing The Eric Andre Show, and has also directed the pilot and several episodes of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Butterfly, as well as episodes of Peacock’s video game adaptation Twisted Metal

What do you make of his casting news? Do you think Cody Rhodes would be a good pick for Guile? Let us know in the comments section down below.

SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/2/2025, 4:57 AM
Wrestlers being in films generally makes me cringe and think less of the film straight off the bat. The only exception being bautista in blade runner 2049
Toecutter
Toecutter - 7/2/2025, 4:57 AM
Based on the casting so far, it's clear who the rest of the cast will most likely be:

Kevin James as E. Honda
Madonna as Sagat
Dame Judi Dench as Cammy
Jackie Chan as Fei Long
Vladimir Putin as Zangief
M. Night Shyamalan as Dhalsim
Johnny Depp as T. Hawk
Lil Wayne as Dee Jay
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/2/2025, 4:59 AM
I really liked the first few casting picks, but yeah, I don't have high hopes. Then again, Rhodes and Reigns do have charisma and aura to burn, so who knows.
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 7/2/2025, 5:11 AM
I mean I've only ever seen Cody Rhodes in this video

?si=KoiAYv5s3z7g1GrK

Not much of a wrestling fan but he seems like he could be a good choice. At least better than Jean Claude Van Damme

